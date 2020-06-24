Fukuoka Public Pool Guide 2020

Fukuoka is dotted with municipal swimming pools open to the public. Their indoor pools are ideal for swims even on rainy days with the temperature perfectly adjusted throughout the year, and most have outdoor pools for use in the summer months. Most also have free parking, shower rooms, and coin lockers. If you’re not fond of getting sandy, why not cool off at a swimming pool? Find the nearest one to you and take your family or friends.

Rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (June 2020)

Reservations required

A phone reservation is required to use any of these public pools. You can only make a reservation for the following week. Reservations can be made only once per week, and up to three slots. The maximum group size is five.

Replacement System

Maximum 2 hours, and only one slot per day. The user will be asked to leave when the time is up.

10:00 ~ 12:00 (2) 13:00 ~ 15:00 (3) 16:00 ~ 18:00 (4) 19:00 ~ 21:00

Fukuoka public pool ask visitors the following:

• Do not visit the building if you have a fever.

• Wear a mask when visiting public pools.

• Please change into a swimsuit at home before you come (if possible.)

• Please bring a bag for your shoes.

• Please disinfect your hands when entering the building.

Chuo Ward Public Pool (中央市民プール)

Open since 1977. Located near Nishi Koen, it is the closest public pool to the city center, just a six minute bus ride from Tenjin. The outdoor pool is closed this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• Open: indoor pool 9:00~21:00

• Closed: Thu. and 3rd Wed. (*open if hol. and closed the next day, open every day in summer), year-end hol. (12/28 ~ 1/4)

• Entrance fee

5/1 ~ 10/31: adult ¥320, HS ¥160, ES and JHS ¥110, seniors ¥160, free for infants

11/1 ~ 4/30: adult ¥390, HS ¥210, ES and JHS ¥160, seniors ¥190, free for infants

• Access: 1 min. on foot from Nishitetsu ‘Chuo Public Swimming Pool’ bus stop, 15 min. on foot from Tojinmachi Subway Sta.

• Parking: 25 spaces

• Address: 14-30 Nishikoen, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-712-8090

• http://fukuokashimincf.net/chuopool/english/

• Indoor pool: 25 m x 6 lanes (1.1 ~ 1.2 m deep), children’s pool (0.7 m deep)

• Facilities: shower room, observation room, coin locker (¥30)

• Rules/restrictions: 1) no food and drink, 2) no smoking, 3) children under 1 y.o. are not allowed to swim, 4) flotation devices, beach balls, mats, etc. cannot be brought in

• Must-bring items: swimsuit, swimming cap, goggles and towels if necessary

Fukuoka City Civic Gymnasium and Pool (福岡市民体育館・プール)

There are a wide range of activities available here as the facility has both a gymnasium and pool in the same building. No need to worry about parking even when you visit with your family on weekends as there is room for 120 cars. The outdoor pool is closed this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• Open: indoor pool 9:00~21:00

• Closed: 3rd Mon. (*open if hol. and closed the next day), year-end hol. (12/28 ~ 1/4)

• Entrance fee:

5/1 ~ 10/31: adult ¥320, HS ¥160, ES and JHS ¥110, seniors ¥160, free for infants

11/1 ~ 4/30: adult ¥390, HS ¥210, ES and JHS ¥160, seniors ¥190, free for infants

• Access: 1 min. on foot from Chiyo-Kenchoguchi Subway Sta., 4 min. on foot from Nishitetsu ‘Chiyo-machi’ bus stop, 10 min. on foot from Yoshizuka Sta.

• Parking: 120 spaces

• Address: https://goo.gl/maps/j7bgRrpoTsS5LPHq6

• Tel.: 092-641-9135 (for reservation only:070-1218-0134)

• http://www.sports-fukuokacity.or.jp/facility/gym_fukuoka.html

• Indoor pool: 25 m x 7 lanes (1.1 ~ 1.4 m deep)

• Facilities: shower room, coin locker, changing room, and observation room

• Rules/restrictions: 1) children under 1 y.o. are not allowed to swim, 2) no alcohol, 3) no food and drink, 4) no pets, 5) using soap and shampoo in the shower room is not allowed, 6) tattoos must be hidden

• Must-bring items: swimsuit, swimming cap, goggles and towels if necessary

Hakata Ward Public Pool (福岡市立博多市民プール)

Choose the lane which best suits your level: beginner, long-distance swimming, or walking. Classes are cancelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for the time being.The saunas are closed too.

