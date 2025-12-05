A Curated Taste of Kyushu

A Specialty Shop for Edible Gifts

Wandering through Canal City Hakata, you don’t necessarily expect to come across a shop like this—one that gathers only food products and edible goods showcasing craft makers and local flavors from across Kyushu. Yet here it is, a place devoted to specialty foods that highlight the region’s creativity and character.

Inside, nearly 200 items line the shelves. Some are from bold young makers experimenting with new forms; others are beloved local staples that have quietly earned their place over decades. The assortment is shaped by a buyer steeped in Kyushu’s culinary traditions, and that expertise comes through in the products selected.

Rather than a soulless souvenir stand, the shop feels more like a compact gallery where ingredients tell the story. Product selection doesn’t begin with ordering sheets—it begins with conversations with producers. You can sense those relationships in the rich product descriptions and in the genuine enthusiasm of the staff.

There’s no reliance on oversized packaging or noisy catchphrases. What stands out instead is the attention to craft, the thought behind each item, and the respect for ingredients and technique. From that wide range, here are several products chosen for their local character, flavor, and distinctive appeal.

Yame Matcha（八女抹茶）

Kyushu is one of Japan’s major tea regions, and Fukuoka’s Yame area is famous for high-grade gyokuro, earning top national awards for more than two decades.

At Good Market Kyushu, you can try single-serve Yame Matcha stick packets—a tidy way to enjoy a fresh cup anywhere.. There’s also an instant Yame Matcha Latte powder, just add hot water, along with Yame Matcha Crunch Chocolate, which uses a generous amount of local tea to create a rich, aromatic sweet. Each item offers a glimpse of why Yame still holds its own in the global matcha boom.

Yame Matcha stick packets

Price: ¥864 (2 g x 3 packets)

Yame Matcha（八女抹茶）

Price: ¥3,780 (50 g)

Rich Yame Matcha Latte（濃厚八女抹茶ラテ）

Price: ¥972 (150 g / about 10 servings)

Price: ¥216 (15 g / single serving)

Matcha Crunch（濃厚八女抹茶クランチ）

Price: ¥756 (10 pieces)

Yuzu Gosho（柚子胡椒）

Long familiar in Kyushu kitchens, yuzu gosho is now having its global moment. It first drew attention overseas in experimental dishes at high-end restaurants—earning the nickname “chef’s secret”—and later gained recognition in Europe as a fermented condiment. In North America, its bright citrus heat has made it a favorite in spicy sauces and marinades.

Part of the charm is its variation: color, aroma, and heat change dramatically depending on the region and the maker, which makes finding a local version an enjoyable part of travel.

Gokanosho Traditional Yuzu Gosho（五家荘伝統名産ゆずごしょう）

Ingredients: Kumamoto-grown yuzu, chili peppers, salt

A classic, straightforward style that highlights fragrance first and heat second.

Price: ¥690 (60 g jar)

Blend Herb Tea

In Yame, Nakamuraen produces additive-free herbal teas and Japanese teas, growing all ingredients on their own pesticide-free fields. They combine traditional tea-making with modern techniques, aiming for both purity and consistency.

Their original blends—some pairing Yame teas with herbs like chamomile or lemongrass—have shown not only sensory appeal but also measurable effects through scientific testing. Choosing items from producers working toward sustainable, community-rooted agriculture feels like a small cultural gesture as much as a purchase.

Blend Herb Tea (Tea Bags)

• German Chamomile × Yame Black Tea – Low caffeine

Price: ¥216 (1.5 g / 1 bag)

• Lemongrass × Yame Gyokuro Hojicha – Low caffeine

Price: ¥216 (2 g / 1 bag)

• Peppermint × Yame Premium Sencha – Low caffeine

Price: ¥216 (2 g / 1 bag)

Kyushu produces one-fifth of Japan’s agricultural and fishery output. Despite the region’s challenges—from climate shifts to aging communities and difficult business succession—shops like this create a gentle bridge between urban shoppers and the landscapes where these foods originate.

What you’ll find here are not flashy souvenirs but items grounded in substance: honest ingredients, thoughtful production, and makers who take their craft seriously. The result is a quiet, steady presence on the shelf—one that invites you to look a little closer.

GOOD MARKET KYUSHU

A Collection of Kyushu’s Finest Edible Gifts

• Location: Canal City Hakata Center Walk 2F, 1-2 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Hours: 10:00–20:00

• Open daily

• Tel: 080-3758-2780

• https://goodmarketkyushu.com/

• https://www.instagram.com/goodmarketkyushu/

Special Offer for Fukuoka Now Readers

10% OFF All In-Store Items



Show this barcode at checkout.

*Valid until May 31, 2026

*Cannot be combined with other discounts