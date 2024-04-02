Where to Park Bicycles, Scooters & eBikes in Fukuoka City Center

Fukuoka’s Complete Guide to Bicycle & Motorcycle Parking: Downtown Edition

Fukuoka’s predominantly flat terrain makes bicycles an incredibly convenient mode of transportation. Not only are they environmentally friendly, but they also offer significant health benefits, positioning cycling as an advantageous choice. From an international perspective, we have gathered essential information to enhance your bicycling experience in Fukuoka.

In this guide, we spotlight indoor bicycle parking facilities located in Fukuoka’s key urban districts—Tenjin and Hakata. Each can host over 100 bicycles and boasts unique features, including 24-hour access, options for regular use, and the availability of amenities such as toilets and air pumps. Familiarizing yourself with these facilities in advance can make your cycling experience even smoother.

Table of Contents

• How to Use the Bicycle Parking

• Bicycle Rules & Manners

• List of Bicycle Parking (Tenjin Area / Hakata Area)

Tenjin Area

• Municipal: Tenjin (Kego Park Basement)

• Solaria Terminal Building

• Resola Tenjin

• Tenjin Ment

• Municipal: Tenjin Fureai-dori Ave.

• Vioro

• Municipal: Kirameki-dori Ave.

• Iwataya Main Building

• Tenjin Nishi-dori Square

• Tenjin Luce

• Tenjin Business Center

• Parco New Building

• Tenjin Prime Building

• Fukuoka Daimyo Garden City

• Wework Daimyo

Hakata Area

• Hakata Station Basement

• Kitte Hakata

• Yodobashi Camera Multimedia Hakata Store

• Miyako Hotel Hakata & Municipal: Chikushi Gate

• Deitos Annex

• Hakata Station North

• Municipal: Hakata Gate

• Municipal: Meiji Park

• Municipal: Kushida Shrine Station

• Municipal: Kawabata

Bicycle parking area with spaces for bikes with wider tires

• Municipal: Tenjin (Kego Park Basement)

• Municipal: Tenjin Fureai-dori Ave.

List of Bicycle Parking

Tenjin Area

Tenjin (Municipal | Kego Park Basement)

Located beneath Kego Park, the Fukuoka Municipal Bicycle Parking provides complimentary parking for both bicycles and motorcycles for the initial three hours, with a modest fee of ¥50 for up to 24 hours.

The facility is well-equipped, featuring two-tier bicycle racks on the first basement level, designated spaces for bicycles with child seats and electric-assist bicycles, and flat bicycle racks on the second basement level.

Conveniently, payment machines offer instructions in both Japanese and English, and restroom facilities are readily available. Thanks to the high turnover of users parking for brief periods, finding a spot is generally hassle-free.

2-2-22 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 24 hours

• Capacity: 1,163 bicycles, 275 motorbikes (50cc)

• Elevator: Unavailable

• Fees:

– Bicycle: First 3 hours free. ¥50 per 24 hours

– Motorbike: First 3 hours free. ¥150 per 24 hours

• Payment: Cash, transportation system IC card

Exclusive parking spaces for bicycles with child seats

Exclusive parking spaces for electric-assisted bicycles

Solaria Terminal Building

Access to the underground parking is facilitated by three elevators located at the entrance, ensuring a smooth entry for all users. The facility is also equipped with well-maintained toilet facilities for added convenience.

2-10-12 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 6:00~0:00

• Capacity: Approx. 550 bicycles, 33 motorbikes (50cc)

• Elevator: Available

• Fees:

– Bicycle: ¥100 per day

– Motorbike: ¥150 per day

• Payment: Cash, transportation system IC card

Resola Tenjin

Before using the elevator, pay the fee. Once coins are inserted, the elevator will arrive.

2-5-55 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 7:00~0:00

• Capacity: 199 bicycles, 28 motorbikes (50cc)

• Elevator: Available

• Fees: ¥100 per day

• Payment: ¥100 coin only

Tenjin Mento

Large motorcycles can also be parked outdoors.

1-17-17 Imaizumi, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 24 hours

• Capacity: 76 bicycles, 69 motorbikes (50~125cc), 14 motorbikes (over 126cc) *outside

• Elevator: Available

• Fees:

– Bicycle: First hour free. ¥100 per 12 hours

– Motorbike (50~125cc): First hour free. ¥200 per 12 hours

– Motorbike (over 126cc): First hour free. ¥300 per 12 hours

• Payment: Cash only

Tenjin Fureai-dori Ave. (Municipal)

Parking spaces are divided based on bicycle type, accommodating bikes with wider tires and those equipped with child seats.

