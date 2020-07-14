Fukuoka Sunflower Guide 2020

Sunflowers are in bloom in several areas nearby and around Fukuoka City. Fukuoka Now has gathered the details on four wonderful places to view these beauties! Some offer light ups at sundown, so you might want to visit in the cooler evenings.

Nokonoshima Island Park

Only 10 min. by ferry from Meinohama, 50,000 sunflowers bloom in Nokonoshima Island Park right after marigold season. The park delays sunflower seed harvesting to give visitors a longer period to view the flowers. You can also cut a sunflower in bloom for yourself as a souvenir–we recommend placing it in an empty bottle of Nokonoshima cider to take home! Be sure to bring your own scissors, container, and gloves for sunflower cutting.

• Best time to view: Late Jul. to late Aug. (might change depending on the weather)

• Sunflower picking: 7/23 (Thu.) ~ 8/23 (Sun.)

• Approx. 50,000 flowers across 7,000 m2

• Opening hours: Mon. ~ Sat.: 9:00~17:30, Sun. and hol.: 9:00~18:30

• Closed: Never

• Parking available: Meinohama ferry terminal (¥500/day) 347 spaces

• Adult: ¥1,200, ES & JHS: ¥600, 3 y.o. & below: ¥400

• Ride the ferry from Meinohama Ferry Terminal to Nokonoshima (approx. 10 min.), then catch the bus from Nokonoshima Ferry Terminal heading to “Island Park” (approx. 15 min). Get off at the last stop.

• Nokonoshima Island Park, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-881-2494

• http://nokonoshima.com/en/

Hyotanshima Park

With an area spanning 1.8 km and a width of 700 m from north to south, the park features waterfront plants, fish, and wild birds in their natural habitat. It’s surrounded by a creek which makes its shape calabash-like, hence its name “Hyotan” which is the Japanese word for calabash. Every year, 250,000 sunflowers come to full bloom all over the west side of the park, drawing lots of visitors who come to take photos. The annual “Sunflower Festival” has been canceled, but you can pick sunflowers on your own to take home. Be sure to bring your scissors, container, and gloves.

• Best time to view: Late Jul. ~ Early Aug.

• 250,000 flowers across 1.2 hectares

• Sunflower picking: 8/1 (Sat.) ~ 8/7 (Fri.)

• Opening hours: none, Shiki no Megumi-kan: 10:00~17:00

• Closed: Never

• Free parking available: 90 spaces

• Free

• Ride bus no. 56 headed to Hyogo/Kubo Izumi Kogyo Danchi and get off at Shimofuchi bus stop, 5 min. on foot from there

• 4413 Fuchi, Hyogo-machi, Saga City, Saga

• 0952-36-9039 (Shiki no Megumi-kan)

• https://www.city.saga.lg.jp/main/4377.html

Yamada Sunflower Garden

Blooming from mid-November, the sunflowers at Yamada Sunflower Garden differ from the popular variety that blooms in summer. The red leaves of the trees in Mount Takatori, together with the blue autumn sky, provide a beautiful, contrasting background to the giant, yellow sunflowers in the mountain rice terraces. The place is visited by tourists and photography enthusiasts alike during weekends and holidays to capture the fantastic scenery. Different activities are held on weekends and a local farmers’ market selling light meals made with freshly harvested vegetables. A unique way to enjoy autumn in Miyaki!

• Best time to view: Late Oct. ~ mid-Nov.

• Open: 11/1 (Sun.) ~ 11/30 (Mon.)

• 100,000 flowers across 6,000 m2

• Opening hours: 10:00~16:00

• Closed: Never

• Free parking available: 33 spaces (three for large-sized buses) *separate free parking on Saturdays: 85 spaces (five for large-sized buses)

• ¥100 (cleaning and maintenance fee)

• 3 min. by car along Prefectural Road 31 from Kawakubo Road (head north from the intersection at Higashi, Ayabe)

• Minobaru, Miyaki-cho, Miyaki-gun, Saga

• 0942-96-4208 (Miyaki-cho Tourist Association)

• http://www.miyakikankou.jp/main/36.html

Haki Daihimawaribatake

Witness a carpet of yellow flowers suddenly appear as you drive along the stretch of road beside the Harazuru Farm Station Basaro (roadside rest area). The sunflowers in these fields grow up to approximately two meters in height. Visitors can purchase their favorites at the annual sunflower festival. Details about the event will be posted on the Harazuru Farm Station Basaro’s Facebook page.

• Best time to view: Early Sep. ~ mid-Sep.

• Sunflower Fair: Undecided. To be announced on Facebook.

• 160,000 flowers across 1.6 ha

• Opening hours: 8:30~17:30

• Closed: New years

• Free parking available: 205 spaces (four for large-sized buses)

• Free entry

• Ride express bus and transfer to the Asakura expressway at the Haki bus stop and get off at Kami Harazuru bus stop. 5 min. by car from Haki IC.

• 1665-1 Hakikugumiya, Asakura, Fukuoka

• 0946-63-3888 (Michinoeki Harazuru)

• http://fs-basaro.jp/

Chikuzen Farmers Market Minaminosato

Enjoy seasonal flowers set against the gorgeous yasukogen mountains! Visitors can expect to see mustard seed in the Spring, cosmos in Autumn, and sunflowers during the Summer. The period around the O-bon Festival offers the best chance to see the sunflowers in full bloom. Why not pick up some locally harvested fruit, vegetables, or specially prepared dishes at the farmers’ market during your trip and sit down for a picnic while taking in the scenery?

• Best time to view: Early Aug. ~ mid-Aug.

• Open: Around 8/10 (tentative) *Please check Facebook for information about flowering and sunflower picking events.

• Approx. 40,000 for 4,000 m2

• Opening hours: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: 3rd Wednesday

• Free parking available: 127 spaces for small-sized cars, 12 spaces for large-sized cars.

• Free entry

• Take the Nishitetsu train to Asakuragaido station and change to the bus towards Asakura City. Approx. 10 min. by taxi after getting off at Shinokuma bus top.

• 866 Minami, Chikuzen-machi, Asakura-gun, Fukuoka

• 0946-42-8115 (Minaminosato)

• http://chikuzen-minaminosato.jp/

Kumagahata Himawaribatake

These fields were cultivated to produce sunflower oil without the use of fertilizer or pesticides. The site, which was born out of one man’s imagination, was established in 2007. Since then, approximately 100,000 sunflowers are planted in unused rice terraces. The nearby abandoned railway line helps create a striking backdrop for visitors looking to take a photograph. Take a look at their Facebook page to find out if the flowers are in bloom.

• Best time to view: Late Jul. ~ mid-Aug

• 100,000 flowers across 20,000 m2

• Closed: Never

• Free parking available: 60 spaces

• Free entry

• 8 min. walk from Kumagahata station (JR Kamiyamada line).

• 1908 Kumagahata, Kama, Fukuoka

• 0948-43-3680 (Kama City Tourist Association)

• https://www.facebook.com/pg/%E7%86%8A%E3%83%B6%E7%95%91-%E3%81%B2%E3%81%BE%E3%82%8F%E3%82%8A%E7%95%91-365712400164347/photos/?ref=page_internal

Oto Sakuragaido Flower Garden

Oto Sakuragaido is a roadside rest area with a range of fun activities, including playgrounds and hot spring facilities. The site also gained a lot of attention for its luxurious toilets, which reportedly cost ¥100 million to install. The adjoining garden stretches out across 1.2-hectares of land and sees beautiful sunflowers come into bloom during the Summer months. The 8-meter rainbow observatory in the center of the grounds offers a magnificent 360-degree view of the sunflowers below.

• Best time to view: Mid-Jul. ~ early Aug.

• 200,000 flowers across 1.2 ha

• Opening hours: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Irregular

• Free parking available: 500 spaces

• Free entry

• Approx. 35 min. from Kyushu expressway, Yahata IC.

• 1339 Imatobaru, Oto-machi, Tagawa-gun, Fukuoka

• 0947-63-3000

• http://www.f-chousonkai.gr.jp/sight/detail176.html

Kuju Hanakoen

Take a stroll through one of the most extensive flower gardens in western Japan! Visitors can expect to discover 500 types of flowers in any season. Their bright yellow sunflowers are in full bloom for about one month from early August. The large site is surrounded by the Kuju mountain range and Aso Gogaku (the five mountains of Aso). The stunning scenery includes lush forests, beautiful flowers, and picturesque fields. Lavender and plumed cockscomb come into bloom at the same time as the sunflowers, creating a wonderfully relaxing scent.

• Best time to view: Early Aug. ~ late Aug.

• 3,000 flowers

• Opening hours: 8:30~17:30

• Closed: Never

• Free parking available: 300 spaces

• Adult ¥1,300, ES & JHS ¥500

• Take the Takeda Kotsu bus from Bungotaketa Station (JR Hohi Line) for 20min. and get off at Kujushisho mae Station.

• 405 Kuju, Kuju-machi, Takeda, Oita

• 0974-76-1422

• http://www.hanakoen.com/

Daichi Nojo Koshinosato

This site is located on the Shimabara Peninsula hills and home to approximately 30,000 sunflowers during the Summer. The yellow flowers and beautiful blue sea combine to offer a wonderfully picturesque view. Asparagus and onions are usually grown in these fields. However, the farm plants sunflowers every August to help revitalize the soil. The sun setting over the sea creates a stunning backdrop to view the bright yellow sunflowers.

• Best time to view: Early Aug. ~ mid-Aug.

• 30,000 flowers across 7,000 m2

• Free visiting

• 7.6 km along Unzen Green Road

• 2570 Kazusacho, Minamishimabara, Nagasaki

• 0957-65-6333 (Minamishimabara Tourist Association)

• https://www.daichnouzyou.com/

Originally written in Jul. 2017, updated in Jul. 2020.

NOTE: The information presented here was gathered and summarized by the Fukuoka Now staff. While we have done our best to check for accuracy, there might be errors and details may have changed. If you notice any errors or changes, please contact us. This report was originally written in Jul. 2017.