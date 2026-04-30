Kyushu Roundtable #3: Fukuoka – Has the Deal Changed?

Rising costs, rapid growth, and shifting expectations. What residents really said at Kyushu Roundtable #3.

Fukuoka is one of the few cities in Japan still growing.

People are moving in. Companies are expanding. Major redevelopment projects are reshaping the skyline. For years, the city has offered a clear, if unspoken, deal: a high quality of life without the intensity of Tokyo. Short commutes, relative affordability, access to nature, and a sense of balance that made it easy to stay.

At Kyushu Roundtable #3, the question was whether that deal is starting to change.

Held on April 24 at CIC Fukuoka, the session brought together 45 participants from 17 nationalities. Founders, engineers, students, long-term residents, and newcomers joined a 90-minute discussion framed around a simple question: Is Fukuoka still delivering what it once promised?

The session was moderated by Fukuoka Now’s Nick Szasz, with commentary from Evan Kirby, founder of Genki Japanese & Culture School, and Sam Cushman, a graduate researcher in urban geography at Kyushu University.

What emerged was not a single answer, but a layered picture of a city in transition. It remains highly livable, but it no longer feels as easy as it once did.

Key Takeaways from Kyushu Roundtable #3

Fukuoka’s growth is now visible in everyday systems, from housing and schools to transport and urban density

The city remains highly attractive, especially for people coming from Tokyo or overseas

Rising housing costs are becoming a central pressure point

Long-term residents are beginning to feel a loss of character, especially in Tenjin

Day-to-day friction, particularly for international residents, is becoming more visible

The “deal” is still there, but it is no longer equally accessible to everyone

The deal that built Fukuoka’s appeal

For many in the room, the starting point was clear. Fukuoka has long offered something increasingly rare: a city where life feels manageable.

Lower costs than Tokyo. Shorter commutes. A compact layout. Easy access to nature. A sense of balance that makes it possible not just to work, but to live. That promise continues to draw people in.

“I moved from Tokyo,” said Andres. “The quality of life… it was exactly what I was looking for.”

“In Tokyo, you could spend an hour on a crowded train,” added Travis. “Here, I can walk to work.”

Even among long-term residents, there was broad agreement.

“The points that I fell in love with… they all remain the same,” Marcus said.

Evan Kirby, reflecting on more than two decades in the city, added a note of perspective: “Everything is great… but it’s also a more mixed bag than it used to be.”

The foundation of the deal is still intact. But the conditions around it are shifting.

Growth is no longer abstract

The discussion opened with a curated scan of recent Kyushu news. Housing policy. New schools. Redevelopment. Corporate expansion.

Growth is no longer something being planned. It is already reshaping daily life.

But as Carl put it: “What is this number for? Who’s it for?”

That question cut through the optimism. Economic growth is visible. Its impact on everyday life is less straightforward.

Sam Cushman framed it this way: “Fukuoka is entering a new phase of growth. The question is how well it manages the consequences of that growth while still attracting what drives it.”

The cost of success

If growth is visible, so are the pressures that come with it.

Housing: rising costs and uneven access

Housing quickly emerged as one of the most immediate concerns.

“As soon as tourism came back, housing prices went up about fifty percent overnight,” Stephen said.

Others described a different kind of pressure. Not price, but access.

“I spent three or four hours calling thirty or forty apartments,” one attendee said. “All of them were no.” “No foreigners.”

That experience drew recognition across the room.

“How many properties are just no foreigners?” Laurie asked.

Several participants shared similar experiences. Not always outright rejection, but inconsistent outcomes depending on the agent or landlord.

It was not framed as a single issue, but as a layer of friction within an already tightening market.

A changing city center

Alongside housing, participants spoke about something less measurable: how the city feels.

“Fukuoka doesn’t feel much different now from Nagoya or Osaka,” said Matthew. “It’s just another generic business town.”

Others were more reflective.

“The feeling of what Fukuoka used to be is still there,” Alan said. “But outside of the city proper.”

Sam connected this to a broader pattern: “As cities grow, they often take on similar forms. The challenge is how much of that transformation you allow before you lose what made the place distinct.”

The change is not necessarily negative. But it is noticeable.

Friction in everyday life

Beyond housing and urban change, the discussion moved into daily experience.

“It’s very easy to enter,” said Bastian. “It’s very hard to stay.”

That observation extends beyond visas to the broader process of building a life.

Sam added: “If you want people to build lives here, you have to reduce the friction around them.”

Individually, these are small challenges. Together, they shape long-term decisions.

Why people still choose Fukuoka

Despite the concerns, the tone did not turn negative. If anything, it revealed a divide in experience.

For newer arrivals, Fukuoka still delivers.

“I can walk to work,” Travis said. “That changes everything.”

For those coming from Tokyo, the shift in daily life is immediate.

Even long-term residents acknowledged that the city’s core strengths remain. Fukuoka may be changing. But depending on when you arrive, it can still feel like exactly the right choice.

The deal hasn’t disappeared. It’s becoming selective

“The deal has not fundamentally changed, but we may need to re-examine the fine print.”

That line from Sam captured the discussion.

The core proposition remains. But the conditions around it are shifting.

Costs are higher. Access is less consistent. The path from arrival to stability is more complex.

“It’s becoming more selective,” Bastian said.

The opportunity is still there. But it is no longer evenly distributed.

A city expanding beyond itself

As the discussion widened, another pattern emerged. If Fukuoka itself is becoming more competitive, the surrounding region may absorb some of that pressure. Several participants pointed to alternatives such as Saga, Hiroshima, Kagoshima, and Itoshima.

“The standard of living is cheaper,” said Mark, who lives in Saga. “But Fukuoka is still easily accessible.”

For some, that balance already works. Live outside. Access the city when needed. The “Fukuoka lifestyle” may not be disappearing. It may be shifting outward.

A conversation that continues

Fukuoka is still working for many people. But the conditions that made it feel easy are changing. Growth is bringing opportunity. It is also bringing pressure.

As Nick Szasz noted in closing: “I also miss the old Tenjin. But there are different ways to enjoy the new Fukuoka.”

The conversation continued after the session, as participants gathered informally over drinks to keep the discussion going.

The next Kyushu Roundtable is scheduled for May 29. To receive invitations and updates, sign up for notifications.