Blue Bottle Coffee Truck at Fukuoka City Art Museum

Blue Bottle Coffee, the specialty coffee roaster with more than 100 outlets worldwide, has a cute coffee truck parked in front of the Fukuoka City Art Museum inside Ohori Park for a limited time.

Menu (featuring a blend developed specifically for serving from the coffee truck)

• Espresso: ¥594

• Americano (ICE or HOT) ¥594

• Latte (ICE or HOT) ¥669

• Coffee Cherry Fizz ¥648

• Blue Bottle Coffee Pale Ale ¥1,023

• Liege Waffle ¥583 (Blue Bottle Coffee’s iconic menu item. Baked to order)

Blue Bottle Coffee was established in Oakland, the U.S.A., in 2002. In commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Oakland and Fukuoka, Blue Bottle Coffee appears in Kyushu for the first time. The Blue Bottle coffee truck, which will be set up as a bridge of friendship, will start on July 15, just after the Hakata Gion Yamakasa festival in the early morning. Fukuoka, a city with many specialty coffees and independent coffee shops, welcomes our sister-city guests.

Blue Bottle Coffee Truck

• Location: 1-6 Ohori Koen, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Approach Plaza, Fukuoka Art Museum

• Open: 9:30~17:30

• Closed: Mondays (if Monday is a national holiday, the first weekday after that is a vacation)

• Period: July 15~31, 2022, September 9~25, 2022