• Open: indoor pool 9:00~21:00

• Closed: Wed., second Thu. (*open if hol. and closed the next day), year-end hol. (12/28 ~ 1/4)

• Entrance fee:

5/1 ~ 10/31: adult ¥320, HS ¥160, ES and JHS ¥110, seniors ¥160, free for infants

11/1 ~ 4/30: adult ¥390, HS ¥210, ES and JHS ¥160, seniors ¥190, free for infants

• Access: 5 min. on foot from the Nishitetsu ‘Hanmichibashi’ bus stop

• Parking: 60 spaces

• Address: 1-9-15 Higashinaka, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-473-8855

• http://ssk-hakata-pool.com/

• Indoor pool: 25 m x 7 lanes (1.05 ~ 1.15 m deep), children’s pool (0.6 ~ 0.7 m deep)

• Facilities: shower room, observation room, coin locker (¥30)

• Rules/restrictions: 1) children under 1 y.o. are not allowed to swim, 2) makeup, hairdressing products, mobile phones, cameras, clocks, and books are prohibited, 3) taking photos in the pool area is prohibited, 4) electronic devices including waterproof ones are prohibited in the pool, 5) using soap and shampoo in the shower room is prohibited, 6) tattoos must be hidden

• Must-bring items: swimsuit, swimming cap, goggles and towels if necessary

Sawara Ward Public Pool (早良市民プール)

Opened in 1974, this is the oldest public pool in Fukuoka City. The indoor pool has 6 lanes for adults and 1 lane for children. All school classes and lessons have been canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this year. The outdoor pool is also closed.

• Open: indoor pool 9:00~21:00

• Closed: Wed., 3rd Thu. (*open if hol. and closed the next day, open every day in summer), year-end hol. (12/28 ~ 1/4)

• Entrance fee:

5/1 ~ 10/31: adult ¥320, HS ¥160, ES and JHS ¥110, seniors (residents of Fukuoka City) ¥160, free for infants

11/1 ~ 4/30: adult ¥390, HS ¥210, ES and JHS ¥160, seniors (residents of Fukuoka City) ¥190, free for infants

• Access: 2 min. on foot from Nishitetsu ‘Akebono 2-chome’ bus stop, 5 min. on foot from Sohara Nishitetsu bus stop, 10 min. on foot from the Nishitetsu ‘Joseibashi’ bus stop

• Parking: 44 spaces

• Address: 1-3-15 Akebono Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-841-1080

• http://sawara-pool.nishitetsu-bm.co.jp/

• Indoor pool: 25 m x 6 lanes (1.2 ~ 1.3 m deep), children’s pool (0.9 m deep)

• Facilities: shower room, observation room

• Rules/restrictions: 1) no swimming diapers 2) intoxicated persons are prohibited in the pool area, 3) children under 1 y.o. are not allowed to swim, 4) flotation devices are allowed only in the outdoor pool 5) entering the pool with makeup and hair setting products is prohibited, 6) food and drinks, mirrors, accessories, mobile phones, cameras, wristwatches, and books are prohibited in the pool area, 7) taking photos in the pool area is prohibited, 8) using soap and shampoo in the shower room is prohibited

• Must-bring items: swimsuit, swimming cap, goggles and towels if necessary

Jonan Civic Pool (城南市民プール)

Jonan Civic Pool has two indoor pools for children with different depths of water. The outdoor pool is closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this year.

• Open: indoor pool: 9:00~21:00

• Closed: Tue., 2nd Wed. (*open if hol. and closed the next day), year-end hol. (12/28 ~ 1/4)

• Entrance fee:

5/1 ~ 10/31: adult ¥320, HS ¥160, ES and JHS ¥110, seniors ¥160, free for infants

11/1 ~ 4/30: adult ¥390, HS ¥210, ES and JHS ¥160, seniors ¥190, free for infants

• Access: 1 min. on foot from Nishitetsu ‘Jonan Public Swimming Pool (Jonan Shimin Pool-mae) bus stop

• Parking: 62 spaces

• Address: 1-5-1 Katae, Jonan-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-863-7098

• http://jonan-pool.nishitetsu-bm.co.jp/

• Indoor pool: 25 m x 6 lanes (1.2 ~ 1.3 m deep), children’s pool (0.9 m deep), children’s pool (0.3 ~ 0.4 m deep)

• Facilities: shower room, changing room

• Rules/restrictions: 1) no smoking, 2) no alcohol, 3) children under 1 y.o. are not allowed to swim, 4) going into the pool with makeup and hair setting products are prohibited, 5) food and drinks, mirrors, accessories, mobile phones, cameras, wristwatches, and books are prohibited in the pool area, 5) taking photos in the pool area is prohibited, 6) electronic devices including waterproof ones are prohibited in the pool, 7) using soap and shampoo in the shower room is not allowed

• Must-bring items: swimsuit, swimming cap, goggles and towels if necessary

Minami Ward Public Pool (福岡市立南市民プール)

Located just 10 minutes by bus from Nishitetsu Ohashi Sta. Choose the lane best suited to your level: beginner, long-distance swimming, or walking courses. The outdoor pool is closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this year.

