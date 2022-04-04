Now Reports

Masayo Boston is a certified legal professional specializing in administrative procedures (gyoseishoshi 行政書士) in Fukuoka. Her focus is on helping foreigners with visa applications, naturalization procedures, and establishing companies in Japan. The text presented here is provided in its entirety by Masayo Boston. To learn more about her services and to contact her, please access her website.

Seeking Refuge in Japan from Ukraine: Evacuee or Refugee?

(Post date: 2022/4/4)

My name is Masayo Boston, and I will try to fill attorney Mr. Atsushi Miyake’s shoes by undertaking the writing of this column from this month. I am a certified legal professional specializing in administrative procedures (gyoseishoshi 行政書士) here in Fukuoka. My focus is on helping foreigners with visa applications, naturalization procedures, and establishing companies in Japan. This month’s topic concerns those from Ukraine seeking refuge in Japan… Read more