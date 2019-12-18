Fukuoka Hatsu-uri and Fukubukuro Guide 2020

Hatsu-uri literally means “first sale”, and is one of many Japanese ‘first-of-the-year’ traditions, which range from hatsumode, the first shrine visit of the year, to hatsuhinode, the first sunrise of the year. Hatsu-uri is just as eagerly anticipated – especially by many women! Like a less aggressive Black Friday, shops all around Japan put everything on sale – some items at jaw-dropping prices. Swarms of eager bargain-hunters crowd shopping malls and department stores, and it’s common to see long queues of people waiting outside before the stores have opened to try and get their hands on popular items, but the wait is half the fun!



As part of the hatsu-uri tradition, fukubukuro – so-called “good fortune bags” – can be purchased from most shops. This custom is said to date back to the Meiji era, and has its origin in the bag that Daikokuten (one of the seven gods of happiness) carries on his back. The contents of these bags are usually unannounced and unknown to the shoppers. Not knowing what might be in the bags is part of the thrill! The bags are often packed with items from the previous year’s stock and could include clothing, makeup items, electrical goods, and so on. If you’re still not convinced, imagine getting a brand new mystery wardrobe for the price of one item in the bag. Recently, department stores have been selling luxury fukubukuro filled with products worth millions of yen. Stores and brands are putting together new types of fukubukuro all the time, so there’s a huge range to choose from!

Fukuoka Now’s guide to New Year’s sales and fukubukuro provides you with information about the best places to find good bargains around the city. Find out the dates of the New Year sales taking place at major shopping facilities as well as information about the campaigns and products available. Our list of stores selling fukubukuro provides a little insight into what you can expect to find inside the bags, but be sure to check the official website of each facility for the latest news and updates. With so many great deals, shopping during the New Year sales will surely be a lot of fun!

A few tips for getting your desired fukubukuro:

• Find out if you need a maeuriken (advance ticket) to enter your favorite shop. Some shops have this system, some don’t.

• Get to the shop before it opens! There’s usually a line leading to popular stores, with a shop assistant holding a sign directing you to the end of the line. (In previous years, people have waited from midnight outside popular stores like Apple and Yodobashi Camera.)

• Listen for announcements by staff members relating to your fukubukuro.

• After you have purchased your fukubukuro, if there are items that you don’t fancy, stick around the shop to see if there are any fellow fukubukuro buyers who are willing to swap some of the contents.

Iwataya Main Store

Located in central Tenjin, Iwataya is one of the oldest and best-established department stores in Kyushu. They offer a wide range of goods, from food to clothing, including popular and luxury brands. The store will kick off the year with its great new year and clearance sale, in which fukubukuro bags (lucky bags) filled with popular fashion brand items will line the shelves. On the basement floor, pick up a gourmet lucky bag and don’t miss the many bargains to be found in their special interior product sales too!

• Hatsuuri: 1/2 (Thu.) 9:00~20:00

*12/31 (Tue.) 10:00~18:00 (*B1F~B2F Main Building 9:30~18:00)

• Closed: 1/1 (Wed., hol.)

• Clearance sale: 1/2 (Thu.) ~ 1/14 (Tue.)

• Discount rate: Up to 50%

• Participating stores: All (except a few select stores)

• Number of fukubukuro available: Approx. 20,000 bags

• Participating stores selling fukubukuro: All (except a few select stores)

• 2-5-35 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-721-1111

• www.iwataya-mitsukoshi.mistore.jp/iwataya.html

Fukuoka Mitsukoshi

Fukuoka Mitsukoshi is a well-known department store easily accessible from Nishitetsu Fukuoka (Tenjin) Station and the Nishitetsu Tenjin Expressway Bus Terminal. It boasts of a wide selection of quality products, including food, clothes, household furnishings, and kitchen utensils. For its new year sale, they’ll have fukubukuro bags (lucky bags) filled with popular fashion brands, and on the second basement floor, they’ll have bags filled with food products. Meanwhile, inside Lachic Fukuoka Tenjin on the 1st basement floor, there will be a special limited-time sale on Jan. 2 in addition to selling lucky bags!

Fukuoka Mitsukoshi

• Hatsuuri: 1/2 (Thu.) 9:00~20:00

*12/31 (Tue.) 10:00~18:00 (*B1F~B2F Main Building 9:30~18:00)

• Closed: 1/1 (Wed., hol.)

• Clearance sale: 1/2 (Thu.) ~ 1/14 (Tue.)

• Discount rate: Up to 50%

• Participating stores: All (except a few select stores)

• Number of fukubukuro available: Approx. 18,000 bags

• Participating stores selling fukubukuro: All (except a few select stores)

• 2-1-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-724-3111

• http://www.m.iwataya-mitsukoshi.co.jp

LACHIC Fukuoka

・Hatsuuri: 1/2 (Thu.) 9:00~20:00

・Clearance sale: 1/2 (Thu.) ~ 1/14 (Tue.)

・Discount rate: Up to 60%

・B1 Fukuoka Mitsukoshi

・092-724-3111

・www.lachic-fukuoka.jp/

Hakata Hankyu

Visitors to Hakata Hankyu will have a wide choice of high-end brands to explore like Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, and Tiffany & Co., to name a few. Products from popular Japanese cosmetics companies, such as Shiseido and Shu Uemura, can also be found inside the department store. And of course, an awesome clearance sale will start on New Year’s Day.

