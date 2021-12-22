New 24.8-meter High Gundam Statue Unveiled at LaLaport Fukuoka

On December 22, the head of the newest full-sized Gundam statue was attached to the third full-scale Gundam statue in Japan. Fukuoka Now attended the installation ceremony to pray for its safety and share photos of this one-day-only sneak preview. Public viewing will begin when LaLaport Fukuoka, a large shopping center, opens in Fukuoka in April 2022, a nine-minute walk from JR Takeshita Station.

Since its appearance in the 1988 movie “Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack,” the “RX-93 Nu Gundam” is still loved by fans even after more than 30 years. The creation of this 24.8-meter high RX-93ff New Gundam was supervised by director Yoshiyuki Tomino and based on the one that appears in the movie.

Check back here for a some videos from the event. Check our Instagram too!

<br />



