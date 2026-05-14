Cycling Iki Island

This article is part of our collection of cycling routes and reports for Fukuoka and Kyushu. Explore more rides on our index page—and get out and discover Kyushu

Text and photos by: Tim Muzik / Follow on Strava / Follow on Youtube

Today we’re heading off on our folding bikes to Iki Island. Sitting in the Genkai Sea about 70km from Fukuoka, this quiet island paradise attracts visitors for its beautiful cliffs, perfect beaches, and local beef, but also happens to be a great cycling destination.

Near-empty roads, constant ocean views, and punchy, rolling climbs make this a destination worth travelling to if you find yourself on Kyushu and looking for an interesting weekend trip. No need to make the trip to the Shimanami Kaido for beautiful coastal road cycling, with Iki Island being just a 1–2 hour ferry ride away. An 80km loop is sufficient to circumnavigate the entire island while hitting all the main attractions.

In addition to the report found below, check out this video which captures our Iki exploration.

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Route Overview

Length: 83km

Climbing: 1300m

GPX File

The route linked above can be done over a couple days if needed, and can also be easily adjusted depending on your cycling ability. Essentially, our goal was to hit as many of the beautiful cliffs and points as possible during our weekend trip. It is recommended to stay at least one night to allow time for ferry travel, and taking in the sights.

Getting there

There are a couple different options when travelling to Iki from Hakata Port. Most importantly, you will have the choice between a faster, more expensive jet foil which takes just over an hour, or a larger, less expensive, ferry which takes 2.5 hours. Making the right choice for you will depend on budget, port of arrival, and desired arrival time. For us, the most important factor was to be sure we arrived with time to enjoy the island upon arrival, and also to save a bit of money where possible. This led to us taking the jet foil to Iki, and the slower ferry back home. Having done both, they are equally nice; the jet foil is a fast, seated affair, while the slow ferry allows for wandering, laying down, and taking in the views outside on the deck. Be aware that the jet foil requires bikes to be packed away in a rinko bag. Information can be found here.

Cycling Around the Island

We took on the island loop in a clockwise direction. Because Iki has very limited traffic you really can’t go wrong with route planning, and can basically just bike freely from whichever attractions you would like to see.

First we headed to the Onino Ashiato (the Devil’s Footprint) and Gorilla Rock. Like all of Iki, this section is filled with the same narrow car-less roads, and constant ups and downs that will be a theme the rest of the ride. This first point is particularly beautiful; a wide open grassland, a rock archway, and cliff that somewhat resembles a gorilla (not to be confused with monkey rock) make this likely the second best natural feature to visit on the whole island.

Monkey Rock

The next point is likely the highlight of the island, Saruiwa, or Monkey Rock. Getting there by bike is of course another punchy, rolling, slightly demanding affair, but it is worth it. Sitting on the mid-western side of the island, this point is famous for the massive rock that looks very similar to…a monkey. The monkey itself was shaped over time by wind and wave erosion carving into the coastal cliffs. Aside from this, there is also another huge grassland area as well as the Kannon Rock, Taro & Jiro rocks, and Tojingami Observatory.

Before leaving the area entirely we also checked out Kurosaki Battery, which is an old military gun fortification built to protect sea routes in the 19th/20th century and what seemed to be an underground storage depot.

Katsumoto & the Kogo Cape

The next stop on the loop is the quiet town of Katsumoto and Kogo Cape, which stretches out from the island’s northern tip. This whole area is packed with things to see, and there are also sightseeing boat tours that head out to the small islands just offshore, the largest of which being Wakamiya. We learned from a Google Maps review that the foundation stones here are the oldest on Iki. The rugged cliffs dropping into the blue ocean make this another great place to stop and take in some Iki vibes. There is also a brewery in town…so that helps.

Ashibe & The Most Eastern Point

After another fast stretch of flowing, rolling hills, the route drops into the town of Ashibe. There are some nice harbours and streets to explore, but it’s also a good place to stock up on konbini supplies, as aside from Gonoura and Katsumoto, it seemed to be one of the few on the island.

On the way to the eastern point, the route passes Kuyoshihama Beach. From what we saw, it looked like the best beach on the island, with perfect blue water and white sand. The eastern tip, Sakyobana, is an absolute must-see-stop on the loop. More clear blue water, cool cliffs, and a rock spire rising out of the ocean. A red torii gate adds to the scene, making this one of the highlights of Iki.

Indoji & The Southern Tip

On the way to the next point there are a number of great stops to make. Kojima Shrine sits just off the coast, a small shrine that looks like it is rising out of the water. A few Kms away further, the Harunotsuji Ruins open up into a wide grassland area with reconstructed thatched houses from the Yayoi period.

The market in Indoji is a good place to stop for some local food if you skipped the few options so far. The route then reaches the southern tip, where a lighthouse and ocean views looking back toward Kyushu make it another really cool point, one of our favourites.

Although not the longest bike ride ever, the constant hills will wear you down throughout the ride, so before hopping back onto the ferry it is likely worth stopping for some world famous Iki beef to finish things off. It’s a simple loop, but one that packs in a lot, quiet roads, great views, and just enough effort to make it feel earned. A ride we will definitely be coming back for again.

This article is part of our collection of cycling routes and reports for Fukuoka and Kyushu. Explore more rides on our index page—and get out and discover Kyushu