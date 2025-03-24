Complete Guide to the All Kyushu Pass: Routes, Rules & Savings

Traveling around Kyushu has never been more affordable or convenient, thanks to the All Kyushu Pass (AKP). This flexible, cost-effective pass gives you access to trains, buses, and even some ferries across the island. But to make the most of it, it helps to understand how it works, what’s included, and what to watch out for.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through everything you need to know—what you can and can’t do with the AKP, tips to travel smarter, and how to plan your itinerary. Then, if you want to see it all in action, check out the 8-Day Model Course I created to demonstrate the power and value of the AKP.

All Kyushu Pass at a Glance

• Unlimited JR Kyushu trains (3 days)

• Unlimited buses (3 days, including many highway and city buses)

• Some ferries included (You can use both buses and ferries on the same day with a valid bus pass)

• Flexible 10-day usage window (non-consecutive days allowed)

• Flat-rate pricing: Adults (12+): ¥37,000 / Children (6–11): ¥24,500

• Purchase online anytime, from anywhere

• Ideal for visiting Kyushu’s major cities, hot spring towns, countryside, and even remote destinations

• For international travelers only

• Reserved or green seats on trains are not included; only unreserved seats are available.

The AKP gives you unlimited travel for three days on trains and three separate days on buses, all within a 10-day window. The key advantage is that these days don’t have to be consecutive, so you can spread them out and use them when they matter most.

Train Pass (3 days): Covers all JR Kyushu trains, including local, rapid, and limited express trains (including the Kyushu Shinkansen).

Bus Pass (3 days): Covers most highway (express) buses, city buses, and select ferries (see below).

Since you get both passes, you can mix and match depending on your itinerary. Need to reach a destination like Takachiho, where there’s no train access? Use a bus day. Traveling between Fukuoka and Kagoshima at high speed? Use a train day. You can even use both passes on the same day if it helps you get where you need to go.

The cost? It’s a flat rate—simple and great value:

Adult (12 & up): ¥37,000

Child (6–11): ¥24,500

The pass can be purchased online anytime, from anywhere.

You don’t need to use your train and bus passes on separate days—you can use both in a single day if needed. You decide when to activate each pass within the 10-day period.

This pass is ideal for exploring Kyushu’s full range of destinations, from major cities to remote spots like Takachiho Gorge, Amakusa, and Ibusuki.

What You Cannot Do with the All Kyushu Pass

• No train travel beyond Kyushu: The pass does not cover JR trains beyond the Kyushu region (e.g., Moji to Shimonoseki).

• No reserved or Green Car seating: Only unreserved seats are available. During busy periods, you may need to stand.

• Not all ferries are included: Some ferry routes are excluded from coverage. Always double-check before boarding.

Knowing these restrictions helps you avoid unnecessary costs or complications along the way.

Key Travel Tips and Things to Be Aware Of

• Plan around busy times: Unreserved seats can fill up quickly during weekends, holidays, and rush hours. Traveling early or late in the day increases your chances of getting a seat.

• Use the bus pass strategically: Some top destinations—like Takachiho, Unzen, and Amakusa—are accessible only by bus or ferry.

• Take full advantage of the 10-day window: You don’t need to travel every day—build in free days for rest or local exploration.

• Confirm ferry coverage in advance: Check whether your intended ferry is included under the AKP.

• Have a backup plan: If a train is full, highway buses often provide a comfortable alternative between major cities.

With a little planning, you can maximize the pass’s value and make your Kyushu trip seamless.

How the All Kyushu Pass Works

When you purchase the AKP, you receive two separate 3-day passes—one for trains and one for buses/ferries. You have 10 days to use both, beginning from the day you first activate either one.

Here’s how it works:

1. Choose any three days to use the train pass.

2. Choose any three other days to use the bus pass.

3. You can use both passes on the same day if needed.

Example:

• Take the train from Fukuoka to Kumamoto in the morning.

• Transfer to a bus to visit Mount Aso in the afternoon—all on the same day.

This flexibility makes the AKP a powerful tool for planning a varied and efficient Kyushu itinerary.

Why This Pass Is Worth It

• Covers a wide area: trains, buses, ferries—across all Kyushu prefectures.

• Flexible: travel at your own pace with a 10-day window.

• Budget-friendly: big savings compared to individual fares.

• Ideal for a mix of city sightseeing and countryside adventures.

See It in Action: Our 8-Day Model Course

Want to see how the AKP works in a real itinerary? Check out our 8-Day Kyushu Model Course, which puts this pass to full use with a well-paced route, scenic journeys, and practical tips for sightseeing and travel.

Text & photos: Nick Szasz, Fukuoka Now