This theme of this year’s yume fukubukuro is “beauty relay,” reflecting high expectations for the performances of the national relay team at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Vouchers for Hankyu’s recommended beauty treatments and beauty items will be included in these exceptional packages! Go early as only four customers will be chosen by lot. And as always, overseas visitors are eligible for a 5% discount on their shopping. Just pick up the 5% discount coupons at the first-floor information center. Have a great time searching for bargains!

Hakata Hankyu

• Hatsuuri: 1/1 (Wed., hol.) 9:00~19:00

*The store might open earlier depending on the number of people waiting.

*12/31 (Tue.) 1F ~ 8F 10:00~18:00 / BF 9:30~18:00, 1/2 (Thu.) BF ~ 4F 10:00~21:00 / 5F ~ 8F 10:00~20:00

• Clearance sale: 1/1 (Wed.) ~ 1/14 (Tue.)

• Discount rate: Varies by shop / section

• Participating stores: All (except a few select stores)

• Participating stores selling fukubukuro: All (except a few select stores)

• 1-1 Hakataeki-chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-461-1381

• http://www.hankyu-dept.co.jp/hakata/fl/english/

Hakata Marui

The shopping complex Hakata Marui opened with a splash to JR Hakata Station in 2016. The stores inside offer visitors a wide range of fashion, cosmetics, and other many other kinds of goods. Cafes dot every single floor (from the first to the sixth), interspersed between a number of leisurely spaces to sit and rest. Shoppers that stop by on New Years Day can get their hands on lucky-dip style fukubukuro bags (lucky bags) and check out the money-saving winter sales! The fukubukuro filled with food and tasty treats make great souvenirs!

Hakata Marui

• Hatsuuri: 1/1 (Wed., hol.) 9:00~21:00

• 12/31 (Tue.) 10:00~18:00, 1/2 (Thu.) 10:00~21:00

• Clearance sale: 1/1 (Wed., hol.) ~ 1/10 (Fri.)

• Discount rate: Some items up to 50%

• 9-1 Hakataeki-chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-415-0101

• https://www.0101.co.jp/090/

JR Hakata City, AMU Plaza and AMU EST

• Hatsuuri:1/1 (Wed., hol.) 9:00~20:00

• Sale period: 1/1 (Wed., hol.) ~ 1/13 (Mon., hol.)

• Discount rate: Varies by shop / section

• 1-1 Hakataeki-chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• http://www.jrhakatacity.com/

Hakata Ming

• Hatsuuri: 1/1 (Wed., hol.) 9:30~22:00 (Varies by shop / section)

• Sale period: Varies by shop / section

• Discount rate: Varies by shop / section

• 1-1 Hakataeki-chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• http://www.ming.or.jp/

Canal City Hakata

• Hatsuuri: 1/1 (Wed., hol.) 9:00 ~ 21:00 (Varies by shop / section)

• Sale period: Varies by shop / section

• Discount rate: Up to 70%

• 1-2 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://canalcity.co.jp/english

Hakata Riverain Mall by Takashimaya

• Hatsuuri: 1/2 (Thu.) 10:30~

• Sale period: 1/2 (Thu.) ~ 1/13 (Mon., hol.)

• Discount rate: 10%~50%

• 3-1 Shimokawabatamachi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• http://www.hakata-riverainmall.jp

Loft

• Hatsuuri: 1/1 (Wed., hol.) 10:00~19:00

• Sale period: 12/26/2019 (Thu.) ~ 1/13/2020 (Mon., hol.)

• Discount rate: 10%~

• 4-9-25 Watanabedori, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.loft.co.jp/shop_list/detail.php?shop_id=29

Daimaru Fukuoka Tenjin

• Hatsuuri: 1/2 (Thu.) 9:00~20:00

• Sale period: 1/2 (Thu.) ~ end of Feb. (Varies by shop / section)

• Discount rate: 20% ~ 30% (Varies by shop / section)

• 1-4-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.daimaru.co.jp/fukuoka/

IMS

• Hatsuuri: 1/2 (Thu.)

• Sale period: 1/2 (Thu.) ~

• Discount rate: Up to 70%

• 1-7-11 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• http://ims-tenjin.jp/

Fukuoka Parco

• Hatsuuri: 1/2 (Thu.) 9:00~20:30

• Sale period: 1/2 (Thu.) ~ 1/13 (Mon., hol.)

• Discount rate: Different in each shop

• 2-11-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://fukuoka.parco.jp/

Mina Tenjin

• Hatsuuri:1/2 (Thu.) 9:30~

• Sale period: 1/2 (Thu.) ~ 1/31 (Fri.)

• Discount rate: up to 50% off

• 4-3-8 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• http://www.mina-tenjin.com

Marinoa City Fukuoka

• Hatsuuri:1/1 (Wed., hol.) 9:30~

• Sale period: 1/1 (Wed., hol.) ~ 1/5 (Sun.)

• Discount rate: Up to 90% off

• 2-12-30 Odo, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• http://www.marinoacity.com/

