Report: teamLab: Digitized Fukuoka Castle Ruins

On November 28, I visited Maizuru Park with others from Fukuoka Now to attend the pre-opening event of teamLab: Digitized Fukuoka Castle Ruins, produced by teamLab.

Teamlab is a collective group of ultra technologists whose projects navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, design, and the natural world. The group employs specialists, including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects. They use technology to express art and have permanent exhibitions around the world in places like Sydney, San Francisco, Istanbul, New York, Melbourne, and Helsinki. At this event, “Digitized Fukuoka Castle Ruins,” teamLab awakened the spirits of Fukuoka Castle’s enormous 400-year-old stone walls spanning 20,000 square meters.

Over a hundred egg-shaped balloons change colors with time or if touched, in fact, just by getting close to them will trigger a color change from inside. You can walk between the eggs, which is even more fun where they are tightly packed together! It’s fun not only for children but for people of all ages.

Along the castle walls, images of animals moving can be seen. Look carefully, and you’ll see they are made of smaller images of flowers. Walk up to them, and they’ll burst apart, and the petals fall to the ground! Can you recognize the giraffe and the rhino?

In one area, there is a large tented area housing a big screen with moving and dancing 3D avatars. This was my favorite part of the event as we could create our avatars and see them on the screen almost immediately. The avatars then danced, talk and even kiss with the local historic warrior Kanbei Kuroda and others.

On another castle wall, there are images of crows flying in a very lifelike way familiar to city dwellers. Finally, the highest point of the castle ruins offers a breathtaking and mystic view of changing color eggs and lights.

Photos do not do this justice—it must be seen in person. Fortunately, the event is on until February 2, 2020. Enjoy where technology meets art and nature!

teamLab: Digitized Fukuoka Castle Ruins

• 11/29/2019 (Fri.) ~ 2/2/2020 (Sun.)

• 18:00~22:00 (last entry 21:30)

• Adult: ¥1,200, JHS & HS: ¥800, child (4 y.o. – Elementary School Students): ¥400

• Fukuoka Castle, Maizuru Park Ruins

• Jonai, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-711-5513

• https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/event/teamlab-digitized-fukuoka-castle-ruins/

Report by Ezgi Ozdemir