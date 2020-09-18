FREE! 23 things to do in Fukuoka 2020

Exploring an exciting town like Fukuoka, packed with historical landmarks, great shopping and plenty of places to dine, you can easily slaughter your wallet in a single day. But the best things in life are free! So Fukuoka Now listed up approximately 23 things to enjoy for FREE in Fukuoka, from culture to sightseeing, to museums, language lessons and more! Check back again soon, we’ll add some more as we find them!

Culture

Free Film Screenings

Perfect for a rainy day! There’s a 25 seat mini-theater located next to the video library on the first floor of the Fukuoka City Public Library in Momochi, where all screenings are free. Enjoy films suitable for children and adults including fairy tales, world history and documentaries of Fukuoka prefecture history. The screenings change from month to month so check the schedule on the official website. (as of Sep. 2020, the number of seats is temporarily limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19.)

• Fukuoka City Public Library Film Theater

• Wed., Fri., & Sun.: 14:30~ (open from 14:00)

• Closed: Mon.

• 3-7-1, Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-852-0608

• Screening schedules: http://toshokan.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/theater_schedules/detail

Lookouts

JR Hakata City Rooftop – Catch a Great View

Discover a rooftop garden in the center of Hakata. Did you know that there is a large garden area on the JR Hakata City rooftop? The shopping complex is connected to Hakata Station, which means that the open-top space doubles up as an observation deck for visitors who enjoy seeing trains arrive and depart. There is also a railway shrine for any travelers who want to pray for a safe journey. The plaza is surrounded by an array of seasonal flowers, making it the ideal place to enjoy a packed lunch. Admission is free so that everyone can enjoy it. And why not check-out the mini Tsubame Train (¥200)! The small scale running train was created by renowned industrial designer Eiji Mitooka and is open to all age groups.

• JR Hakata City Rooftop

• 1-1, Hakataeki-chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-431-8484 (information)

• 10:00〜22:00 (winter season: 10:00~21:00)

• https://www.jrhakatacity.com/translation/

Free Lookout and Urban Forest Climb

This one requires a little leg work – literally. The rooftop of the spectacular ACROS Building in central Tenjin is a little known spot to see the city from above. To reach the rooftop observatory, which is open only on weekends and holidays, climb the 809 steps of the outdoor staircase at the back of the building. The staircase is almost entirely covered and surrounded by foliage that changes with the season, so you’ll want to do this more than once a year. Note the days and hours below before heading out.

• ACROS Fukuoka

• 1-1-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-751-8591

• Lookout: open only on weekends, 10:00~16:00

• Step garden: Mar. ~ Oct. 9:00 ~ 18:00, Nov. ~ Feb. 9:00 ~ 17:00 *closed on rainy days or inclement weather.

• https://www.acros.or.jp/english/

Free Admission to Fukuoka Tower on your Birthday!

Riding up to the top of Fukuoka’s highest lookout will cost an adult ¥800, but go during your birthday week (three days before or three days after your birthday) and not only will they let you ride up for free, you’ll get a special birthday card too! Plus, they offer a 20% off coupon for the Sky Lounge restaurant on 2F.

• Fukuoka Tower

• 2-3-26 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-823-0234

• 9:30~22:00 (last entry 21:30)

• Closed: Never in 2020

• https://www.fukuokatower.co.jp/guide/birthday.php

Learn and Experience (and Buy!)

TOTO Museum – A Museum for Toilets

TOTO boasts the largest market share of toilets in Japan. These days the company is known for its toilets and washbasins, but at the Toto Museum, you can also learn more about the tableware goods they once produced and the history of toilets around the world. The facility opened to celebrate Toto’s 100th anniversary. Inside, you can expect to find exhibits that explain key changes in water circulation, how the company’s products have evolved since they first opened for business in 1917, and what happens during the manufacturing process.

TOTO Museum – A Museum for Toilets

• 2-1-1 Nakashima, Kokurakita-ku, Kitakyushu

• Tel.: 093-951-2053 (weekdays 9:00~17:00)

• Closed: Mon., Summer holidays, New years holidays.

• 10:00~17:00 (last entry 16:30)

• Free entry

• http://www.toto.co.jp/company/factory/

Canal City Hakata – Dancing Fountains

This dynamic fountain show takes place twice an hour outdoors on Canal City’s basement floor. The Canal Aqua Panorama, which starts at 18:00, is one of Japan’s biggest 3D projection mapping spectacles. Top-quality projection mapping technology, a huge 2,500-inch screen, concert-hall style acoustics, and colorful lights combine to give the show a real wow factor! Visitors can view the fountains in their entirety from the first, second, and third floors, or witness their full power up close on the basement.