1-8 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 6:00~0:30

• Capacity: 375 bicycles

• Elevator: Unavailable

• Fees: First 3 hours free. ¥100 per day

• Payment: Cash, transportation system IC card

• Motorbike parking not available

Bicycle parking spaces for bikes with wider tires

Vioro

After issuing a parking ticket, press the elevator button to enter.

2-10-12 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 9:00~0:00

• Capacity: 275 bicycles, 57 motorbikes (50~125cc)

• Elevator: Available

• Fees:

– Bicycle: First 3 hours free. ¥100 per day

– Motorbike: First 3 hours free. ¥150 per day

• Payment: Cash, transportation system IC card

Kirameki-dori Ave. (Municipal)

The underground parking is conveniently located next to the Iwataya Annex Building. Exercise caution when entering and exiting due to heavy pedestrian traffic on surrounding roads.

2-5-35 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 6:00~0:30

• Capacity: 574 bicycles, 15 motorbikes (50cc)

• Elevator: Unavailable

• Fees:

– Bicycle: First 3 hours free. ¥100 per day

– Motorbike: First 3 hours free. ¥150 per day

• Payment: Cash only

Iwataya Main Building

Two elevators are available for use. Please pay the fee in cash or with an IC card before pressing the elevator button.

2-6-13 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 8:00~23:00

• Capacity: 216 bicycles, 71 motorbikes (50cc)

• Elevator: Available

• Fees:

– Bicycle: ¥100 per day

– Motorbike: ¥100 per day

• Payment: ¥100 coin, transportation system IC card

Tenjin Nishi-dori Square

All bicycle racks are of the flat-type variety. Additionally, outdoor parking is available for large motorcycles.

1-14-45 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 7:30~23:30

• Capacity: 338 bicycles, 30 motorbikes (50~125cc), 8 motorbikes (over 126cc) *outside

• Elevator: Available

• Fees:

– Bicycle: First hour free. ¥100 per 12 hours

– Motorbike (50~125cc): ¥100 until 4 hours (after 4 hours, ¥100 per 12 hours)

– Motorbike (over 126cc): ¥100 per 2 hours

• Payment: Cash only

Tenjin Luce

An elevator is located at the back on the right side of the escalator. Prepaid cards can be obtained from a machine inside the parking area (¥3,000 for ¥3,500 worth of usage).

2-3-24 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 8:00~3:00

• Capacity: 99 bicycles, 20 motorbikes (50~125cc)

• Elevator: Available

• Fees:

– Bicycle: ¥100 per day

– Motorbike: ¥200 per day

• Payment: Cash only

Tenjin Business Center

All bicycles are stored on flat-type racks. Mopeds can be parked within the white lines marked with a motorcycle symbol.

1-10-20 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 24 hours

• Capacity: 383 bicycles, 34 motorbikes (50cc)

• Elevator: Unavailable

• Fees:

– Bicycle: ¥100 per 24 hours

– Motorbike: ¥150 per 24 hours

• Payment: Cash, transportation system IC card

Parco New Building

To the right of the entrance elevator, there is a mechanical parking area dedicated solely to monthly contract holders. For one-time use, please use the underground parking facilities and the elevator.

2-9-18 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 5:00~1:30

• Capacity: 196 bicycles, 27 motorbikes (50~125cc)

• Elevator: Available

• Fees:

– Bicycle: First 2 hours free. ¥100 per day

– Motorbike: First 2 hours free. ¥200 per day

• Payment: Cash only

Tenjin Prime Building

Motorcycle parking spaces are divided by pipes, enabling parking and retrieval of motorcycles without any collisions. Additionally, a paid electric air pump (¥100) is provided for your convenience.

2-7-21 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 24 hours

• Capacity: 81 bicycles, 49 motorbikes (50cc)

• Elevator: Available

• Fees:

– Bicycle: First 2 hours free. ¥100 per 12 hours

– Motorbike: First 2 hours free. ¥200 per 12 hours

• Payment: Cash only

Fukuoka Daimyo Garden City

Parking is accessible on all flat-type racks, and the spacious passageways enhance convenience. Entry is possible from both the Meiji-dori side, where the Ritz-Carlton is located, and the street side where Fukuoka Growth Next is situated.

2-6-50 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 5:30~0:30

• Capacity: 386 bicycles, 45 motorbikes (50~125cc)

• Elevator: Available

• Fees:

– Bicycle: First 2 hours free. ¥100 per 24 hours

– Motorbike: First 2 hours free. ¥200 per 24 hours

• Payment: Cash, transportation system IC card

Entrance on the Ritz-Carlton side

Entrance on the Fukuoka Growth Next side

Wework Daimyo

Enter through the passage on the left side of the elevator (note that the elevator does not go to the parking area). The passage leading to the entrance of the parking area is somewhat narrow.

