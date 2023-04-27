Mina Tenjin Shopping Center Debuts Major Renewal and Retail Expansion

On the 28th, a revamped commercial facility, Mina Tenjin, will open in Fukuoka City’s Tenjin district. The facility has been undergoing a full renovation since its temporary closure in August last year. Mina Tenjin is part of a major redevelopment project based on the Tenjin Big Bang and is situated slightly away from the concentrated commercial zones. Over the next decade, the neighboring Fukuoka Central Post Office and Aeon Shoppers Fukuoka will also be redeveloped.

Mina Tenjin has transformed into a modern, urban facility with glass-paneled walls spanning three floors. The building has been fully renovated and integrated with the former “North Tenjin,” making it a large commercial facility with over 20,000 square meters of retail space. Housing 32 stores from the basement to the eighth floor, it includes 14 new tenants, some of which are the largest in Kyushu or making their first appearance in Fukuoka.

Uniqlo will occupy the first and second floors, boasting the largest sales floor area and product range in Kyushu. It will also offer a clothing remake service, which includes exclusive Hakata-ori embroidery for the Tenjin store. GU, Uniqlo’s sister brand, will open its largest store in Kyushu on the upper floors, introducing a personal coordination service called “OshaLista” for the first time in the region.

The fourth floor will feature the relocated Tenjin Loft, which is now easier to navigate due to being consolidated on one floor. The recently established coffee brand ONCA COFFEE, operated by eyewear retailer JINS, will also make its first appearance in western Japan.

Mina Tenjin will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28, with expectations to invigorate the northern area of the Tenjin district as it undergoes large-scale redevelopment.

See a floor by floor tour of the entire shopping mall in this video: