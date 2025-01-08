Cycling Shikanoshima & The Shiomi Observatory

This article is part of our growing collection of cycling routes and reports for Fukuoka and Kyushu. Explore more rides on our index page—and get out and discover Kyushu

Text and photos by: Tim Muzik / Follow on Strava

Today, we’re heading to Shikanoshima to tackle the island’s central climb up to the Shiomi Observatory. This route is a staple for many Fukuoka cyclists, offering panoramic views of the city skyline and nearby islands. It’s also an ideal route for those looking to hone their time-trialing skills, featuring one of the longest stretches of stop-light-free roads just minutes from Island City.

Route Overview

Route Highlights: Island City, Mishima Shrine, Uminonakamichi Seaside Park, Saitozaki, Shikanoshima, The Shiomi Observatory, Kashiikamome Bridge

Length: 70 Km

Climbing: 357 M

GPX File

Options Out of Town

Leaving from downtown, there are a couple of options to start this 70km loop. Heading underneath the elevated Circle Route offers a close look at some of the massive industrial factories that line this part of Hakata Bay’s coast. While an interesting choice, this time we opted to take National Route 3 through Kaizuka and over the Najima Bridge.

The Mishima Shrine & Island City

Once over Najima Bridge, it’s worth taking a loop around the 3km bike path circling Mishimazaki Bay. Looking east across the water toward Tachibanayama offers great views of the Mishima Shrine, which stands in the middle of the bay.

The Aitaka Bridge provides an easy connection back to Island City and a chance to spot some interesting waterfowl. Island City is rapidly developing with plenty of newly laid bike paths, making it a great area to explore on two wheels. Leaving Island City involves a windy ride over the Uminonakamichi Bridge.

Uminonakamichi & Saitozaki

Joining Route 59 toward Uminonakamichi, the ride really begins. This stretch offers a 9km time trial to Saitozaki, with no stoplights or interruptions. For those taking it slower, there’s a functional bike path running the entire length of the road on the westbound side. In summer, this road gets busier as visitors head to Uminonakamichi Seaside Park, home to expansive bike paths and the massive Sunshine Pool complex.

Rolling into the town of Saitozaki, you’ll find brightly colored houses and what might be the best-stocked 7-Eleven in all of Fukuoka. With bike racks and a warm cookie section, it’s a destination worth travelling to in itself.

Shikanoshima

Accessing Shikanoshima involves a windy push over the Uminonakamichi Beach causeway. While the narrow road here can be a bit stressful due to high winds and sand lining the shoulders, the views are spectacular. To the south, the Fukuoka skyline, and to the north, the surf break and beach. For bird enthusiasts, this area is also a great place to watch black-kites circle the beach looking for food.

The loop around Shikanoshima runs 9.7km and is best tackled clockwise, as this puts you closer to the ocean. For those with a bike equipped with a wide gear range, heading up to the Shiomi Observatory is a worthwhile detour.]

The Shiomi Observatory Climb

The 170m climb starts with a left turn at Shikaumi Shrine. The gradients are steep for the first few hundred meters before easing into a more manageable incline. This climb is notable for the dense natural forest lining the road. Occasionally, you might encounter off-road motorcycles heading to the dirt track at the top.

At the summit, you’ll find Shiomi Park and its observatory. The tower here offers the best views of Hakata Bay and the many islands off Fukuoka’s coast. We opted not to climb the tower this time, as it was filled with excited young baseball players enjoying a post-game break. The views from the base were good enough!

Descending toward the northern coast of the island reveals great views of Genkai Island and Ainoshima. Hitting the coastal roads, you can loop the island in either direction. If you’re picking just one, the west side is arguably the best, offering unreal views of Nokonoshima and the Imazu Coast of Itoshima.

Kashiikamome Bridge to Home

Heading back to Fukuoka with another time-trial-style stretch is made lively by the dozens of other cyclists on the route. Most will find themselves crossing the Kashiikamome Bridge as it arcs back into the city. One last glance at Tachibanayama, and you’re back home.

This article is part of our growing collection of cycling routes and reports for Fukuoka and Kyushu. Explore more rides on our index page—and get out and discover Kyushu