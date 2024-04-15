Fukuoka, a city that has continuously produced numerous musicians since the Showa era, hosts a unique blend of musical experiences. From cafes that have been the birthplace of many musicians to large-scale live events and jazz festivals, Fukuoka is dotted with unique spots related to music.

Rhythms of the City: Exploring Fukuoka’s Music Scene

• Total Distance: About 3 km

• Required Time: About 60 minutes (excluding time spent at each spot)

• Main Spots: Stereo Coffee → (15 min) → Tower Record Fukuoka Parco → (7 min) → Kurosawa Musical Instruments Store (Mina Tenjin) → (18 min) → Como es → (9 min) → Ticro Market → (1 min) → Border Line Records Fukuoka Store → (2 min) → Catfish Records → (7 min) → Jazz & Cafe Backstage

• Google Map: Rhythms of the City: Exploring Fukuoka’s Music Scene

Stereo Coffee

Nestled in a renovated residential house, Stereo Coffee offers a comforting blend of music streaming through large speakers and a high-quality sound system. With the concept of “Good Music Good Coffee,” it’s a meeting point for locals and travelers alike.

• 3-8-3 Watanabe-dori, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 10:00~21:00 (9:00~ on weekends and hol., until 22:00 on Fri. and Sat.)

• https://stereo.jpn.com/stereocoffee/

Tower Records Fukuoka Parco

This branch of the American-origin brand, now extinct in its homeland, boasts about 130,000 titles across a wide range of genres. Known for its in-store events featuring musicians, it’s a classic record shop experience.

• 6F Fukuoka Parco Main Building, 2-11-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 10:00~20:30

• https://tower.jp/store/kyushu_okinawa/FukuokaParco

Kurosawa Musical Instruments Store (Mina Tenjin)

As one of the largest specialists in electric and acoustic guitars and basses in Japan, it offers an overwhelming selection from major brands like Fender and Gibson to niche items from around the world, alongside repair and maintenance services.

• 8F Mina Tenjin, 4-3-8 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 11:00~20:00

• https://www.kurosawagakki.com/sh_fuk/

Como es

The owner’s collection of over 20,000 records is truly impressive. With “music, people, and a variety of cultures in harmony” as its concept, enjoy a relaxed time with coffee, sweets, or even a meal like curry rice. The second floor often hosts live music and art events.

• 2-1-75 Imaizumi, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 11:00~18:00 (until 19:00 on weekends and hol.)

• Closed: Tue.

• https://comoesima.wixsite.com/roomcamp

Ticro Market

Specializing in club music, hip-hop, soul, jazz, and rock, Ticro Market offers both new and used records selected with a “good music” perspective, including rare items and analog 7inch records from musicians based in Kyushu.

• 203 Tenjin Mies Building, 1-15-30 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 11:00~21:00

• https://ticro.com/

Border Line Records Fukuoka Store

Handling all genres, with a pride in their collection of 60s-70s UK rock like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. It also specializes in indie music, including self-produced and demo recordings from Kyushu artists.

• 2F Tachibana Building, 1-14-14 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 11:00~20:00

• http://www.borderlinerecords.co.jp/

Catfish Records

A jazz-specialized record store boasting the city’s top selection of jazz new releases, from independent to major labels. Look for the “Catfish” sticker when you look up from the street.

• 205 Toho Mansion, 1-10-33 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 14:00~20:00 (until 19:00 on Sun. and hol.)

• https://www.catfish-records.jp/

Jazz & Cafe Backstage

Opened in 1974, Jazz & Cafe Backstage is a venerable jazz café and a forerunner among Fukuoka’s jazz bars. It serves as a hub where musicians from Kyushu and beyond perform live nightly. With house bands like “Fukuoka-Joe” gracing its stage, impromptu sessions are welcome, offering a chance for musicians to mingle and perhaps even join in on the performances. This space provides a delightful opportunity for interaction among musicians and a chance to witness the emergence of future stars.

• 2-4-31 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 19:00~24:00 (Live performances start at 21:00)

• Closed: Sun. and hol.

• http://backstage.fukuoka.jp/



>> View the Map on this larger map