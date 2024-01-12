Hakata Nabe & Local Cuisine to Enjoy in the Cold Season

In the chilly months, the traditional Japanese hot pot, known as ‘nabe’, is a quintessential dish. Each region in Japan boasts its unique hot pot recipes, making use of local ingredients. In Hakata, ‘Motsunabe’ and ‘Mizutaki’ stand out as the hot pot dishes par excellence. This article will not only cover these two hot pot varieties but also introduce other local Hakata specialties that are particularly delectable during the colder season.

Motsunabe

‘Motsunabe’ has firmly established itself as a hallmark of Fukuoka-Hakata cuisine. It’s believed to have originated from Korean immigrants working in coal mines. This hot pot uses organ meats, typically discarded, and was originally referred to as “Horumon Nabe”. The term ‘Horumon’, derived from ‘horu mon’ meaning ‘discarded things’, evolved to describe this dish. Post-World War II, Hakata popularized a soy-sauce based hot pot with offal and leeks cooked in aluminum pots.

Today’s ‘Motsunabe’ brims with cabbage, leeks, and offal, available in a variety of flavors including soy sauce, miso, and salt. Its popularity stems from its affordability and generous servings. In Hakata, it’s customary to add ‘Champon noodles’ to the remaining soup, embracing a local culinary twist. Fukuoka City boasts an array of Motsunabe restaurants, from traditional to innovative, making the search for a favorite spot an enjoyable quest.

Mizutaki

‘Mizutaki’, a hot pot dish of chicken cooked from water, is another Hakata specialty. Conceived by Heisaburo Hayashida, a Nagasaki native, ‘Mizutaki’ combines Western consommé techniques learned in Hong Kong with Chinese chicken stewing methods. His Mizutaki restaurant, opened in Fukuoka in 1905, continues to operate as the renowned ‘Suigetsu’.

Mizutaki’s popularity extends to home kitchens, where each family adds a personal touch. Restaurants typically prepare the broth by simmering chicken bones and meat for hours, resulting in a rich, slightly milky soup. The Hakata way is to taste this chicken-rich broth with a touch of salt before adding other ingredients. Beyond ‘Suigetsu’, Hakata’s Mizutaki scene includes traditional spots like ‘Shin Miura’, founded in 1910, and numerous modern, casual establishments, each adding to the dish’s allure.

Udon

In Hakata, known for its ramen, ‘Udon’ enjoys equal, if not greater, affection. Udon served in steaming hot soup is a local favorite, especially on cold days. Hakata, claimed to be the birthplace of Udon, even has a monument at Jotenji Temple near Hakata Station declaring it the origin of udon and soba.

Hakata Udon is distinct for its fluffy, soft noodles, a style born from the city’s merchant history where pre-cooked noodles catered to busy traders. The common serving style includes a clear soup made from flying fish (ago) topped with either burdock or round tempura. With udon being a staple, numerous shops dot Fukuoka’s streets, from individual establishments to local chains like ‘West’ and ‘Maki no Udon’, offering delicious tastes at affordable prices.

Hakata Zoni & Gameni

During New Year’s, ‘Hakata Zoni’ and ‘Gameni’ are essential dishes for Hakata residents. Zoni, a mochi-containing soup, varies in ingredients and seasoning across regions. Hakata’s version uses a clear flying fish (ago) broth, with yellowtail and ‘katsuo-na’ (a local vegetable with a tuna-like taste) as key ingredients. ‘Katsuo-na’, a vegetable long cultivated in Fukuoka, lends its name and distinct flavor to this festive dish.

Gameni,’ a traditional Hakata culinary delight, is a savory stew of bite-sized chicken, taro, carrots, lotus root, burdock, shiitake mushrooms, and konnyaku, all simmered in a rich blend of sugar and soy sauce. More than just a New Year’s staple, this beloved dish is a centerpiece in Hakata’s festive and celebratory gatherings. Its name, ‘gameni’, originates from the local dialect ‘gamekurikomu’, meaning to mix a variety of ingredients, a fitting tribute to its diverse and hearty composition.

For those eager to explore Hakata’s regional flavors, numerous Japanese restaurants and izakayas offer this iconic dish year-round. When you encounter ‘gameni’ or Hakata zoni on the menu, seize the opportunity for an authentic taste of local tradition.