1-1-30 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 24 hours

• Capacity: 130 bicycles, 6 motorbikes (50cc)

• Elevator: Unavailable

• Fees: ¥100 per 24 hours

• Payment: Cash only

Hakata Area

Hakata Station Basement

The underground parking is situated adjacent to the police box on the Hakata Gate side of Hakata Station, directly in front of Hakata Station Square. Bicycles can be parked on all flat-type racks.

1 Hakataeki-Chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 6:00~0:30

• Capacity: 710 bicycles, 74 motorbikes (50cc)

• Elevator: Unavailable

• Fees:

– Bicycle: First 2 hours free. ¥100 per 24 hours

– Motorbike: First 2 hours free. ¥200 per 24 hours

• Payment: Cash, transportation system IC card

Kitte Hakata

The largest parking facility in Hakata boasts three elevators at the entrance providing access to the underground parking. Parking is prohibited in areas marked with “指定車両専用区画 (Reserved for Designated Vehicles)” signs.

9-1 Hakataeki-Chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 24 hours

• Capacity: 827 bicycles, 99 motorbikes (50cc)

• Elevator: Available

• Fees:

– Bicycle: First 2 hours free. MB1 & B2F D zone ¥100 per 24 hours, B2F C zone ¥100 / 12 hours

– Motorbike: First 2 hours free. ¥200 per 12 hours

• Payment: Cash only

Yodobashi Camera Multimedia Hakata Store

A semi-outdoor ground-level parking area with a roof, divided into sections 1 to 3, is available. Adjacent to it is a car park, and caution is advised when entering and exiting due to the high volume of traffic.

6 Hakataeki-Chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 24 hours

• Capacity: 332 bicycles, 43 motorbikes (50~125cc), 4 motorbikes (over 126cc)

• Fees:

– Bicycle: First 2 hours free. ¥100 per 8 hours (upper), ¥150 per 8 hours (lower)

– Motorbike (50~125cc): First 2 hours free. ¥200 per 8 hours

– Motorbike (over 126cc): First 2 hours free. ¥400 per 8 hours

• Payment: Cash only

Miyako Hotel Hakata & Chikushi Gate (Municipal)

The mid-basement level 1F is the to Miyako Hotel Hakata bicycle parking area, and B1F is the Chikushi Gate bicycle parking area. Payment is required on each floor.

2-2-2 Hakataeki-Higashi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 6:00~0:30

• Capacity (MB1): 230 bicycles, 7 motorbikes (50~125cc)

• Capacity (B1F): 331 bicycles, 29 motorbikes (50~125cc)

• Elevator: Unavailable

• Fees:

– Bicycle: First 3 hours free. ¥100 per 24 hours

– Motorbike: First 3 hours free. ¥150 per 24 hours

• Payment: Cash, transportation system IC card

Miyako Hotel Hakata Bicycle Parking

Chikushi Gate Bicycle Parking

Deitos Annex

The parking area has spacious passageways and is directly connected to Deitos Annex.

1-1 Hakataeki-Chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 6:00~0:30

• Capacity: 705 bicycles, 108 motorbikes (50~125cc)

• Elevator: Unavailable

• Fees:

– Bicycle: First 2 hours free. ¥100 per 24 hours

– Motorbike: First 2 hours free. ¥200 per 24 hours

• Payment: Cash, transportation system IC card

Hakata Station North

A ground-level bicycle parking area exclusively for bicycles, located under the elevated railway tracks.

1 Hakataeki-Chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 6:00~0:30

• Capacity: 240 bicycles

• Fees: First 2 hours free. ¥100 per 24 hours

• Payment: Cash, transportation system IC card

• Motorbike parking not available

Hakata Gate (Municipal)

The prominent parking sign is easily visible from a distance, and it’s directly linked to an underground passage, facilitating smooth movement to other buildings.

2-19 Hakataeki-mae, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 6:00~0:30

• Capacity: 639 bicycles, 258 motorbikes (50cc)

• Elevator: Unavailable

• Fees:

– Bicycle: First 3 hours free. ¥100 per day

– Motorbike: First 3 hours free. ¥150 per day

• Payment: Cash only

Meiji Park (Municipal)

The parking area is situated underground at Meiji Park, boasting spacious entrances and passageways. Additionally, public toilets are fully equipped for convenience.