CANAL CITY HAKATA 2020 Ⓒ FUKUOKAJISHO

• Canal City Hakata

• 1-2, Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-282-2525

• 10:00~22:00

• Closed: Never

• https://canalcity.co.jp/english/fountainshow

Bayside Place Hakata Aquarium

Immediately as you step inside Bayside Place Hakata, you’re sure to be blown away by the giant fish tank that stretches up to the second floor. The cylindrical tank, which is nine meters in diameter and eight meters in height, gives visitors a 360-degree view of more than 30 sea life kids. Keep an eye out for the sea turtles and colorful tropical fish! On weekdays, a free shuttle bus called the Sea Urchin runs between Bayside and the Tenjin / Hakata area to improve accessibility. (The schedule is available on the official website).

• Bayside Place Hakata C-1F

• 13-6 Chikkohonmachi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-281-7701

• 5:30~23:00

• Closed: Never

• http://www.baysideplace.jp/entertainment/aqua/

Ryuguji – A Temple with Mermaid Bones

Ryuguji is a temple that was built close to the sea and once known as Ukimido. Legend has it that a mermaid found in a fishing net in 1222 was buried in Ukimido for good luck. The temple’s current name comes from the phrase “Ningyo ha Ryugu no Tsukai,” which translates as “a mermaid envoy from the Dragon King’s Palace.” The mermaid’s bones are preserved in the temple, and visitors can even check them if you contact the temple in advance.

・Reisenyama Ryuguji

・4-21 Reisenmachi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

・8:00 ~ Sunset

・Free entry

・092-291-1003

・https://bunkazai.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/cultural_properties/detail/91%e3%80%80

Fukuoka City Science Museum

The Fukuoka City Science Museum re-opened in Ropponmatsu during October 2017. A permanent exhibition room is located on the fifth floor of the premises, and on the sixth floor is one of Kyushu’s largest planetariums (25 meters high) which gives children and adults alike the chance to have a fun-filled science experience!

Admission to the third and fourth floor is free! Stop by the JR Kyushu booth, where you can ride a train of your on creation on the map projected on a big screen, to find out what it feels like to sit on a train driver’s seat or check out the Asahi Shoes stand to learn how to keep your feet in good condition. A selection of scientific reading material is also available for gathering data or information. This is a real must if you’re looking for something to do on a rainy day!

• Fukuoka City Science Museum

• 4-2-1 Ropponmatsu, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-731-2525

• 9:30~18:30 (last entry 17:30, hours have been shortened due to COVID-19.)

• Closed: Tue. and New Year holidays (12/28 ~ 1/1)

• 5F entrance fee: adult ¥510, HS ¥310, JHS and ES ¥200, Planetarium: adult ¥510, HS ¥310, JHS and ES ¥200

• https://www.fukuokacity-kagakukan.jp/

Survey Museum

This unique museum collects and displays antique technology mostly from the 17th and 18th century. Discover quadrant instruments used to measure altitude, wartime compasses, to historic maps of the seas near Japan as used by Japanese sailors.

• Survey Museum (inside the Kakumaru Company)

• 3-17-17 Befu, Jonan-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-851-5656

• Mon. ~ Fri.: 10:00~16:00

• Closed: Sat,. Sun. & hol.

• http://kakumaru.jp/museum/

Discover Fukuoka’s Traditional Crafts

This museum exhibits Fukuoka’s traditional crafts, including Hakata Ori (woven textiles) and Hakata Ningyo (dolls), Hakata Magemono (items made of shaped wood), Hakata Koma (spinning tops), Hakata Basami (scissors), Hakata Hariko (ornaments), Multi Glass (glass art), and Chikuzen Hakata Ya (bamboo arrows) which have been passed down through centuries of craftsmen. Exhibits are rotated and events are held regularly such as during the Hakata Gion Yamakasa festival in the summer and traditional craft festivals in the fall.

• Hakata Traditional Craft and Design Museum

• 1-6, Kamikawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka (next to Kushida Shrine)

• Tel.: 092-409-5450

• 10:00~18:00 (last entry 17:30)

• Closed: Wed. (open if Wed. is a hol. and closed next day), 12/29 ~ 12/31

• http://hakata-dentou-kougeikan.jp/

Services

Free Trilingual City Map

Never get lost again! Pick up a free copy of Now Map, which is available for free at about 190 places at any tourist information counter (JR Hakata City, in front of Mitsukoshi Dept., in Tenjin, Hakata Port) or nearly 100 hotels. Landmarks and transportation routes are clearly marked in English and in Korean, Chinese and Japanese too. There are some money-saving coupons too! Every international resident or tourist should have their own copy!

