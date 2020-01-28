Itoshima Now! February 2020

T ai Chazuke with a View!

Did you know Itoshima is the largest producer of red snapper in Japan? It’s true. So what better dish to try on your next visit than tai chazuke (red snapper on rice covered in tea.) While available at countless restaurants around Itoshima, nowhere offers the million-dollar panoramic seaside view of Keya Golf Club.

The dish requires some self-preparation. First place thin slices of Genkai red snapper sashimi dressed in a house-made sesame sauce (made with local soy sauce and sake) onto warm rice. Then pour on green tea, cover for a minute, and dig in! The set (¥2,410) includes a side dish, pickles, and fresh fruit. It’s ideal for between rounds of golf or sightseeing. Reservations and smart-casual dress recommended.

Keya Golf Club / 芥屋ゴルフ倶楽部

• Open: 10:30 ~17:00.

• 1-1 Shimakeya, Itoshima

• Tel: 092-327-0264

The Local Roaster by the Beach

Things have really come together for Shunji Yoshii, owner of Thalia Coffee Roasters, at the Nogita intersection on Route 54. Six years in the same spot, he opened under the banner of Honey Coffee and slowly added this and that to make the cafe a popular stopover for locals, tourists, and cyclists. Roasting mostly South American and African beans, his flavors are not unlike before but include some new accents and notes that Yoshii hopes will distinguish himself and appeal to locals.

The menu includes all the regular specialty coffees as well as classic beach cafe snacks such as almond toast, cheese toast, and pancakes. Hangout on the spacious deck or chill inside where there’s a variety of seating options, displays of art, accessories, and fashions. There’s even a kid’s room and ten rental bicycles and events in the parking lot most weekends.

Thalia Coffee Roasters / タリアコーヒー

• Open daily 10:00 ~ 18:00 (weekends 9:00 ~)

• 2186-1 Shimanogita, Itoshima

• Tel: 092-327-2567

Aloha Shrimp!

Many have remarked how Itoshima’s coastline resembles parts of Hawaii. That’s even more imaginable since Shotaro Chisaki set up his garlic shrimp truck last summer near Kishi Port on Sunset Road. He became hooked on those tasty crustaceans from his many trips to the islands and began making them for himself and friends at barbeques. Fast-forward and now he and his lovely staff Nana are serving Original, Lemon Butter, and Spicy Sauce garlic shrimp five days a week as eat-in on a picnic table or take-away. They also offer a steak set and, most recently, Loco Moco and Loco Moco Cheese. Organic Lemonade and soft drinks and beers are available too.

Laule’a Shrimp / ラウレアシュリンプ

• Open: 11:00 ~ 17:00 (or until sold out), Closed: Mon. & Thu.

• 1442-2 Shima-kishi, Itoshima

• Tel: 080-1764-0495

Berry Berry Good!

Thanks to the warm weather this year the strawberries will be sweeter and bigger! These two farms offer pick-your-own berries. For other farms near Fukuoka check our guide: fukuoka-now.com/strawberry

Isomoto Farm / 糸島磯本農園

• Open: 10:00~14:00 (last 13:00) until early May

• Closed: Tue. (reservations required for weekends one day in advance by 14:00 and by phone.)

• Pick-and-eat (45 min.): 13 y.o. and over ¥2,100, Takeaway: ¥250/100 g (until Mar.)

• 353-1 Shima-yoshida, Itoshima City

• 092-327-1646

Sakura Farm / さくらファーム

• Open: 10:00~15:00

• Closed: Irregular (check in advance)

• Pick-and-eat (60 min.): 13 y.o. and over ¥1,800, Takeaway: ¥2,000/1kg

• 5966-3 Shima-sakurai, Itoshima City

• 092-327-3272

