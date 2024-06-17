Kyushu’s Newest Sightseeing Train: Kanpachi-Ichiroku

A new sightseeing train running on the JR Yufu Kogen Line, which crosses the middle of Kyushu from Hakata Station to Beppu, began operation in April 2024.

The JR Yufu Kogen Line is blessed with beautiful nature, and the areas along the line are rich with hot springs and delicious local food. JR Kyushu refers to its sightseeing trains as “D&S Trains (Design & Story Trains),” which offer not only scenic views from the windows but also experiences within the train that reflect the local culture and traditions.

The concept of this newly launched D&S train “Kanpachi-Ichiroku” is to enjoy the food, customs, and landscapes along the JR Yufu Kogen Line with all five senses. During the journey, the train stops at “hospitality stations,” where passengers are welcomed by the local community.

Despite being only about 15 minutes, these stops allow passengers to get off the train, experience the local atmosphere and scents, and interact with the residents, giving a feeling of having traveled through the area.

The hospitality stations for the Kanpachi train departing from Hakata are Tanushimaru Station and Era Station, and for the Ichiroku train departing from Beppu (or Oita, Yufuin), they are Amagase Station and Ukiha Station.

The three-car train is also visually appealing. The first car is themed around the Oita-Beppu area, evoking images of volcanoes and hot springs, with Oita cedar wood used for the ceiling and tables.

The second car is a shared space with large windows offering scenic views along the line. It features an impressive counter made from a single slab of cedar aged about 250 years. Passengers can purchase drinks, souvenirs, and snacks here.

The third car is themed around the Kurume area, with interiors evoking the vast plains and mountains. Box seats (for 2-4 people) with tables made of Fukuoka cedar offer a comfortable travel experience.

There is also a tatami private room, perfect for families and children.

And the highlight of this sightseeing train, the meals, will not disappoint. Renowned restaurateurs from Fukuoka and Oita, the departure points, prepare the meals.

The original bento boxes made with Hita cedar are packed with menus crafted from seasonal local ingredients by the chefs. The restaurant in charge varies depending on the departure point and day, so it might be fun to choose your trip based on your preferred chef’s meal.

We enjoyed a bento prepared by Tomo Clover, a French restaurant in Oita, featuring Oita ingredients like Taketa zucchini and Beppu Bay pufferfish, Yufuin green asparagus and Kunisaki new onions, and grilled pork shoulder from Kokonoe Town. Each dish came with detailed information about the ingredients’ origins and producers, reflecting the chefs’ passion for their craft.

Incidentally, the name of this special express train, “Kanpachi-Ichiroku,” derives from Kanpachi Aso (the third generation of Yatsushika Brewery), who contributed to the realization of the Kyudai Main Line’s full opening, and Ichiroku Eto (former head of Oita Prefecture’s agricultural and industrial bank). Additionally, the train features 24 artworks by 10 artists from Fukuoka and Oita, themed around the history and culture along the line.

Limited Express Kanpachi-Ichiroku

https://www.jrkyushu.co.jp/english/train/kanroku.html

Trip Fee (one person): Sofa, Box seats ¥18,000 (child ¥15,000), Private tatami room (4 to 6 people) ¥23,000 (child ¥19,000)

Limited Express Kanpachi (Mon., Wed., and Sat.)

Departure: Hakata Sta. around 12:19

Arrival: Yufuin Sta. around 15:41→Oita Sta. around 16:39→Beppu Sta. around 16:59

Limited Express Ichiroku (Tue., Fri., and Sun.)

Departure: Beppu Sta. around 11:00→Oita Sta. around 11:22→Yufuin Sta. around 12:27

Arrival: Kurume Sta. around 14:57→Hakata Sta. around 15:47

*Boarding and alighting are not allowed at stations other than the designated ones.