Home Center Secrets: DIY Tips from Japan

Welcome to Home Center Secrets, a series where I delve into the world of Japanese home centers. If you’re like me, you can easily spend hours wandering through the aisles, discovering an incredible variety of cool tools and products, including some truly unique items exclusive to Japan.

Throughout this series, I’ll be showcasing these intriguing finds through hands-on demonstrations and helpful tips. This series is proudly sponsored by GooDay Home Center, a popular and friendly Fukuoka-based chain of home improvement stores. Boasting 64 locations across Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, Kumamoto, and Yamaguchi prefectures, GooDay is your go-to destination for all your home improvement needs. Don’t forget, GooDay offers tax-free shopping for international travelers, making it an ideal place to find unique, practical, and affordable souvenirs!

Latest Episode

Discovering Japan’s Pet Culture: Pet Show Tour and Latest Pet Products 2023

Join me in my latest Home Center Secrets video as we explore the Wan-Nyan Dome pet show in Fukuoka, Japan! Discover the newest trends in pet fashion, food, and toys, and marvel at unique products like odor-free dog food and organic herb tea for pets and their owners. If you love pets and all things adorable, this video is for you!

<br />

Featured videos

1. How to BBQ Japanese-style with a Shichirin!

Join me in this video as we explore the traditional Japanese BBQ – the SHICHIRIN! Learn how to grill various foods, find the right charcoal and accessories, and even master skewer rotation with custom stainless steel rods. Plus, I’ll show you how to make a frozen cocktail using a kakigori machine. Let’s dive into this delicious world of Japanese grilling and treats!

<br />

2. 4 Incredibly Clever Japanese Tools And Gadgets To Make Your Life Easier

In this video, we’re exploring four unique Japanese products available at GooDay: the versatile Nata gardening tool, the traditional Jika Tabi footwear, the innovative Fan Cooled Work Vest, and the game-changing Tripod Orchard Ladder. These items make for excellent souvenirs or handy tools if you’re living in Japan. So, let’s dive in and discover their ingenuity and practicality!

<br />

3. Japanese Insects – Get Protected!

In this video, we’re tackling the pesky problem of insects invading our homes! I’ll be sharing four products to help you protect yourself from the likes of mukade (giant centipedes) and other creepy crawlies. Let’s keep our homes bug-free and ourselves safe this warm season!

<br />

4. My DIY garage conversion. A fun and money-saving team effort!

In this video, we’ll show you how collaboration can make DIY projects fun and cost-effective! See how I transformed an open parking space into a garage by teaming up with Gooday Home Center staff and a local carpenter. Tackle big projects with confidence through teamwork and collaboration!

<br />

5. Survival Kits – Everything you need for disasters in Japan

This video focuses on disaster preparedness in Japan. We’ll guide you through creating an affordable survival kit using items from local home centers. Remember, your kit should be tailored to your living situation and location. Make sure your household knows where it’s stored, and keep perishables up-to-date. Stay informed with local government resources to ensure you’re ready for any emergency. Let’s get prepared together!

<br />

Archives 13-23

13.) How to Make Umeshu and the Legend of the Flying Plum Tree!

14.) How to Prevent Mold in Japan – Home Center Secrets!

15.) Japanese Igusa? Five Mats, Cushions, Rugs and Pillows for Japanese Summer Comfort!

16.) Solo Camp Simplicity – The quickest way to camp in Japan!

17.) Canadian Campfire Recipes: Mac’n’Cheese, Cedar Plank Salmon & Chocolate Cake!

18.) How to Grow Tasty Lemons in Japan!

19.) The most practical, affordable, unique gifts from Japan in one store!

20.) 10 cool and unique gifts and souvenirs from a Japanese home center store!

21.) Canadian vs. Japanese Hardware Stores – GooDay Goes to Canada!

22.) Build a Birdhouse: Get Professional Results with GooDay FAB’s Laser Cutters

Archives 1-12

4.) How I made an affordable and clever DIY garden table at Fablab

6.) Looking for fun and practical souvenirs of Beppu Onsen? Here’s three!

7.) OSOUJI – 8 must-try products to make your year-end cleaning fun in Japan!

8.) How to Make Beautiful Japanese Floral New Year Decorations For Good Luck!

10.) Introducing Japan’s outstanding and unique gloves for DIY and home use

11.) Japanese Home Centers Explained! with GooDay CEO, Takashi Yanase

12.) GooDay Home Improvement Store Tour in Fukuoka, Japan