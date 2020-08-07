Summer Camp for Kids & Cycling Tours on Goto Island

The Goto islands, which are known for sites associated with the Hidden Christians, are a hidden gem of a destination blessed with beautiful mountains and ocean views. This time, we are showcasing Fukue, the largest island in the Goto chain. Fukue, surrounded by emerald green seas, is the only island with an airport. Direct flights from Fukuoka take only about 40 minutes, and the jetfoil from Nagasaki takes about 85 minutes.

English Camp on Goto Island – Even Adults Will Want to Go!

This summer, an English summer camp for children aged 9~15 will be held on Fukue. Native English teachers will accompany the children to the island where they will learn English while camping, but the camp also aims to promote growth and independence. There are two programs to choose from, and the children will learn to express their emotions in English while experiencing the great outdoors—which is surely something even many adult learners would like to partake in.

Children’s English Camp in Fukue (3-days, 2 nights plan)

Dates: 8/28 (Fri) ~ 8/30 (Sun)

Fee (eligible for the Go To Travel Campaign subsidy)

Full price: ¥55,000 → ¥36,000 (after discount)

(Go To Travel Campaign subsidy: ¥19,000)

Children’s English Camp in Fukue (2-days, 1 night plan)

Dates: 9/12 (Sat.) ~ 9/13 (Sun)

Fee (eligible for the Go To Travel Campaign subsidy)

Full price: ¥29,800 → ¥19,800 (after discount)

(Go To Travel Campaign subsidy: ¥10,000)

Itinerary:

Day 1: Get to Know Goto Island

Upon arrival, the children will join a cycling tour with their bilingual American team leader. Cycling tour, Mt. Onidake hiking, BBQ, and glamping.

Day 2: Enjoy Nature

SUP with an American SUP guide. Then children will enjoy breathtaking views as they stroll along the green mountain paths near Osezaki Lighthouse and learn to express their feelings about the experience in English.

Day 3: Learn about the Future of the Ocean (only in August)

The children will learn to appreciate nature while doing beach yoga. Then after some beach cleaning and learning about the world’s environmental problems and oceans, they will be divided into teams to give presentations in English.

Details and application

https://www.wondertrunk.co/experiences/hidden-japans-religious-and-secluded-islands-goto-islands/

Goto Fukue Cycling Tours and Rentacycles

Naturally, Fukue is a fun-filled destination for adults as well. Join an American professional cycling guide on a tour showcasing Goto’s nature and culture (13 years of age and older). Enjoy cycling with your guide, who is fluent in Japanese, while learning English. There are six beginners’ courses as well as intermediate and advanced courses that take you all over Fukue island. Ask which course is best for you when you make your reservation.

Goto Islands Cycling Tour

Fee: Special 2020 price ¥9,000/person (*This special price, which is half the usual fee, is valid until Dec. 31)

Participants: 2~6

Days: Mon., Tue., Sat., Sun.

To apply: Submit an application form at least seven days prior to your preferred date

Rentacycles

You can also rent bicycles without joining a tour. Enjoy the scenery of Fukue while cycling on excellent quality mountain bikes made right here in Kyushu! You can also rent a futuristic two-person electric car (driver’s license required) so choose the mode of transportation that best suits your needs.

Bicycle Rentals and Cycling Tours

wondertrunk & co. travel・bakery

1302 Tao, Tomiemachi, Goto City, Nagasaki

0959-86-3151

goto@wondertrunk.co

Open: Sat., Sun., Mon., Tue.

https://www.facebook.com/wt.goto