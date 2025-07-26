Getting Ready for Tour de Kyushu 2025: A Day of Ceremony and Cycling

K umamon, tea fields, and a ride under the summer sun: a taste of Tour de Kyushu 2025.

With just 75 days to go, Tour de Kyushu 2025 fever hit Hakata Station—and I was right in the middle of it. Under a blazing blue sky in Fukuoka, the mercury soared into the mid thirties as I joined the official Pre-Tour Ceremony in front of JR Hakata Station—right in the middle of the morning rush. A constant stream of commuters swept by as our stage buzzed with anticipation for Kyushu’s biggest cycling event of the year.

Why Tour de Kyushu Matters

If you’re new to it, the Tour de Kyushu isn’t just a local race. It’s an international UCI-sanctioned road race, drawing 18 elite teams from Japan and abroad. From October 10 to 13, these teams will battle it out across four dramatic stages totaling over 400 km—through Nagasaki, Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Miyazaki, and Oita. Think mountain passes, volcanic landscapes, and high-speed sprints through city streets. For fans of cycling, this is a rare chance to watch world-class racing in Japan outside the Tour of Japan. For locals, it’s an opportunity to showcase Kyushu’s beauty and hospitality to the world.

The Ceremony: Speeches, Stars, and… Kumamon

Our day began at Hakata Station Plaza, transformed into a cycling showcase with banners, media cameras, and a curious crowd. The program opened with remarks from the Kyushu District Transport Bureau, the Chairman of the Kyushu Economic Federation, and Fukuoka Governor Seitaro Hattori, emphasizing the event’s mission: “Passionate rides, beautiful Kyushu, to the world.”

Next, three riders from VC Fukuoka, one of Kyushu’s leading pro teams, joined us on stage. Among them was Naoki Mukaigawa, who would later lead our ride. They spoke about what competing in Tour de Kyushu means to them—and their ambition to shine on home soil this October.

Then came the big moment: Kumamon, Kumamoto’s beloved mascot and official Tour de Kyushu Support Ambassador, burst onto the stage, stealing the show with his trademark antics and even a surprise dance number. The crowd loved it, phones were out, and the energy soared. It was the perfect send-off for what came next: the ride.

All Aboard the Cargo Cycling Bus

Ceremony done, it was time to swap microphones for helmets. Together with two of Kyushu’s most popular cycling influencers—Tomomi Kudo and Beki—and a few VC Fukuoka supporters, we loaded our bikes onto Kyushu’s unique Cargo Cycling Bus. Destination: Yame, a picturesque area in southern Fukuoka known for its tea fields and riverside scenery. Our route would include part of the official Fukuoka Stage course—a taste of what the pros will tackle in October.

Into the Green: Riding Through Yame’s Tea Fields

By mid-morning, the heat was intense—but the ride was worth it. We pedaled along quiet rural lanes lined with endless green tea fields, climbing steadily until a sweeping view of Yame’s famed central tea gardens opened up.

Being the least experienced rider in the group, I felt the pressure to keep pace. The heat added to the challenge, but an ice-cold cup of Yame tea at the summit was pure bliss. A breeze picked up, and our route rolled gently along the Yabe River, through shaded stretches lined with sakura trees—a welcome relief from the sun.

Sweet Stop: Honey Heaven

One of the highlights? A stop at Kano Hachi Honey Garden for frozen yogurt drizzled with locally harvested honey. Dozens of honey varieties lined the counter, and let’s just say the female riders were especially delighted. It was a “honey trap” in the best sense—a refreshing break before the final push to our goal.

The Finish: Chikugo Wide Area Park

Our ride wrapped up at Chikugo Wide Area Park, home to a BMX course and wide-open spaces. Here, we cooled down, shared our impressions with the media, and reflected on what this event represents.

Beyond the Race: Kyushu Awaits

Yes, Tour de Kyushu is all about elite racing, but the bigger picture? Kyushu is just an amazing place to ride. Mountains, coastlines, quiet backroads—there’s so much variety. And when the day’s done, you’ve got hot springs, great food, and that warm Kyushu hospitality waiting for you.

And here’s the best part: you don’t need to be a Lycra-clad pro. I’m proof of that. Even short rides at a relaxed pace are rewarding—good for the body, refreshing for the mind, and the ultimate way to discover new corners of this island.

Join the Action This October

Mark your calendars: October 10–13, 2025. Four stages. Five prefectures. 18 international and domestic teams. Stunning roads. Thrilling racing. Whether you’re a hardcore cycling fan or just curious, don’t miss it.

Full event details—including stage maps, schedules, and live-stream links—are here:

Photos and text: Nick & Emiko Szasz