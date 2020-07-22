Boss E•ZO Fukuoka – Opening Report

Boss E•ZO Fukuoka, an “exciting entertainment zone,” opened on July 21, 2020 and Fukuoka Now was invited to report on it a few days in advance. The biggest draw is the three rooftop attractions with fabulous views of the city. But the other seven floors are packed with other entertainment options, from the Oh Sadaharu Baseball Museum and restaurants to a permanent teamLab exhibition space, VR game arcade, Yoshimoto Fukuoka Theater, HKT48 Theater and more.



Video made with permission from venue.

Three Exhilarating Attractions

Tsuri-Zo, the first attraction of its kind in Japan, is a suspended single-seat roller coaster that carries you along a thrilling 300m track. Next, Sube-Zo, is a long enclosed slide that whizzes you from the rooftop 40m above the ground down to the street level. Finally, Nobo-Zo is a rooftop climbing wall whose highest point reaches a dizzying 50m. Try all three!







COVID-19 Precautions

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets for each facility inside E•ZO Fukuoka must be purchased in advance. (This does not apply to the restaurants.) To purchase tickets, visit the E•ZO Fukuoka website and select the day you want to visit. Please note that you will only be allowed to enter up to 30 minutes before the time printed on your ticket. Upon entry, the staff will check your body temperature. You will also be asked to cooperate with hand-washing and mask-wearing etiquette and provide a record of your personal information.

See more photos and get details here: Momochi’s New Entertainment Complex

BOSS E・ZO FUKUOKA

2-2-6 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

https://e-zofukuoka.com/en/

Disclaimer: By posting information about places to visit or things to do, Fukuoka Now is NOT encouraging people to do anything unsafe. The situation regarding COVID-19 changes daily. Please follow the advice and direction of local authorities by practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and by following other recommended guidance.