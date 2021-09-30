Momochi Now – New Lifestyles and a Chance to Rethink Habits

The “Momochi Now” series is back with monthly interviews with people who live, work, or are otherwise connected to Momochi.

In the spring of 2021, the appointment-only St. Friends Clinic joined the Seahawk Galleria family. The clinic provides consultations on lifestyle-related diseases with a focus on internal medicine and cardiovascular medicine. Clinic director Dr. Kosuke Iguchi worked for many years as a cardiac catheterization specialist at Kyushu University Hospital, the National Kyushu Medical Center, and Fukuoka Sanno Hospital before opening his own practice on the fourth floor of the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk resort hotel.

If you have a cold or other general symptoms or have concerns about lifestyle-related diseases such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes or obesity, make an appointment for a consultation and bring the results of your medical checkups and blood tests with you. Dr. Iguchi’s forte is to run additional tests and curate a treatment plan that will help you lead a better lifestyle.

・ Available tests: X-ray, electrocardiogram, cardiac ultrasound, vascular age (arterial stiffening) test

In this relaxing space, you can also receive an IV of high-dose vitamin C, an antioxidant that can relieve fatigue and boost immunity, and garlic injections. (While the injections do not actually contain garlic, they contain its main ingredient, allicin, which is effective in relieving fatigue, and a high dose of B vitamins such as vitamins B1 and B2).

Access to the clinic from the hotel parking lot is convenient and easy. You can receive counseling in a naturally-lit reception room. Since all consultations are by appointment only, there is no need to wait.

Our values and lifestyles have changed significantly over the past year and half, so now is the perfect time to reflect on your lifestyle and lead a healthier life.

Dr. Iguchi is also keeping an eye on regenerative stem cell therapy. He explains:

“This is an innovative treatment to regenerate damaged tissues and restore lost human functions by artificially cultivating stem cells outside a patient’s body and then returning them to their body. It holds promise in a wide range of fields including pain reduction, accelerated healing of damaged and inflamed areas, recovery from poor blood circulation and fatigue and the improvement of allergic disorders. When this technology is put into practical use, I plan to carefully assess its usefulness and would like to actively incorporate it in my clinic’s services.”

He also expressed his willingness to quickly respond to the current trends in online medical care by saying, “Now that we live in an age where face-to-face contact is not required, I would like to put even more effort into offering online medical care.”