Published by Fukuoka Now

Fukuoka Map – Now Map

Fukuoka Now Classifieds

Here’s another free yet incredibly valuable service provided again by yours truly, Fukuoka Now. Read or post messages for free (some exceptions) about items for sale or for free. Browse around for teachers or students. It’s also a great place to find friends with similar interests or maybe even find a new job! Start on this page!

Published by Fukuoka Now

Fukuoka Now Classifieds

Free Legal Advice for Foreigners

Having legal troubles? Fukuoka Bar Association and Fukuoka City International offers free legal advice to foreigners living in Fukuoka on the first and third Saturday of each month. With notification well in advance an interpreter can be provided if your first language isn’t English or Chinese. The consultations take place in private inside Fukuoka City International Center. Call or inquire in advance at the information desk (1F) to confirm if sessions are available.

• Fukuoka City International Center

• 4-1 Tenya-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-262-1799

• First Sat., third Wed. of the month

First and third Sat. of the month (or the following week, if the day falls on a national holiday)

• Starting times: First Sat. of the month 10:30~, 11:15~, 12:00~, 12:45~, Third Wed. of the month 13:00~, 13:45~, 14:30~, 15:15~

• Email: legal@fcif.or.jp

• https://www.fcif.or.jp/en/en-consultation/legal/

Free Japanese Lessons

Great news for those who want to study Japanese but don’t have the money to pay for a tutor or school. Several locations in different parts of the city offer Japanese language classes for free and for most levels. Below is list of options within the city. Check online and view more locations outside the city limits.

Kashiihama Elementary School Oyako Nihongo Class (Parents & Children)

They offer not only Japanese classes but also the opportunity to learn about Japanese culture as well as participate in cultural exchanges with other students. Currently, available online. Send a request for participation via LINE or email to get the Zoom URL.

• Kashiihama Elementary School

• 2-2-2 Kashiihama, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 090-5921-7798

• Thu. 19:00~20:30

• LINE ID：0926629924

• yorutomoblog2003@gmail.com

• https://yorutomoblog.wordpress.com/

Takatori Nihongo Takatori Kominkan

Free Japanese lesson by volunteers who have experience teaching or similar experience. Usually about 20 people, teachers and students, attend. Basically, one student for each teacher, so all levels can be accommodated.

• Takatori Kominkan

• 1-10-1 Takatori, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• Wed.: 19:00~20:30, Sat.: 10:00~11:30

• Tel.: 092-851-9705

• takatori34@jcom.home.ne.jp

• http://takatorijc.blogspot.jp/

Nihongo Hiroba – Free Japanese Classes

Kokusai Hiroba is a hub of information that facilitates exchange between local Japanese residents and members of Fukuoka’s international community. The center also offers Japanese language classes for all levels. The free talk style sessions give participants the chance to learn all kinds of spoken Japanese (including teen slang and local dialects) for no cost. No textbooks are required, and the course is currently taking place online. Fill in an application form if you are interested in joining!

• Every other Saturday

• Aug. ~ Sep.: 11:00~11:40 (Online), Oct. ~: 11:00~12:00

• ACROS Fukuoka 1-1-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Zoom application foam（up to 3 days before the date）

• jfl2_chikujo@yahoo.co.jp

• https://www.kokusaihiroba.or.jp/english/

Other Free, Unique Spots

FUKUOKA Monument – New Photo Spot

Take a photo at the “FUKUOKA” monument to memorialize your next day out. The new monument can be found in ​​Tenjin Central Park, located in the Nishinakasu area of Fukuoka. The park was renovated in 2019 and looks lovely at any time of day. During the nighttime, the lit-up Kihinkan building provides a gorgeous backdrop to the park. The spot is adjacent to Hareno Garden, a site that is home to trendy cafes and restaurants. This is sure to become one of the most popular sightseeing spots in Fukuoka City.

• Tenjin Central Park, in front of Kihinkan Hall

• 6-29 Nishinakasu, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Closed: Never

• 092-716-6730

• http://tenjin-central-park.jp/

Foot Bath at Kego Shrine

If you get tired from walking around town, you don’t have to look far to find a healing spot. There’s a free foot bath tucked away in a corner of Kego Shrine. It’s a great way to warm up your feet on a cold day, or just soothe your soul. Towels are available for ¥100.

