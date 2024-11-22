Cycling Shiraito Falls & Fuji Shakunage Lake

This article is part of our growing collection of cycling routes and reports for Fukuoka and Kyushu. Explore more rides on our index page—and get out and discover Kyushu

Text and photos by: Tim Muzik / Follow on Strava

Intro

We set out on an overcast yet ideal mid-November ride into the Sefuri Mountain Range, just south of Fukuoka City. While the long, warm summer had held back the autumn colors in the city, up in the mountains, the maples and ginkgos had already begun trading their greens for vibrant yellows and reds. Long climbs, smooth descents, reservoirs, rivers, michi-no-eki, and bakeries awaited!

Route

Route Highlights: Shiraito Falls, The Kase River & Dam, The Kamimutsuro Shrine, Fuji Shakunage Lake, Hokuzan Reservoir, Mitsuse Michi No Eki, Belle Bois Bakery, The Mitsuse & Itoshima Passes, Magaribuchi Dam.

Length: 89 Km

Climbing: 1282 M

Konbini Calories: 13 onigiri (2,100 calories)

GPX File

Route Overview

The Sefuri Range tops the list of reasons why cycling in Fukuoka is exceptional. Dense forests, grueling climbs, and winding rivers are easily accessible thanks to a network of smooth, nearly empty roads. For serious, hill-climbing enthusiasts, the Sefuri Range is the go-to destination from Fukuoka City. This 90 km route, climbing up through the Shiraito Falls and returning via the Mitsuse Pass, perfectly showcases why.

Leaving Town

Leaving Fukuoka toward Itoshima and the Shiraito Pass presents two route options: hugging Nagatare Point or following the traffic under the Nishi Kyushu Expressway. While both are solid choices, Rachel and I usually opt for the more relaxed Nagatare Point route for its better views and slower traffic.

Both paths quickly transition into quiet, scenic Itoshima farm roads nestled against Rai Mountain, with the scent of chive fields filling the air. Heading west on Route 49, you’ll find two well-placed konbini, perfect for stocking up on snacks or grabbing a quick caffeine boost before taking on the long climb ahead.

The Shiraito Pass & Falls

A Family Mart in the small town of Nagaito marks the turn onto Prefectural Route 12 where the climb up the Sharaito Pass begins. This 10km 550m climb is made much easier than the numbers tell due to the mild gradient and perfect road conditions, the beautiful views help as well.

Around 6 km up the climb, it’s well worth taking a brief detour along a short (1 km/100 m) road leading to the famous Shiraito Falls. These 24-meter falls, flowing into the Kawatsuki River, are a popular destination in both summer and autumn. In summer, visitors come to enjoy the cooler temperatures and try their hand at catching yamame trout, while in autumn, the dense deciduous forest, dotted with colorful Japanese maples, provides stunning, easily accessible scenery.

The Kamimutsuro Yodohime Shrine

After enjoying the falls, the climb continues for another 3 km, with the summit marked by a Saga Prefecture border sign. A quick 250-meter descent then brings you to the small mountain village of Kamimutsuro. Here, a towering yellow ginkgo tree led us slightly off route to visit the Yodohime Shrine. As lovers of trees, this 1,500-year-old shrine was the highlight of our day, with its stunning 300-year-old ginkgo and 1,000-year-old Mukunoki (a type of elm). Rachel and I also considered ourselves lucky to be in Kamimutsuro at noon, as the time was marked (as is common in many small villages across Japan) by a pleasant jingle played over the village loudspeakers.

Fuji Shakunage Lake & The Kase River Dam

Leaving the shrine and hopping on Route 323 brings you to the next attraction of this route: Fuji Shakunage Lake and the Kase River Dam. Completed in 2010, this is one of the largest and most stunning reservoirs in the Sefuri Range and offers plenty of hiking, birdwatching, cycling, and boating options, making it easily worth the trip from surrounding cities. Towering bridges around the dam offer great views of the lake, and those who enjoy engine-powered exploration can stop and ogle motorcycles at Hawk Wing Outlook Park.

Cyclists will find two notable stops along the route: the Fuji Shakunage Roadside Station and the yellow, box-shaped Countryside Konbini. Both are fun, local spots to stock up on food. There’s also a free water filling station outside the farmers’ market, where locals gather to fill large jugs. They’re always quick to let you cut in line to top off your small bike bottle, and in Rachel’s and my experience, they’ll even insist on cleaning it thoroughly before filling.

The Hokuzan Reservoir

After looping around the rolling Kase Reservoir outer road, following Route 39 brings you to the next scenic spot further up the Kase River: the Hokuzan Reservoir. This is a popular destination for hiking and boating, and a brightly painted red steel bridge offers great views of the area. The Kuru Kuru Observation Deck towers over the reservoir, adding to the distinctive feel of the location. The Nonami Shrine also makes for a beautiful stop if you’re feeling up for a challenging and slippery hill climb.

A Bakery Worth the Climb

If the quiet roads and reservoirs are the highlight of cycling in the Sefuri Range, local bakery Belle Bois in Mitsuse is a close second. Rachel and I have often made trips up the demanding Mitsuse Pass just to enjoy the incredible warm apple pie and brie-covered pizza on offer here. Even the machine coffee tastes like it was made by an expert barista. This is truly a destination bakery, so much so that even those who aren’t fond of hill climbing should make the trip at least once; it may just spark a love for those challenging climbs.

The Mitsuse & Itoshima Passes

Mitsuse also offers some fantastic and more locally connected dining options in Macchan’s Farmers Market, and the Sato Yama Produce Shop. These are popular weekend shopping trip destinations for people living in Fukuoka and Saga and are definitely worth stopping in.

Getting out of the Sefuri Range toward Fukuoka always involves a short climb back over the ridge. The Mitsuse Pass offers a fun, fast, winding route with less traffic, as many motorists opt to pay for the Mitsuse Toll Tunnel instead. At the top of this 160m climb, the blue triangular flower symbol of Fukuoka City welcomes you home. From here, you lose the elevation you’ve worked so hard to gain, as the Mitsuse Pass and Itoshima Pass descend 560m back to sea level. A side road lets cyclists safely bypass the Itoshima Pass tunnel and provides great views of the final reservoir of the day, the Magaribuchi.

The final stretch back to the city along the Muromi River cycling path wraps up the ride. Even with sore legs, it’s hard not to start planning your next trip to the Sefuri Range… most likely for another stop at Belle Bois.

This article is part of our growing collection of cycling routes and reports for Fukuoka and Kyushu. Explore more rides on our index page—and get out and discover Kyushu