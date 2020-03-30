Shitto April 2020

B etcha didn’t know, but… now you shi’tto!

SUP’ing in the City!

Everyone knows Fukuoka has some nice beaches, but hey, there’s rivers too! For just ¥3,000/hour or ¥4,000 for 2 hrs, you can rent a SUP board and cruise the Naka and Hakata rivers between Boat Race Stadium and Canal City. Up to eight persons at a time can rent boards of various widths and sizes. They even have a few race-style boards. Instruction, life vests, and a guide are included. Just show up with some appropriate clothes (to get wet in) and you’re good to go! If needed, you can change clothes inside their storage shed. It’s nothing special, but does the job. Beginners and experienced paddlers are welcome, but note that everyone is accompanied by a staff member at all times. Reserve one day in advance. Search Taiyo Asobi Switch on Facebook. Tell them “Fukuoka Now” sent you and happy paddling! #supfukuoka

Donuts that are good for you!

The Organic Donut Stand makes their batter using top quality, carefully sourced ingredients, such as organic flour from Kumamoto, Takachiho butter, and eggs from naturally fed chickens. The mix is then hand fried daily in organic rapeseed and coconut oil. The owners worked in Italian restaurants and hotels in the Tokyo area for about 13 years, where they learned the wonders of natural Italian cuisine and inspired them to set up their space located near the Noma 3-chome intersection. Stop by and try these guilt-less fresh and organic donuts! #guiltlessdonuts

Frog Spotting

It has been nine years since JR Hakata City opened its doors to the public. Since then, frogs there have been sightings of “golden frogs” on the walls of the station building. Frogs are considered as auspicious creatures in many parts of the world. Their appearance usually coincides with rainy weather, and they tend to be found close to water. So it is not a surprise that frogs are thought to have spiritual qualities, with many people associating them with healing and purity. In Japanese, a Buji Kaeru (frog praying for a safe return) is a charm that ensures road and traffic safety. The amulet is inspired by a neat play on words (buji means safely, while kaeru can translate as return or frog). Find the golden frog in Hakata Station, and you’re sure to experience some good luck. Here’s a little hint… Try looking around the front entrance! #frogspotting

