Cycling Sakurajima, Kagoshima

Text and photos by: Tim Muzik / Follow on Strava

Today, we’re setting off on a short but punchy 50 km loop around the 1,117-meter-tall stratovolcano, Sakurajima. Home to the world’s largest radish and smallest orange, this volcano is also known for being one of the most active on Earth. The ride around the former island- now connected to the mainland from a massive 1914 eruption- is a mix of rolling coastal roads, jagged volcanic peaks, and a solid 370-meter climb that gives access to views of the caldera walls and Kagoshima Bay.

Route Overview

Route Highlights: Kagoshima, The Sakurajima Ferry, Yunohira Observatory, Aira Caldera, Show Period Lava Field, Kurokami Buried Shrine Gate, Airimura Lava Observation Deck, Hinoshima Megumikan Rest Stop, Sakurajima-Kinkowan GeoPark

Length: 48km

Climbing: 900m

Onto the Ferry

The ride begins by heading out of Kagoshima toward the coast and hopping on the Sakurajima Ferry. Like most short ferry rides in Japan, it’s a simple and enjoyable process. In this case, cyclists join up with the short line of motorcycles and ride straight onto the ferry, payment is collected on the Sakurajima side. It costs 250 yen for adults, plus an additional 160 yen for a bicycle, a reasonable price for what is, in itself, a total highlight. No need to check the schedule, as the ferry runs every 15 minutes, 24 hours a day.

Head up to the open-air deck for the 15-minute crossing and take in the views of Sakurajima’s three main peaks; Kita-dake, Naka-dake, and Minami-dake. The volcano, specifically the Showa Crater on the southern side, is incredibly active, with hundreds of eruptions of varying intensity each year. There’s almost always a plume of ash rising from the summit, which makes the short ferry ride feel surprisingly dramatic.

Up the Yunohira Observatory Climb

As the boat comes into harbor, cyclists need to head back down to the lower deck to hop on their bikes and roll off onto Sakurajima. It’s here that you’ll pay the ferry fee before heading out through the Volcanic Shore Ground toward the first and only major climb of the day. This 6km, 400m climb up to the Yunohira Observatory is skippable for those on less capable bikes or looking for a more relaxed ride, but with the right setup and energy, it’s worth the effort.

This mellow, scenic climb winds its way up the western side of the former island, offering great views of Kagoshima Bay, the city itself, and, on clear days, even the distant peaks of Mt. Kaimon and the Kirishima range.

At the top, cyclists are rewarded with up-close views of Sakurajima’s three main peaks and the rugged, volcanic terrain shaped by centuries of eruptions. The observatory is the highest point on the volcano open to the public at 373 meters, and it’s the best spot to take in the scale of the ocean-filled caldera. Inside the visitor center, there’s a detailed exhibit on the volcano’s history, plus some cool souvenirs to browse before continuing the loop.

Starting the Loop

After a smooth, flowy descent, the route heads north around the island in a clockwise direction. The next 7 km offer a very false sense of comfort, as this is the only flat section of the entire ride. That easy feeling comes to an abrupt end with a surprise 100m climb that seems to pop up out of nowhere.

This stretch of road has some beautiful views and plenty of interesting sights. It’s also where you’ll start to notice the small eruption evacuation shelters scattered all around the “island”, a unique reminder of Sakurajima’s constant threat.

Into the Lava Fields

Coming around to the eastern side of the former island is where the interesting views really start to escalate. It’s here where you will first start getting views looking toward the direction of the constantly ash pewing Showa Crater and the lava fields covering the volcano walls.

The Kurokami Buried Shrine Gate is a well-preserved reminder of Sakurajima’s power. During the massive Taisho Eruption in 1914, lava and ash buried the area under several meters of debris. Today, only the very top of the once 3-meter-tall torii gate remains visible above ground. Rather than dig it up, local residents chose to leave the gate as it was, as a symbol and a warning to future generations.

Arimura Lava Field

The southern edge of the loop is the most tourist-visited section of the loop, and also the most geologically dramatic. This is where you pass the land bridge formed during the 1914 eruption, which connected Sakurajima to the mainland. The browning pine forests scattered around the volcano here add to the interesting views. A quick stop at the Arimura Lava Observatory is worth the detour. Built on a lava flow from the 1946 eruption, it offers panoramic views of the southern face of Sakurajima.

If the crater is particularly active, this is also where you might notice a scratch in your throat or find your bike picking up a fine dusting of ash. Loose particles and sulfuric haze are a normal part of life out here. Not dangerous, but definitely noticeable… maybe best to keep sunglasses on and avoid pushing too hard.

Heading back to the Ferry

The final 10km stretch back to the ferry is packed with some great last views of the volcano, and Mt. Kaimon off in the distance to the south. The Hinoshima Megumikan rest stop is a welcome stop, especially since it’s the only real source of calories on the entire loop.

A quick ice cream, some half-interested souvenir browsing, and a few last looks at the ever-erupting volcano round out the ride before rolling back onto the ferry and into Kagoshima for more exploring. Be sure to stop in Blue Lug for some of the coolest bikes and gear in Japan as well!

