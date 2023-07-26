Enjoy Unlimited Rides! Convenient Transportation Passes

Now Reports

When traveling within Fukuoka City and throughout Kyushu (Kumamoto, Kagoshima, Miyazaki, Saga, Nagasaki, Oita), public transportation options primarily consist of subways, buses, and trains. The subway ride from Fukuoka Airport to the city center is approximately 5-15 minutes. Buses and subways are available throughout Fukuoka City. For popular day trips to sightseeing destinations like Dazaifu and Yanagawa, we recommend Nishitetsu trains, while JR Kyushu trains and buses are perfect for touring around Kyushu. A variety of convenient and cost-effective transportation tickets are available for use.

These convenient transport passes can be purchased at designated locations, including the web stores of each operator, or sales outlets. The Fukuoka City One-Day Pass will also be sold at the Tourist Information Booth in the AD Center (Hakata Port International Terminal) during the World Masters Swimming Championships.

AD Center Tourist Information Booth
Period: July 30 (Sun.) ~ August 8 (Tue.) 8:00~19:30
Location: 3rd Floor, Hakata Port International Terminal, 14-1 Okihama-machi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City
Payment: Credit card only

Fukuoka City One-Day Pass

FUKUOKA TOURIST CITY PASS
This is a ticket exclusively for foreign visitors to Japan, offering unlimited rides for one day on the subway, Nishitetsu bus, Nishitetsu train, JR Kyushu, Showa Bus, etc. Passport verification is required at the time of purchase.
• Fukuoka City: Adults ¥1,700, Children ¥850
• Fukuoka City + Dazaifu: Adults ¥2,000, Children ¥1,000
https://gofukuoka.jp/citypass.html
Sales locations include Nishitetsu Tenjin Express Bus Terminal, Hakata Bus Terminal, Fukuoka Airport Bus Terminal, Nishitetsu Fukuoka (Tenjin) Station, Hakata Port International Terminal Information Desk, Fukuoka City Subway Customer Service Center Tenjin Station, Hakata Station, Hakata Station Information Desk, Fukuoka City Tourist Information Center (Tenjin), etc.

Fukuoka City Subway One-Day Ticket
This ticket allows you to ride all three lines of the Fukuoka City Subway as many times as you like in one day.
• Adults ¥640, Children ¥320
https://subway.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/eng/fare/one/
Sales locations include ticket machines at each station on the Fukuoka City Subway, Customer Service Centers (commuter pass sales points), Fukuoka City Tourist Information Center (Tenjin), Fukuoka City Tourist Information Center (Hakata Station), Hakata Port International Terminal General Information Desk.

Fukuoka City Subway One-Day Maximum ¥640
The Fukuoka City Subway has introduced credit card touch payment at all 36 stations. By touching a compatible credit card (Visa, JCB, American Express, Diners Club, etc.) to the dedicated reader at the station when boarding and disembarking, your payment is completed. If you use the same card, you can ride as many times as you like in one day for a maximum of ¥640.
https://subway.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/topics/detail.php?id=1812

Nishitetsu Bus “Fukuoka City One-Day Free Pass”
This pass allows you to board and alight the city buses in Fukuoka City as many times as you want in one day.
• Adults ¥1,000 (*Free for one child under elementary school age per ticket)
https://www.nishitetsu.jp/bus/jyousha/cityfree/
Sales locations include the commuter pass sales offices at Nishitetsu Tenjin Express Bus Terminal, Hakata Bus Terminal, Fukuoka Airport Bus Terminal, and the counters at Nishitetsu Bus Offices, etc.

Kyushu Round Trip Pass

Unlimited Bus “SUNQ Pass”
This is a free pass ticket that allows you to ride almost all high-speed and general route buses within Kyushu Island, Shimonoseki City, and Nagato City in Yamaguchi Prefecture. You can use about 2400 bus routes, and some ships as well. Purchase a web redemption ticket on the dedicated online sales site, and exchange it at the window of Tenjin Bus Terminal, Hakata Bus Terminal, or Fukuoka Airport International Terminal.

• All Kyushu + Shimonoseki / Nagato: 3 days ¥11,000, 4 days ¥14,000
• Northern Kyushu + Shimonoseki / Nagato: 3 days ¥9,000
• Southern Kyushu: 3 days ¥8,000
https://www.sunqpass.jp/english/
• Dedicated sales site: https://www.sunqpass.jp/english/konyu/
• Sales locations include Nishitetsu Tenjin Express Bus Terminal, Hakata Bus Terminal, Fukuoka Airport Bus Terminal, Fukuoka Airport International Terminal, etc.

JR Kyushu “JR-KYUSHU RAIL PASS”
This is a free pass for foreign visitors to Japan, allowing unlimited rides on JR Kyushu’s Shinkansen, Limited Express, and local trains (some limitations apply). You can choose according to the area and number of days you plan to use it.

• All Kyushu: 3 days ¥17,000, 5 days ¥18,500, 7 days ¥20,000
• Northern Kyushu Version: 3 days ¥10,000, 5 days ¥14,000
• Children half price
https://www.jrkyushu.co.jp/english/railpass/railpass.html
• Sales locations include Hakata Station (JR Kyushu Midori no Madoguchi), Kokura Station (JR Kyushu Midori no Madoguchi), etc.

Kawasemi Yamasemi train exterior

Kawasemi Yamasemi train interior

JR Kyushu “JR-KYUSHU MOBILE PASS”
This is a free pass for foreign visitors to Japan, offering unlimited rides on unreserved seats of Limited Express and local trains within the applicable area. As it is a digital ticket, you do not need to exchange it at the station and can use it immediately after purchase. It can be purchased on the sales site provided by “LINKTIVITY” or the “my route” app. When using it, please present the boarding screen on your mobile phone, etc. at the manned ticket gate.

• Fukuoka Wide Area 2 days: ¥3,000
• Yufuin / Beppu Area 3 days: ¥7,500
• Saga / Nagasaki Area 3 days: ¥7,000
• Half price for children
https://www.myroute.fun/en/index.html
https://www.jrkyushu.co.jp/english/railpass/mobilepass.html

Yufuin no Mori train exterior

Yufuin no Mori train interior

