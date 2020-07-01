Handa Sukajan – Japanese Souvenir Jackets – Fukuoka





The only problem with choosing a souvenir from Japan is there are just too many to choose from! Sure they all look great while you’re in Japan, but what about after you’re back home? How comfortable are you going to be in that jinbei or yukata? Well, there is a piece of clothing that is still uniquely Japanese, but you’ll be able to rock on the streets of Berlin, Johannesburg, or Portland: the sukajan.

True, they’re not subtle, and you will stand out. Making a statement and rebellion is very much in their DNA. Their origins trace back to post-second world war when American service members used leftover parachute material to make jackets along the lines of American varsity jackets. But to make them a proper souvenir of the day, a mix of military and Asian imagery was worked in. The name sukajan (スカジャン) comes from Yokosuka (suka) a military near Tokyo and “jan”, is from the English word for a jumper (jacket). Still, they are also known as Souvenir Jackets or Yokosuka Jackets.

The jackets and designs have evolved over the years. Today you can find anything from a pop culture Pink Panther to the artwork Edo-era woodblock print masters. Goldfish, cherry blossoms, dragons, tigers, roosters, skulls & bones, and more. Quality and prices vary considerably. Handa Clothing carries a wide range from the affordable and light synthetic to the thicker ones with dense and amazingly intricate embroidery. And with a price range from¥7,000 to ¥90,000, there’s something for everyone’s budget. Thanks to their direct connection to manufacturers around Japan, they have items not found elsewhere. Including many brand new but out-of-production designs. Once that stock is sold, there won’t be anymore, so it’s now or never to get the less common ones.

Sounds a bit pricey? Not when you consider the detail and craftsmanship and the fact that medium and above price range jackets are reversible. The flip side is often a more toned-down design suitable for an entirely different set of occasions. So, you’re getting two jackets for the price of one. Deal!

Handa Clothing, an old-fashioned, friendly and family-owned and operated shop since 1900 (yes, over 121 years) and not only do they have one of the widest varieties of designs, more importantly, but they also have plenty of stock on the premises. You should be able to find a design you like and wear it home, and because they carry from small to 4 L sizes, so even those who find it hard to buy clothes in Japan can find a fit. They also stock Japanese imagery t-shirts, parkas, samue wear, jinbei & happi coats too!

Handa Clothing / ハンダ洋服店HANDA

Located inside the Kawabata Shopping Arcade

Kamikawabata 4-223, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka, Japan 812-0026

Tel.: 092-291-6583

USA Tel: 607-767-7069

Open: 12:00~19:00

English spoken

Sukajan in the City

Beyond sukajan – Japanese streetwear and t-shirts

Handa Clothing / ハンダ洋服店HANDA

Located inside the Kawabata Shopping Arcade

Kamikawabata 4-223, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka, Japan 812-0026

Tel.: 092-291-6583

USA Tel: 607-767-7069

Open: 12:00~19:00

English spoken

Models: Oliver Qvick and Kayan Calf, Photos: Nick Szasz, Direction: Emiko Szasz, Video edited by: Kayan Calf