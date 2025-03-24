8-Day Kyushu Model Course Using the All Kyushu Pass

Wondering how to get the most out of the All Kyushu Pass? I’ve got you covered. In early March 2025, my partner and I set out to test this pass across Kyushu—riding trains, buses, and ferries to see just how far it could take us. The result is a flexible, practical itinerary that covers multiple regions, uses a mix of transportation, and keeps a comfortable, enjoyable pace. Whether it’s your first time in Kyushu or you’re ready to explore more deeply, this route offers both inspiration and a solid starting point for planning your own journey. And yes—we had a great time and saved money. Read on to see how.

All Kyushu Pass Use Summary

To help you make the most of your pass, here’s how the days are structured. Ferries use the same pass as buses, so combining both modes on the same day is a smart move.

• Train Pass Days: Day 1, Day 4, Day 8

• Bus Pass Days: Day 2, Day 5, Day 7

• Ferry Days: Day 2, Day 7

• No Pass Usage Days: Day 3, Day 6

Itinerary Summary

1. Day 1: Fukuoka → Nagasaki (Train)

2. Day 2: Nagasaki → Unzen → Shimabara → Kumamoto (Bus & Ferry)

3. Day 3: Kumamoto (Free Day)

4. Day 4: Kumamoto → Beppu (Train)

5. Day 5: Beppu → Yufuin → Aso (Bus)

6. Day 6: Aso (Free Day)

7. Day 7: Aso → Kagoshima (Bus & Ferry)

8. Day 8: Kagoshima → Ibusuki → Fukuoka (Train)

<br />

Day 1: Fukuoka → Nagasaki (Train)

Hakata→ Takeo-onsen 8:54-9:58 (Limited Express Relay Kamome)

Takeo-onsen → Nagasaki 10:01-10:32 (Nishikyushu Shinkansen)

Stay: Nagasaki City

On the first day, you’ll ride the Limited Express Kamome and then Kyushu’s newest bullet train, the Nagasaki Kamome Shinkansen, to reach Nagasaki. A full afternoon and evening await in this charming city—ample time to enjoy historic sights and regional cuisine.

Overlooking Nagasaki from Glover Garden – Enjoying the panoramic view over Nagasaki Port from Glover Garden—one of the city’s most iconic spots. This historic Western-style garden is named after Thomas Glover, a Scottish merchant who played a key role in Japan’s modernization during the Meiji era.

Peace Statue in Nagasaki Peace Park – Standing before the powerful Peace Statue at Nagasaki Peace Park. The statue’s raised arm points to the threat of nuclear weapons, while the extended arm symbolizes peace. A solemn and essential stop to reflect on the past and hope for a peaceful future.

Nagasaki Champon and Dim Sum – A hearty bowl of Nagasaki Champon noodles—piled high with seafood and vegetables—alongside classic gyoza and shumai. This local comfort food has roots in Chinese cuisine and is a must-try in Nagasaki’s Chinatown.

Day 2: Nagasaki → Unzen → Shimabara → Kumamoto (Bus & Ferry)

Nagasaki → Isahaya 09:30–10:08 (High-Speed Shuttle Bus)

Isahaya → Unzen 10:40–12:06 (Shimatetsu Bus)

Free Time in Unzen: 2 hours 19 minutes

Unzen → Shimabara 14:25–15:09 (Shimatetsu Bus)

Shimabara → Kumamoto 16:25–17:25) (Kyusho Ferry)

Stay: Kumamoto

A scenic bus ride takes you to Unzen, with time to enjoy the Jigoku hot spring steam fields and a relaxed lunch. Later, board a ferry across the Ariake Sea to Kumamoto—another prefectural capital and your overnight stop.

Unzen Jigoku (Unzen Hell Valley) – Follow the wooden path through Unzen Jigoku, a dramatic geothermal field where clouds of steam rise from bubbling vents. This historic hot spring area has drawn visitors for centuries with its sulfuric beauty and eerie atmosphere.

Kyusho Ferry crossing the Ariake Sea – The Kyusho Ferry connects Shimabara and Kumamoto across the Ariake Sea in just an hour. It’s a scenic and relaxing way to travel—and covered by your All Kyushu Pass (bus day use).

Seagull feeding on the Shimabara–Kumamoto Ferry – A fun highlight of the ferry ride from Shimabara to Kumamoto—feeding gulls with shrimp crackers from the deck. With Unzen-fugen dake in the background, this short cruise offers more than just transportation.