• Kego Shrine

• 2-2-2 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 9:30~16:00

• Tel.: 092-771-8551

• Up to 8 people

• https://kegojinja.or.jp/

Shake Hands with Paul McCartney

Shake hands with Paul McCartney, Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson all in a few minutes and all for free! Someone bright spark at the Dome was clever enough to ask many of the celebrities to have performed there to have their hands cast in bronze. The hands are now on display around the periphery of Fukuoka Yahuoku! Dome where you can shake or photograph them to your heart’s content. They’ll never run away.

• Gates 5~7, Fukuoka PayPay Dome

• 2-2-2 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel: 092-847-1006

• Accessible 24/7

• List in Japanese of all the celebrities

• https://www.softbankhawks.co.jp/pc/stadium/facilities/dante.html

Experience an Earthquake

If you feel like a cheap thrill, or if you’re genuinely interested in what it feels like to experience an earthquake or fire, then visit the Fukuoka Disaster Prevention Center for an accurate simulation. They will put you through various scenarios including floods and fires while offering useful advice on how to cope in such crises. An English guidebook is available there or online. Free advice that could someday save your life! Reservation required.

• Fukuoka Disaster Prevention Center

• 1-3-3 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel: 092-847-5991

• 9:30~17:00 (last entry 16:30)

• Closed: Mon. & last Tue. of month

• https://www.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/syobo/bousai_suishin/bousaicenter/centerinfo.html

Milk a Cow and Pet a Sheep

Want to have a hand-on farming experience milking cows? The 47-hectare ranch is located just 30 minutes south of Tenjin by car (or bus). There are plenty of exhibits about ranching, places to roll around on grass fields and a panoramic view of the city. Not free, but you can also attend a butter-making class (¥350), ride horses (¥550), purchase freshly made milk, yogurt and cheese, or enjoy a barbecue lunch (Mar. ~ Nov. only).

*To prevent spreading diseases to animals and livestock at the farm, visitors coming from overseas must have stayed more than one week in Japan before visiting. Click here for more details.

• Mo Mo Land, Aburayama Farm

• 710-2 Kashiwara, Minami-ku, Fukuoka

• 9:00~17:00

• Free entry

• Closed: Wed.

• Tel.: 092-865-7020

• http://www.mo-mo-land.com/

Special Tour

Fukutaro Mentaiko Factory Tour

Find out how Fukuoka’s prided mentaiko (cod roe) is produced at the mentaiko factory of Yamaguchi Aburaya Fukutaro! The factory has a history of over 100 years and staff will take you through a guided tour of the complex. Their informational video is available in Japanese, English, Korean, and Chinese. You can also buy exclusive mentaiko products only available at the factory. Booking is essential.

• Fukutaro Mentaiko Factory

• 1-1-1 Gojikkawa, Minami-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-473-2086 (9:00~17:30, reserve at least one day before)

• Tours: 10:00, 11:30, 14:00

• https://www.fukutaro.co.jp/tour

Free Wifi Spots in Fukuoka



Free Wi Fi hotspots are available in all subway stations and many other public places. Here’s a list of just some of the places who provide free Wi Fi.

• All Fukuoka Subway stations

• Fukuoka Airport International Terminal

• Fukuoka Airport Domestic Terminal

• Hakata Port International Terminal

• Chuo wharf Cruise Center

• Fukuoka Tourism Information Center Hakata and Tenjin

• Fukuoka City Hall

• Fukuoka City Museum

• Fukuoka Art Museum

• Hakata Machiya Folk Museum

• Fukuoka Tower

• Fukuoka NPO Volunteer Center

• SPR Center Building

• Fukuoka Citizens’ Disaster Prevention Center

• Fukuoka City Citizen Welfare Plaza

• Fukuoka City Gender Equality Promotion Center AMIKAS

• Fukuoka City Public Library

• Hotel New Otani

• Sutton Hotel Hakata City

• Toyo Hotel

• Fukuoka Bank Central Branch (Fukugin Honten Hiroba and FFG Hall)

• Fukuoka Parco

• JR Kyushu stations (8 stations / Hakata, Kyudai-gakkentoshi, Kyusandai-mae, Yoshizuka, Fukkodai-mae, Kashi, Chihaya, MInamifukuoka)

• Fukuoka Parco

• Nishitetsu Tenjin Expressway Bus Terminal, Hakata Bus Terminal (1F and 3F)

• Tenjin Underground Shopping Arcade

• Agora Fukuoka Hilltop Hotel & Spa

• Canal City OPA

• The Beach (Zauo)

For a detailed list of all Fukuoka City Wifi Access Points, click here.