3-24 Hakataeki-mae, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 6:00~0:30

• Capacity: 611 bicycles, 125 motorbikes (50~125cc)

• Elevator: Unavailable

• Fees:

– Bicycle: First 3 hours free. ¥100 per day

– Motorbike: First 3 hours free. ¥150 per day

• Payment: Cash, transportation system IC card

Kushida Shrine Station (Municipal)

Located along the main road, direct entry is possible from the dedicated bicycle lane.

7 Gion-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 6:00~0:30

• Capacity: 205 bicycles, 47 motorbikes (50cc)

• Elevator: Unavailable

• Fees:

– Bicycle: ¥100 per day

– Motorbike: ¥150 per day

• Payment: Cash only

Kawabata (Municipal)

When using the two-tier racks, it’s essential to be mindful of the ceiling height while parking.

3-2 Shimokawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Open: 24 hours

• Capacity: 338 bicycles, 93 motorbikes (50cc)

• Elevator: Unavailable

• Fees:

– Bicycle: ¥100 per 24 hours

– Motorbike: ¥150 per 24 hours

• Payment: Cash only

How to Use the Bicycle Parking

Entering and Exiting the Bicycle Parking

• Dismount from your bicycle or motorcycle (turn off the engine for motorcycles) and push it to enter.

• In stairway-style parking, be careful not to speed up while applying the brakes.

• When exiting, a conveyor belt will automatically start moving. Keep the brakes applied, straighten the bike, and ensure there’s enough space between you and the person in front of you.

• Dismount from bikes and bicycles even inside elevators.

• In some parking areas (Resola Tenjin, Iwataya Main Building), payment is required before entry.

• You will receive a ticket at the gate to enter. If there is no gate, you will receive a ticket from the ticket machine after parking your bicycle.

• The ticket is required for payment.

Payment

• Fees are generally paid afterwards (except for Resola Tenjin and Iwataya Main Building). Payment is made at the payment machine.

• Many locations only accept cash, so be prepared with 1,000 yen bills, and 100 and 50 yen coins.

• For racks with numbers, enter the rack number when retrieving your bicycle to pay the fee.

• After paying, exit promptly. Additional fees may apply if you exceed a certain time limit (approx. 10 min.).

• Paper season tickets and multi-use tickets purchased at municipal parking areas can be used at other municipal parking areas (magnetic season tickets are only valid at the parking area where they were purchased).

Caution

• To prevent theft, lock your bicycle to the parking rack.

• Except for 24-hour parking facilities, you cannot enter outside of operating hours. Check the operating hours before use.

• Shared bicycles cannot be parked in the bicycle parking area.

Bicycle Rules & Manners

Bicycles are considered vehicles under the Road Traffic Law, and violations can result in legal penalties. Follow the basic rules and enjoy Fukuoka’s streets safely.

Basic Rules for Bicycles

• Use the roadway, keeping to the left. There are exceptions where sidewalks can be used, but pedestrians have the right of way.

• Obey traffic signs and signals at intersections.

• Use lights at night or in dark places.

• Drunk driving is strictly prohibited.

• Wearing a helmet is mandatory.

• Using mobile phones, headphones, or umbrellas while riding is prohibited.

• Always use designated bicycle parking areas.

*If a bicycle is parked in a non-designated area, Fukuoka City will remove it and relocate it to a bicycle storage facility. To reclaim a bicycle (within 2 months) moved to the storage facility a storage fee of ¥2,500 must be paid.

Notes for Riding

• In the Tenjin area, along the west side of Watanabe-dori (Tenjin to Watanabe-dori 4), pushing bicycles is encouraged during the following times: Weekdays 8:00~19:00, Weekends and Holidays 10:00~19:00.

• If there is a bicycle lane, use it. It is for one-way traffic on the left side, and two-way traffic is not allowed.

• If the roadway has markings and arrows indicating a bicycle path, follow the direction of the arrows.

Useful Japanese Phrases to Remember

• 空車 (Kusha): There are available parking spaces.

• 満車 (Mansha): There are no available parking spaces.

• 駐輪禁止 (Churin Kinshi): Parking bicycles here is prohibited.

• 歩行者専用 (Hokosha Senyo): A pathway for pedestrians only. You cannot ride bicycles here; you must dismount and push.

• 車両通行禁止 (Sharyo Tsuko Kinshi): Vehicles such as motorcycles and cars are not allowed to pass. When passing, you must dismount from your bicycle and push it.

• 押し歩き、押しチャリ (Oshi-aruki, Oshi-chari): Walking while pushing your bicycle.