Day 3: Kumamoto (Free Day)

Stay: Kumamoto

This is the first non-travel day, giving you time to explore at your own pace. Kumamoto Castle is a must-see, but there’s plenty more to discover in the city’s parks, gardens, and lively neighborhoods.

Kumamoto Castle viewed from the plum grove. A striking view of the reconstructed main keep of Kumamoto Castle, one of Japan’s most impressive castles. The plum blossoms in early spring add seasonal color to this historic site, which continues to recover from the 2016 earthquakes.

Close-up of Kumamoto Castle’s iconic black-and-white tower. The castle’s curved stone walls and black lacquered wooden panels give it a powerful and elegant silhouette. Climb up to the observation decks for panoramic views of Kumamoto City and the distant Mt. Kinpo.

Exploring Sakura-no-Baba Josaien – Sakura-no-Baba Josaien is a lively shopping and dining street just below the castle, featuring local crafts, souvenirs, and regional snacks. Here, I’m enjoying a soft serve version of Kumamoto’s famous sweet, Homare no Jindaiko—a creamy and unique treat I highly recommend!

Day 4: Kumamoto → Beppu (Train)

Kumamoto → Kokura 8:39-9:38 (Kyushu Shinkansen Sakura)

Kokura → Beppu 9:46-10:55 (Sonic Express)

Stay: Beppu

Today you’ll make full use of your AKP rail access, covering a long distance comfortably. Beppu is famous for its steaming hot springs and unique sightseeing experiences.

Beppu Cityscape with Steam – Steam rising across the city—an iconic view of Beppu from above. Home to more than 2,000 onsen sources, Beppu is one of the world’s most active hot spring areas, with plumes of steam billowing from nearly every neighborhood.

Shiraike Jigoku (White Pond Hell) – Shiraike Jigoku, or ‘White Pond Hell’, features milky blue waters created by mineral-rich hot springs. It’s one of the most serene and photogenic of Beppu’s famous ‘Hells’ hot spring viewing sites.

Jigokumushi Cooking Experience – Trying out ‘jigokumushi’—a unique Beppu experience where local ingredients are cooked using natural geothermal steam. It’s fun, hands-on, and incredibly tasty—don’t miss it!

Day 5: Beppu → Yufuin → Aso (Bus)

Beppu → Yufuin 08:20–09:13 (Kamenoi Bus)

Free Time in Yufuin: 4 hours 37 minutes

Yufuin → Aso 13:50–16:23 (Kyushu Odan Bus) *reservation required by the day before (or standby on the day) on the website or phone (0570-09-3533)

Stay: Aso

An early departure brings you to charming Yufuin, where you’ll have time to explore the artful shops, cafés, and perhaps a quick soak. In the afternoon, you travel onward to Aso.

Yunotsubo Street & Mount Yufu – Yufuin’s main shopping street, lined with charming boutiques, cafés, and artisan shops, leads toward the striking peak of Mount Yufu. A walk here offers the best of Yufuin’s relaxing yet vibrant atmosphere.

Kinrin Lake – One of Yufuin’s most iconic spots, Kinrin Lake is known for its misty surface in the early mornings, created by the mix of hot spring water and fresh mountain streams. A peaceful spot for a stroll, with small cafés and galleries nearby.

Kazoku-buro (Private Onsen) Experience – The onsen shown here, with its open-air view, is located just outside Yufuin—but similar private hot spring baths (kazoku-buro) are available at many inns and bathhouses in Yufuin itself. That’s me in the photo, enjoying a well-earned soak—highly recommended for a relaxing break during your trip.

Day 6: Aso (Free Day)

Stay: Aso

Take a break from travel and spend a full day enjoying the natural landscapes of Aso—home to one of the world’s largest volcanic calderas.

Today’s a free day to slow down and soak up the fresh mountain air and wide-open landscapes of Aso. The All Kyushu Pass isn’t used today, so it’s a great chance to explore at your own pace. You’ve got options—relax around town, rent a bicycle to discover scenic countryside trails, or hop on a local bus (ticket sold separately) from Aso Station to visit the crater area of Mount Aso. Buses run every 1–2 hours and stop at scenic Kusasenri before reaching Asosanjo Terminal near the dramatic Nakadake Crater (approx. ¥730 one way). It’s one of Kyushu’s most iconic sights—well worth the short trip.

▶︎ Information on restrictions for the Aso Volcano Crater

Cow and panoramic caldera view – Kumamoto’s iconic Akaushi (Japanese Brown) cow grazes on the grassy slopes of Aso, one of the world’s largest volcanic calderas. This unique highland landscape offers sweeping views across the fertile basin and distant snow-capped peaks.

