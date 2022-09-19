Transportation Update For Fukuoka Prefecture Following Typhoon 14

The following is a list of the traffic impact as of 6:00 a.m. due to the approach of Typhoon No. 14.

Shinkansen:

Today, all Kyushu Shinkansen trains and Sanyo Shinkansen trains between Hakata and Hiroshima, as well as the Hakata South Line, are suspended from the first departure. The Sanyo Shinkansen and Kyushu Shinkansen will start operation tomorrow from the first departure, but there is a possibility that there will be significant delays.

JR Limited Express:

Limited express trains, sightseeing trains, and local trains are suspended from the first departure in all areas of the prefecture. JR Kyushu is urging everyone to check the latest information.

Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co:.

According to the Nishi-Nippon Railroad, the Tenjin-Omuta Line, Dazaifu Line, and Amagi Line resumed operation around 4:00 p.m. today, and the Kaizuka Line resumed operation around 6:00 p.m. recently.

Subway:

According to the Fukuoka City Transportation Bureau, the Fukuoka City Subway was suspended from the first train today, but resumed operation on all lines at around 3:30 pm.

Chikuho Electric Railway is currently suspending operations, but the status of operations for tomorrow is undecided at this time and will be announced by tomorrow.

Amagi Railway is currently suspending operations, but plans to resume normal operations on all lines tomorrow from the first departure on both the upper and lower lines.

Heisei Chikuho Railway is currently suspending operations on all lines, but is expected to resume operations around noon tomorrow.

Highway Buses

Nishitetsu highway buses are scheduled to operate as usual tomorrow, but a final decision will be made tomorrow morning.

Regular Route buses

Buses within the prefecture have resumed operation since 2:00 p.m., with the exception of some routes.

Air Traffic:

Japan Airlines and Jetstar have decided to cancel many flights to and from Kyushu today, and some flights are expected to be canceled or significantly delayed tomorrow as well. ANA has also decided to cancel many flights to and from Kyushu until tomorrow morning.

The flights are scheduled to operate normally from noon tomorrow. All companies are urging their customers to check their websites for the latest information.

