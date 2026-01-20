Announcing – Voices of Fukuoka (VoF)

A New Media & Community Project by Fukuoka Now

Launching April 2026

Voices of Fukuoka (VoF) is a year-round media and event project highlighting the people—international and Japanese—who are shaping Fukuoka’s future.

Produced by Fukuoka Now, VoF shares real stories through interviews, video content, podcasts, and live events. It documents Fukuoka’s growing diversity while building practical connections between international residents, local communities, and businesses.

VoF is designed to be both useful and human. By making international talent more visible and better understood, VoF supports local companies that employ—or are considering hiring—global staff, helping improve communication, recruitment, and retention. At the same time, it celebrates everyday lives, ambitions, and contributions, fostering a more confident, positive international community in Fukuoka.

Why VoF, Why Now

Fukuoka is rapidly internationalizing. Global professionals, entrepreneurs, creators, and families are increasingly choosing the city, yet their experiences and contributions remain underrepresented in public conversation and business strategy.

As immigration and global talent are debated nationally, VoF focuses on what is already working—and how to inspire more of it:

• Real examples of international contribution in Fukuoka

• The lived experiences of bilingual and globally minded professionals

• The role diversity plays in innovation, business growth, and social resilience

VoF exists to make these stories visible, credible, and useful—and to create channels for interaction between people, companies, and communities.

What VoF Will Produce

VoF is a long-term platform with consistent output.

Media

• Weekly interview features (approximately 50 per year), in English and Japanese

• Short-form video content for social platforms

• Long-form video podcast episodes

Events

• VoF @ CIC Fukuoka: public panel discussions and networking events

• Annual VoF Awards Night: a gala recognizing outstanding international contributions to Fukuoka

Who VoF Is For

• International professionals and bilingual locals

• Entrepreneurs, founders, and creators

• Corporate HR, management, and people-focused teams

• Local government and public institutions

• International professionals overseas considering relocation to Fukuoka

Impact & Value

For business

• Stronger employer branding for global recruitment and retention

• Better understanding of international employees’ perspectives

• Credible visibility within Fukuoka’s international professional ecosystem

For government and community

• A visible record of successful international integration

• Human-centered stories supporting Fukuoka’s global-city positioning

• Greater understanding, belonging, and collaboration across cultures

Sponsorship

VoF offers structured sponsorship opportunities for companies seeking a visible and meaningful way to support the healthy development of Fukuoka’s international community.

Sponsors can:

• Demonstrate commitment to diversity, inclusion, and responsible growth

• Build awareness among highly skilled international professionals

• Share real examples of inclusive workplace practices

• Participate in VoF events and the annual Awards Night

• Engage directly with the VoF community through curated experiences

Details are available on request.

Launch Timeline

Voices of Fukuoka launches in April 2026.

Pre-launch collaborations and announcements are underway.

Contact

Fukuoka Now

vof@fukuoka-now.com