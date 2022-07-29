Momochi Now – Summer and Obon vacation specials in Momochi

Although many people continue to exercise self-restraint due to the pandemic, there is an area of Fukuoka just a short trip from the city center where you can enjoy a resort-like atmosphere.

Your Guide to The Latest in Momochi! Momochi Now

This issue features information on how you can enjoy that summer vacation feeling in Momochi, which is full of fun things to see and do. With the government’s special tourism campaign coming to an end, why not enjoy a summer staycation in Momochi?

This is an offer residents of Kyushu will not want to miss.

Fukuoka Himitsu no Tabi Socially Distanced Tourism Campaign

Although there are many facilities eligible for the campaign all over Fukuoka Prefecture, Momochi Now recommends the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, the largest resort hotel in Fukuoka, conveniently located next to a shopping complex. Save up to ¥5,000 per night per person and receive a discount coupon worth up to ¥2,000 that can be used at the shops in Seahawk Galleria, Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, and other locations until the end of August.

• Period: For check-ins up through August 31, 2022

• Eligibility: Residents of all prefectures of Kyushu (Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki, Kagoshima) and Yamaguchi Prefecture.

• Must present vaccination certificates showing proof of three doses or a notification of test results for all guests.

• Click here for campaign details for Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk

Perfect for morning and evening walks! Momochihama Seaside Park

At Momochihama Beach, located just north of Fukuoka Tower, you can enjoy a wide range of sports like beach volleyball and beach soccer in addition to swimming in the ocean. The restaurants in the area offer up ice cream, tacos and other delicious delights, and there is also a watersports store. The beach is a popular walking course for people who live nearby. If you head east and cross the Nagisa Bridge, you can access the beach in front of the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk. Here you can enjoy beautiful sunset views at dusk.

• Swimming is allowed in the designated area on the east side of the Marizon shopping complex until September 1.

• Free cold-water showers, toilets and simple changing rooms are available.

Head across the bay to Uminonakamichi! Uminaka Line

A high-speed ferry with a capacity of about 70 passengers runs between Marizon and Uminonakamichi every hour from 9:30 to 17:30 on weekdays and from 8:30 to 19:30 on weekends and holidays (including Aug. 11-15) (Aug. 2022). The 20-minute boat ride on Hakata Bay to Uminonakamichi affords great views of Fukuoka Tower and PayPay Dome. You can also purchase a special ticket pack that includes admission to the Uminonakamichi Seaside Park Sunshine Pool.

Uminaka Line (one-way fare)

• Adult ¥1,100, over ES ¥550, one preschool child per adult is free

• https://yasuda-gp.net/hakata/momochi_hakata

• Boarding area: https://goo.gl/maps/ocARkuLN3GHkM4BTA

Enjoy cutting-edge technology indoor: teamLab Forest Fukuoka

For a limited time only, teamLab Forest Fukuoka is offering its sunflower-themed summer projection mapping experience, where you can see animals made of summer flowers roaming around. Visitors of all ages are sure to enjoy the Catching and Collecting Forest, a space where you can use your smartphone to look for, catch and observe many different animals and create an illustrated book of your collection. Meanwhile in the Athletics Forest, you can get physical and develop spatial awareness skills in an immersive 3-D world.

• 11:00~20:00, Sat., Sun., hol. 10:00~20:00

• Over 16 y.o. ¥2,200, under 15 y.o. ¥800, free for under 3 y.o.

• BOSS E・ZO FUKUOKA 5F

• 2-2-6 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.teamlab.art/e/forest/

Tropical summer BBQ: Hilton Summer Barbecue

At the BBQ buffet, you can enjoy Hilton’s signature international cuisine in the spacious atrium with a high vaulted ceiling. The casual buffet includes Polynesian-style dishes from Hawaii and Fiji, grilled dishes and more. At dinner time on Fridays (except Aug. 12), one child (elementary school student or younger) per adult customer eats for free, and adults receive a complimentary welcome drink.

• Seala Brasserie and Lounge

• 4F Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, 2-2-3, Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• ~ 9/1 (Thu.)

Lunch: 12:00~14:30 (last entry 14:00)

• Price (tax, service fee incl.): Lunch ¥3,500, 6~12 y.o. ¥1,750 (Sat., Sun., hol., and during the Bon Festival ¥3,800, 6~12 y.o. ¥1,900)

Dinner: 17:30~22:00 (last entry 21:30)

• Price (tax, service fee incl.): ¥4,900, 6~12 y.o. ¥2,450 (Sat., Sun., hol., and during the Bon holiday ¥5,500, 6~12 y.o. ¥2,750)

• https://fukuokaseahawk.hiltonjapan.co.jp/plans/restaurants/lunch-dinner-buffet/seala-2201

SEAHAWK GALLERIA

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 16 shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Usually 10:00 ~ 20:00 (FamilyMart / 24h)

*Hours vary for each shop due to COVID-19. (as of the end of July 2022)

https://seahawk-galleria.com/

Holiday Walk

This Seahawk Galleria website offers suggestions for walking tours of the Seaside Momochi area, where many of Fukuoka’s landmarks are located. Check it for information on what’s hot in Momochi now – and for ideas for a path to stroll not found in guidebooks.

http://seahawk-galleria.com/travellers/

https://www.instagram.com/seahawkgalleria/

