Momochi Now!

The area of Momochihama boasts views of three of Fukuoka’s best-known landmarks: Fukuoka Tower, PayPay Dome, and the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk Hotel. Built on reclaimed land created for the “Asia-Pacific Expo” in 1989 architecturally speaking, and home to numerous luxurious condominiums, museums, medical centers, and shopping malls, it’s the most modern part of Fukuoka. But it also boasts a sandy beach and green parkland.

In cooperation with Sea Hawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 24 shops located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk seaside hotel, we present an original series of reports on both the most popular and the lesser-known attractions of Momochihama.

Hit the Beach!

Easily accessible from central Fukuoka, Momochihama Beach is a popular spot where locals go for some R & R. The beach is situated among some of the city’s biggest landmarks, including Fukuoka Tower, PayPay Dome and the Fukuoka City Museum. Here, you can play in the sand, stroll along the boardwalk or take part in marine sports. Momochihama Seaside Park is also a perfect spot for watching the sun set over the Genkai Sea.

Let’s do SUP in Momochi!

Ever try standup paddleboarding (SUP)? In Momochihama, you can enjoy great views of Fukuoka Tower and the dome from your vantage point on the water. Action sports specialty shop Alpha Stance offers one-hour lessons for beginners (¥5,000 including equipment) and three-hour SUP rentals (¥3,000｜includes board, paddle, life jacket and wetsuit).

Alpha Stance

• 2 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-831-3974

• 10:00 ~ 20:00

• http://www.alphastance.jp

Beach Volleyball Anytime!

Momochihama Seaside Park is also home to several beach volleyball courts. You are welcome to use any court that is open. The Beach House next to Marizon has toilets, changing rooms and hot showers (¥100 for 3 minutes) that you can use between 9:30 and 18:30. Meanwhile, the cold showers next to the pavilion are free to use any time. You can play to your heart’s content without worrying about getting covered in sand and sweat.

Fukuoka City Beach Park

・2 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

・092-822-8141

・https://marizon-kankyo.jp/

Ice Cream On The Beach!

If you get too hot, cool down with some ice cream while you enjoy the sea breeze. The Blue Seal ice cream stand next to the entrance to Marizon serves up 15 flavors, including the long-time favorite San Francisco Mint Chocolate and Okinawan Salt Cookie. (Blue Seal was founded in Okinawa in 1948.) Ice creams are ¥400 plus tax, or you can opt for one of the fruit-topped parfaits (¥500~ plus tax).

Blue Seal

• 2 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• 080-3990-0430

• 10:30 ~ 20:00

• https://marizon.co.jp/tenant/blue-seal/

SEAHAWK GALLERIA

Stroll up and down the lanes of Galleria. Find that something special for a loved one, or yourself!

HEARTS Traveller’s Concierge Desk

Here you can get information on attractions and transportation options for the Momochi area and the rest of Fukuoka, book tickets on the airport bus departing from Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, rent wi-fi routers and more. The Concierge Desk will make sure your stay in Fukuoka is comfortable and enjoyable. Support is available in English, Japanese, Korean and Chinese as well as four more languages via an interpreting app. You can use the desk even if you aren’t staying in the hotel.

HEARTS Traveller’s Concierge Desk

・2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

・092-477-9700

・8:00 ~ 17:00

・http://hearts81.com/concierge/

ABISTE Boutique

Aiming to “appeal to the playful spirit of the sophisticated female adult,” ABISTE is a boutique specializing in women’s fashion and jewelry sourced from 15 countries around the world, including France and Italy. Choose from an elegant selection of clothing, shoes, accessories, wristwatches, bags, sunglasses and more. There are also trinkets and art pieces that make for great souvenirs.

ABISTE Boutique

・2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

・092-843-1115

・10:00 ~ 20:00

・https://www.abiste.co.jp/en/

Family Mart

Did you know there is a Family Mart inside the Galleria? Naturally, it’s open 24 hours, and it can be directly accessed from both the hotel and the dome. This Family Mart also sells official Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks merchandise, and it’s a great place to grab some eats for the beach, like original sweets or the popular FamiChiki fried chicken.

Family Mart

・2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

・092-832-2203

・24h

・https://as.chizumaru.com/famima/s/sphDtl?acc=famima0&bid=71170