• Open: indoor pool 9:00~21:00

• Closed : Wed. (*open if hol. and closed the next day), last day of every month (*closed the day before if last day falls on Thu., Sat., or Sun.), year-end hol. (12/28 ~ 1/4)

• Entrance fee:

5/1 ~ 10/31: adult ¥320, HS ¥160, ES and JHS ¥110, seniors ¥160, free for infants

11/1 ~ 4/30: adult ¥390, HS ¥210, ES and JHS ¥160, seniors ¥190, free for infants

• Access: 5 min. on foot from Nishitetsu ‘Wada’ bus stop

• Parking: 50 spaces

• Address: 3-31-1 Miyake, Minami-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-561-6011

• http://ssk-minami-pool.com/

• Indoor pool: 25 m x 7 lanes (1.1 ~ 1.2 m deep), children’s pool (0.7 m deep)

• Facilities: shower room, coin locker (¥30), observation room

• Rules/restrictions: 1) children under 1 y.o. are not allowed to swim, 2) going into the pool with makeup and hair setting products is prohibited, 3) accessories, mobile phones, cameras, wristwatches, and books are prohibited in the pool area, 4) taking photos in the pool area is prohibited, 5) electronic devices including waterproof ones are not allowed in the pool, 6) using soap and shampoo in the shower room is not allowed, 7) tattoos must be hidden

• Must-bring items: swimsuit, swimming cap, goggles and towels if necessary

Higashi Ward Public Pool (福岡市立東市民プール)

Swimming classes for beginners, long-distance swimming, and pool walking are held in the indoor pool. Classes have been cancelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this year. The outdoor pool is also closed.

• Open: indoor pool 9:00~21:00

• Closed: Fri. (*open if hol. and closed the next day), year-end hol. (12/28 ~ 1/4)

• Entrance fee:

5/1 ~ 10/31: adult ¥320, HS ¥160, ES and JHS ¥110, seniors ¥160, free for infants

11/1 ~ 4/30: adult ¥390, HS ¥210, ES and JHS ¥160, seniors ¥190, free for infants

• Access: 5 min. on foot from the Nishitetsu ‘Najima’ bus stop, 10 min. on foot from Najima Sta.

• Parking: 76 spaces

• Address: 2-42-1 Nagashima, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-662-6111

• http://fukuokashimincf.net/higashipool/english/

• Indoor pool: 25 m x 7 lanes (1.1 ~ 1.2 m deep), children’s pool (0.7 m deep)

• Facilities: coin locker (¥30), lobby, shower room, observation room, and more

• Rules/restrictions: 1) no smoking, 2) no alcohol, 3) children under 1 y.o. are not allowed to swim, 4) no swimming diapers, 5) using soap and shampoo in the shower room is prohibited, 6) tattoos must be hidden

• Must-bring items: swimsuit, swimming cap, goggles and towels if necessary

Fukuoka Municipal Nishi Civic Pool Complex (総合西市民プール)

*Currently closed

This facility boasts of the largest pool in the city. Currently closed due to a large-scale renovation work between April 2020 and May 2021.





*Closed for renovation from April 2020 to the end of May 2021

• Address: 1-4-1 Nishinooka, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 092-885-0124

• http://www.sports-fukuokacity.or.jp/facility/pool_nishi.html

Other Public Pools Around and Outside of Fukuoka City

Accion Fukuoka Prefectural Pool Complex (アクシオン福岡県立総合プール)

Located in Higashi Hirao Park, this facility is used for competitions. It has 50 m lanes and a diving pool suitable for international competitions. The 50 m pool can be used as a skating rink during the winter season.

• No free-swimming lanes, only available for lap swimming.

