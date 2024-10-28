Kyushu offers something special for cyclists of every level. With scenic roads, beautiful attractions, mild winters, and fewer crowds, it’s a paradise for anyone who loves exploring on two wheels. As cycling grows in popularity worldwide as a sport, health activity, and tourism experience, it’s also booming right here in Kyushu. That’s why Fukuoka Now is thrilled to share knowledge, experiences, routes, and more to help both new and seasoned cyclists discover even more of Kyushu—from the saddle.

The timing couldn’t be better: we recently met Tim and Rachel, a Canadian couple new to Fukuoka who are on a mission to explore as much of Kyushu as they can by bike. They’re generously sharing their ride reports with us, and with that, Fukuoka & Kyushu Cycling Routes & Reports is born.

Bookmark this page and check back often for fresh reports. We’d love to hear your feedback, suggestions, or requests for future rides—feel free to email us at cycling@fukuoka-now.com.

Today, we will be riding up to Sefuri Peak and around the Gokayama Reservoir, a punchy but beautiful go-to weekend loop for every Fukuoka cyclist… Read more

(Post date: 2024/10/28)