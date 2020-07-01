Fukuoka Fireworks Guide 2020

Summer in Japan isn’t complete without experiencing at least one hanabi taikai (fireworks festival)! Fireworks (花火, hanabi) have long been an integral part of Japanese summers. Originally held to ward off evil spirits, there are now hundreds of fireworks festivals across Japan no matter the season, enjoyed mostly for the illuminations and dramatic sounds. Unfortunately, many festivals have been postponed or cancelled this year due to the COVID-19. Furthermore, there might be restrictions imposed on viewing, so please check the Fukuoka Now Fireworks Guide and also the venue’s website before going out.

Fireworks scheduled to be held in 2020.

・9/19 (Sat.): No.1 Fireworks Contest in Kyushu (Sasebo City, Nagasaki)

・10/3 (Sat.): Kukinoumi Fireworks Festival

・10/18 (Sun.): 2020 Nogata Summer Festival

・10/25 (Sun.): Chikugo River Fireworks Festival (Kurume City)

No.1 Fireworks Contest in Kyushu

Huis Ten Bosch hosts one of Kyushu’s biggest springtime fireworks events with 22,000 fireworks lighting up the sky and European townscape! Watch shows from the world’s most famous pyrotechnicians, with bursts of 100 fireworks at once and a 5-minute salvo of 5,000 fireworks. The event doubles as the finals of the World Fireworks Technicians’ Contest, so come see the Japanese and overseas representatives show their best works.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

• 9/19 (Sat.) *Check official website for times and alternative dates in case of inclement weather.

• Huis Ten Bosch

• 1-1 Huis Ten Bosch-machi, Sasebo City, Nagasaki

• 0570-064-110

• 22,000 fireworks

• 5 min. on foot from JR Huis Ten Bosch Sta. (Omura Line)

• For detailed ticket information, click here

• https://www.huistenbosch.co.jp/

Kukinoumi Fireworks Festival

Tentatively planned for 10/3 (Sat.). Confirmation to be announced on their website as soon details are decided.

• Dokai Bay, Wakato Bridge (Wakamatsu-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka)

• 093-771-3559 (Kukinoumi Firework Festival Executive Office)

• 3 min. on foot from JR Wakamatsu Sta., 5 min. on foot from JR Tobata Sta.

• https://www.city.kitakyushu.lg.jp/wakamatsu/file_0033.html

2020 Nogata Summer Festival

Tentatively planned for 10/18 (Sun.). Confirmation to be announced on their website as soon as details are decided.

• Nogata Riverside Park, Nogata City, Fukuoka

• 0949-22-5500

• 10 min. on foot from JR Nogata Sta. (Chikuho Main Line), 15 min. by car from Prefectural Road no. 200 via Yahata IC or Babayama IC

• http://www.nogata-cci.or.jp/hanabi/

361st Chikugo River Fireworks Festival

18,000 fireworks are launched in parallel from two positions (Sasayama and Kyomachi), illuminating both the Chikugo River and sky in this 360-year-old fireworks festival. Originally dedicated to Kurume Suitengu Shrine, it’s one of the best known and largest fireworks displays in western Japan and visited annually by approximately 450,000 people. Get there early to spread out a blanket along the riverside and relax. Access is easy via Nishitetsu train. This festival is very close to the hearts of the locals – join them in this light and color-filled celebration!

Photo: Kurume Bureau of Tourism and International Exchange

• 10/25 (Sun.) *Check the official website for times and alternative dates in case of inclement weather.

• Chikugo Riverbank, Kurume Suitengu Shrine area (265-1 Senoshita-machi, Kurume City, Fukuoka)

• 0942-32-3207

• Approx. 18,000 fireworks

• 10~15 min. on foot from JR Kurume Sta., 10 min. on foot from Nishitetsu ‘Daigaku Byoin’ bus stop *shuttle bus service scheduled. *Check official website for updated info.

• http://www.kurume-hotomeki.jp/jp/event/?mode=detail&id=400000000816&isSpot=&isEvent=1

Cancellation information

・Hanabi Fantasia Fukuoka 2020

・Ashiya Fireworks Festival 2020

・16th Fukutsu Noryo Fireworks

・33rd Kanmon Kaikyo Fireworks Festival

・Chiggo Matsuri – Land of Love Fireworks Festival

・32nd Sasaguri-machi Fireworks Festival

・44th Miyama Noryo Fireworks Festival

・51st Miyawaka Noryo Fireworks Festival

・99th Iizuka Noryo Fireworks Festival

・Wasshoi Hyakuman Fireworks

・65th Okawa Fireworks Festival

・Soeda Fireworks Festival

・33rd Shoryo Nagashi Fireworks (Meinohama Fireworks Festival)

・Amagigawa Fireworks

・36th Onga-machi Summer Festival

・68th Buzen Port Festival

・49th Nakagawa Festival

Originally written in July 2016, updated June 2020.

NOTE: The information presented here was gathered and summarized by the Fukuoka Now staff. While we have done our best to check for accuracy, there might be errors and details may have changed. If you notice any errors or changes, please contact us.