• Open: Jul. ~ Sep. 12:00~20:00 (hours have been shortened due to COVID-19 prevention)

• Closed: Mon. (*open if hol. and closed the next day), year-end hol. (12/30 ~ 1/1)

• Regular hours: (2 hour slots) 12:00 ~ 14:00, 14:00 ~ 16:00

• Oct. ~ Jun. 13:00~21:00 (*Sat., Sun. and hol. 9:00~21:00)

• Entrance fee (25 m, 50 m pool, 2 hours, including locker fee ¥50): adult ¥470, HS and JHS ¥370, ES ¥260, seniors ¥50

• Access: 4 min. on foot from the Nishitetsu ‘Accion Fukuoka-mae’ bus stop

• 2-1-3 Higashi-hiraokoen, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-623-4400

• http://www.sponet.pref.fukuoka.jp/accions/k_pool01

• Indoor pool: 50 m x 8 lanes (2 ~ 2.2 m deep), 25 m x 8 lanes (1 ~ 1.4 m deep)

• Diving pool: 20 m x 22 m x 1 lane (5 m deep)

Mirika Roden Indoor Pool (ミリカローデン那珂川屋内プール)

Located in Nakagawa City. An indoor pool with a bright and refreshing space that gets natural light. The training gym and studio can also be used.

• Open: 9:00~23:00 (*Sun. and hol. ~22:00)

• Closed: Mon. (*open if hol. and closed the next day)

• Entrance fee (2 hours): adult ¥440, HS and ES ¥340, JHS ¥220, seniors ¥220, infants ¥120

• Access: 5 min. on foot from the Nishitetsu ‘Nakagawa-chu Kitaguchi’ bus stop

• 2-6-1 Naka, Nakagawa City, Fukuoka

• 092-951-2021

• http://www.sg-shiteikanri.jp/mirika/

• Indoor pool: 25 m x 7 lanes, children’s pool (0.4 m deep)

Saga Sunrise Park (SAGAサンライズパーク)

In addition to the pool, there are athletic fields, tennis courts, shooting range, etc. The indoor 25 m pool is currently under construction and will be reopened after early July 2020. Also, a new outdoor 50 m pool and diving pool are being built now and will open in April 2021.

• 2-1-10 Hinode, Saga City, Saga

• 0952-33-6119

• http://www.seika-spc.co.jp/saga-undo/?page_id=24

Saga Healthy Active Life Promote Center (佐賀市健康運動センター)

A warm water pool that uses the residual heat generated by the Saga City Environmental Center. The water pool is sterilized with salt instead of chlorine which results in a gentle quality.

• Open: 9:00~21:30 (*Sat., Sun. and hol. ~21:00)

• Closed: Mon., year-end hol.

• Entrance fee (2 hours): adult ¥440, HS and ES ¥340, JHS ¥220, seniors ¥220, infants ¥120

• Access: 1 min. on foot from the Saga City Bus ‘Kenko Undo Center’ bus stop

• 2553 Nagase, Takakise-machi, Saga City, Saga

• 0952-36-9309

• http://www.saga-kenkoundo-c.jp/

• Indoor pool: 25 m x 7 lanes (1.1 ~ 1.2 m deep), flowing pool 5 m x 15 m x 1, children’s pool (0.5 m deep), jacuzzi pool x 1

Karatsu City Indoor Pool (唐津市屋内プール)

An indoor pool located beside the Karatsu Bay. The water temperature is adjusted according to the season, with cold water in the summer (June to September) and warm water in the winter (October to May).

• Open: 14:00~20:00

• Closed: Mon., Thu., year-end hol. (12/29 ~ 1/3)

• Entrance fee:

6/1 ~ 9/30 (cold water, 2 hours): adult ¥210, HS ¥100, ES and JHS, infants ¥50

10/1 ~ 5/31 (warm water, 2 hours): adult ¥410, HS ¥150, ES and JHS, infants ¥100

• Access: 13 min. on foot from the JR Nishi-Karatsu Sta.

• 3-1-15 Futago, Karatsu City, Saga

• 0955-74-8604

• http://www.city.karatsu.lg.jp/sports/kyoiku/leisure/shisetsu/sports/okunaipool.html

• Indoor pool: 25 m x 6 lanes (1.1 ~ 1.2 m deep)

Karatsu City Nakase Pool (唐津市中瀬プール)

*Currently closed

The outdoor pool is open only during the summer vacations and closed this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• 4 Nakanose-dori, Karatsu City, Saga

• 0955-72-9237

• http://www.city.karatsu.lg.jp/sports/kyoiku/leisure/shisetsu/sports/nakasepool.html

Originally written in July 2017, updated in June 2020.

