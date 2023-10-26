Fukutsu City Sushi Artisan Experience Monitor Tour

Fukutsu City is renowned for its rich variety of local seafood. The Fukutsu Tourism Association is inviting international input on the feasibility of seafood-centric tours. We are seeking 20 volunteers to participate in this complimentary experience, which includes a sushi making experience, meal and an optional visit to Miyajidake Shrine. This is an excellent chance to explore new culinary delights, escape the urban hustle, and provide valuable feedback on the dining experience.

Date: November 27, 2023 (Monday)

Meeting Time: 10:45 AM at JR Fukuma Station

End: 2:00 PM at JR Fukuma Station

Participants: 20 monitors

Included:

– Minivan shuttle to and from JR Fukuma Station

– Sushi making experience and meal (tea and water provided; no alcohol)

Not Included:

– Travel to meeting point

– Beverages other than tea and water during the meal

Eligibility:

– Must be 20 years old or older

– Seafood enthusiasts with an open palate

– Willing to provide insightful feedback through a short written survey

– Open to all nationalities (except Japanese), all ages, and all genders

– Couples are welcome, but each individual must apply separately – and mention you are applying as a couple in the comment section

– Agreeable to the use of photos and video taken during the event for reporting purposes, as well as potential inclusion on our website and social media platforms

If you meet these criteria and are interested in participating, please fill out this form.

Application deadline: November 8. Only those accepted will be contacted.

Organized by: Hikari no Michi DMO Fukutsu, a General Incorporated Association