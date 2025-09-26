Colive Fukuoka 2025: Interview with Co-founder Ryo Osera on Digital Nomads and Startups

Colive Fukuoka has quickly become one of the city’s most distinctive international gatherings, blending entrepreneurship, culture, and community in a ten-day program. From October 1–10, Colive 2025 will bring together global solopreneurs, local innovators, and curious residents for talks, music, art, and hands-on experiences. I’ll be attending many of the sessions myself — and locals are encouraged to join too. In fact, there’s a discounted Local Pass that makes it easy to be part of the action. Ahead of the event, Nick Szasz, Publisher of Fukuoka Now, caught up with co-founder Ryo Osera to hear how the idea has evolved, what’s new this year, and why he believes Colive is as much for Fukuoka residents as it is for nomads.

From One Friend to 400 Participants

Nick: You’ve been running Colive for a few years now. How has the event grown since the beginning?

Ryo: It started with one friend who wanted to come to Japan. Then more friends asked, so we made a simple program. To run it properly we needed a budget, so we talked to local governments—Kyoto, Hokkaido… and finally Fukuoka said yes. I was living in Tokyo then and already a bit of a nomad, so I moved to Fukuoka and we launched Colive three years ago.

Nick: How long were you a digital nomad before starting Colive Fukuoka?

Ryo: I began in 2016—traveling with my laptop before I even knew the term “digital nomad.” Around that time WeWork opened in Omotesando, and it felt like the first moment many people in Japan could see coworking and remote work as a real option.

Nick: Last year you held Colive Fukuoka 2024. What stands out?

Ryo: Year one we had about 40 people. Last year it was 400—ten times. Big impact on the city, but with 400 people you don’t know everyone’s name. We’re still thinking about the right size. It’s important we take participants deeper into Fukuoka, not just make the event bigger.

Nomads Are Founders Too

Nick: Was there something about last year that surprised you?

Ryo: Our post-event survey surprised me: over 33% were founders or CEOs. Nomads aren’t only freelancers or remote employees—many are building companies and looking for business opportunities in Fukuoka, which is known as a startup city. That’s why this year we’re focusing more on connecting nomads with local startups. It’s our big challenge for 2025.

Nick: Was Colive originally for freelancers and now more for business-minded people?

Ryo: It’s still for both. Visitors love Japan—matcha, kintsugi, all that—but everyone needs to make a living. They want opportunities you can’t find on HR sites. Once you’re inside a community, you meet locals, investors, potential partners—even real estate options. People come for the ramen; they stay for opportunity.

Why Fukuoka?

Nick: I often say Fukuoka is still growing—lots of opportunities compared to Tokyo or Osaka.

Ryo: I agree. Fukuoka is an easier place to enter the local community. It should be the entrance to Japan for nomads—people are open-minded, networks connect quickly, and the city isn’t too big.

Nick: Has hosting Colive changed how you live or work?

Ryo: The biggest change is who I work with. Before, I’d hire in Japan. Now I often work with nomad friends—great skills, easy to collaborate, and they understand how to design for nomads. The challenge is time zones: I might finish at 5 pm, then have calls at midnight with Europe. But the upside is progress can run 24/7.

Nick: Most unexpected thing you’ve learned from a Colive participant?

Ryo: A former NASA engineer came as a nomad, then pivoted to art projects with Kyushu tea farmers, musicians, and incense makers. He’s now looking for an apartment in Fukuoka. That kind of local–global collaboration is special.

The Future: AI and Solopreneurs

Nick: What trends are you seeing at nomad events elsewhere?

Ryo: A balance of business and lifestyle. Mornings for sessions, afternoons for the beach, for example. The bigger trend is a shift from pure travel to future opportunity—AI, crypto, digital tech. With big tech moving resources to AI, many people are rethinking their careers.

Nick: Are Colive participants already using AI?

Ryo: Definitely. Creators use it for content; engineers use it in their workflows. It brings convenience and speed, though of course there are pros and cons.

Nick: An example of AI changing someone’s path?

Ryo: I met a Canadian engineer facing layoffs at home. He came to Japan on a digital-nomad visa to look for opportunities, then heard about Fukuoka’s startup visa. Now he’s here exploring solopreneurship. AI pushed him to move—but it also brought him to Fukuoka.

Fukuoka’s Role in the Startup Story

Nick: Fukuoka was the first city in Japan to offer a startup visa. How does Colive fit the city’s story?

Ryo: Many nomads don’t know Fukuoka yet. We say: come for ramen—we’re the kingdom of ramen—and stay because we have a startup visa if you want more than tourism.

Join with a Local Pass

Colive isn’t only for visiting nomads — Fukuoka residents can take part too. A Local Pass gives you access to selected sessions and experiences right here in the city.

Get your Local Pass here and enter FUKUOKANOW at checkout to save 20%