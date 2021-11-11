Itoshima Survey – Share Your Opinion

Itoshima is attracting attention not only from around Japan but from around the world as a wonderful place to visit and as a desirable place to live. In 2018 Fukuoka Now began creating and publishing information on Itoshima. Soon, a new website devoted to the area will be launched – “Itoshima Now” – so if you are interested in Itoshima, Fukuoka, or Kyushu, please share your thoughts with us via this survey. Thank you!

Feedback collected here will be used to plan editorial contents and events in the future.

▷Click here for the survey