Aso Crater – The steaming crater of Mount Aso is an awe-inspiring sight—and one of the few active volcanoes in Japan that visitors can view up close. A short bus ride from Aso Station gets you to the rim, weather and volcanic activity permitting.

Aso countryside – Gentle trails and quiet roads around Aso invite exploration on foot or by rental bicycle. With dramatic volcanic ridges in the background, it’s a perfect spot to slow down and soak up Kyushu’s natural beauty.

Day 7: Aso → Kagoshima (Bus & Ferry)

Aso → Kumamoto Sakuramachi Terminal 09:02–10:22 (Highway Bus Yamabiko)

*reservation required by the day before on the website or phone (0570-09-3533)

Kumamoto → Kagoshima Honko Port 11:00–14:27 (Highway Bus Kirishima)

*Reservation required on the website or phone (0570-09-3533)

Kagoshima → Sakurajima 15:00–15:15 (Sakurajima Ferry)

Sakurajima → Kagoshima 18:05–18:20 (Sakurajima Ferry)

Stay: Kagoshima

A full travel day across Kyushu ends with a visit to iconic Sakurajima. Ride a ferry to the volcanic island, enjoy the views, and return to Kagoshima for a relaxed evening in the city.

Sakurajima from across the bay – Sakurajima dominates the skyline of Kagoshima Bay—a dramatic reminder that Kyushu is a land shaped by volcanoes. Just a short ferry ride away, the island offers rugged landscapes, walking trails, and steaming vents to explore.

Sakurajima Ferry – The iconic Sakurajima Ferry connects downtown Kagoshima with the volcanic island in just 15 minutes. Ferries run frequently throughout the day and the ride offers panoramic views of the bay and the smoking volcano.

Meizan area, Kagoshima – After a day of volcano exploration, head to the Meizan neighborhood—a cool pocket of Kagoshima City full of independent restaurants, bars, and cafés. It’s local, laid-back, and a great place to wrap up your day with dinner and drinks.

Day 8: Kagoshima → Ibusuki → Fukuoka (Train)

Kagoshima Chuo → Ibusuki 9:17~10:29 (JR Ibusiki-Makurazaki Line)

Ibusuki → Kagoshima Chuo 13:35-15:01 (JR Ibusiki-Makurazaki Line)

Kagoshima Chuo → Sengan-en 15:14-15:21 (JR Nippo Main Line)

Sengan-en → Kagoshima Chuo 17:30-17:38 (JR Nippo Main Line)

Kagoshima Chuo→ Hakata 17:54-19:13 (Kyushu Shinkansen Mizuho)

Stay: Fukuoka

Your final day features a variety of scenic train journeys—from local lines to Shinkansen. Enjoy a seaside sand bath in Ibusuki and explore the stately Sengan-en before heading back to Fukuoka.

Ibusuki Makurazaki Line – All aboard the nostalgic Ibusuki Makurazaki Line! This charming old diesel train (KiHa 40 Series) offers a scenic, slow-paced ride along the southern coastline—perfect for soaking in the rural beauty of Kagoshima Prefecture.

Sengan-en Garden – With its traditional architecture and perfectly framed view of Sakurajima, is one of Kagoshima’s most elegant cultural sites. Once the residence of the powerful Shimadzu clan, it’s a must-see for history and garden lovers alike.

Ibusuki Sand Baths – At Ibusuki, we took a dip in one of Japan’s most unique spa experiences—being buried in naturally heated volcanic sand! It’s warm, surprisingly relaxing, and a local wellness tradition. That’s us, grinning under the grains!

A Flexible Itinerary You Can Make Your Own

This model course shows how the All Kyushu Pass can help you see more of the island—efficiently, affordably, and at a comfortable pace. Use it as-is, or adapt it to your own style: add more rest days, swap destinations, or extend your stay in favorite towns. With the AKP, the flexibility is yours.

Get your All Kyushu Pass!

Buy your All Kyushu Pass online anytime from anywhere online on the All Kyushu Pass official website. And learn about how to get the most out of the pass in our guide.

Cost Comparison

So, how much does the All Kyushu Pass actually save you? For the model route we introduced, purchasing each train, bus, and ferry ticket separately would cost approximately ¥44,120. With the All Kyushu Pass priced at just ¥37,000 (adult fare), that’s a savings of ¥7,120—plus the added convenience of not needing to buy individual tickets or worry about separate payments along the way.

Learn more about the All Kyushu Pass in our “Complete Guide to the All Kyushu Pass: Routes, Rules & Savings” article.