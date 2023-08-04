Fukuoka: World Aquatics Championships Official Ambassadors’ Tour

The official ambassadors of the World Aquatics Championships have come to Fukuoka to promote this international sports event as a catalyst for a bright and healthy future for many people.

Meet Ranomi Kromowdjojo from the Netherlands, a renowned swimmer who has won numerous medals in the 50m and 100m freestyle events. Until her retirement in January 2022, she amassed a total of 162 medals in World Swimming Championships and Olympics, including an impressive 61 gold medals and even setting world records. She is a young legend in the Dutch swimming world and also serves as a UNICEF ambassador, actively engaged in social initiatives.

Next, we have Anthony Ervin, who made history as the first African-American representative for the USA in swimming at the age of 19 during the Sydney Olympics, winning a gold medal in the 50m freestyle. He also triumphed in the 100m freestyle event at the 2001 FINA World Swimming Championships held in Fukuoka. Despite facing challenges such as drug addiction and alcoholism, he made a remarkable comeback in 2012 and, at the age of 35, won another gold medal in the 50m freestyle event at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, becoming the oldest swimmer to achieve this feat. Anthony is not only known for his achievements in the swimming world but also for his diverse range of activities, including selling his Olympic gold medal to raise funds for the victims of the Sumatra earthquake.

This visit marks Ranomi Kromowdjojo’s first time in Fukuoka, while Anthony Ervin has been to Fukuoka on several occasions, including during the previous World Swimming Championships where he won the gold medal. To help them experience the essence of Fukuoka, we started by taking them on a boat tour along the Naka River, departing from the pier located in front of the Former Fukuoka Prefectural Public Hall Guesthouse, which was once used as a reception hall for dignitaries during the Meiji era. During the 45-minute cruise, they had the opportunity to admire the cityscape of Fukuoka, including the Momochi area with its dome and towers, as they headed towards Hakata Bay.

On one side of the Naka River lies the former castle town of Fukuoka, and on the other side is the merchant district of Hakata. Fukuoka City has developed as two distinct cities, each with its own unique characteristics, and now stands as a prominent city with a population of 1.64 million, designated as a core city in Japan.

Next to the Former Fukuoka Prefectural Public Hall Guesthouse in Tenjin Central Park, you’ll find ACROS Fukuoka, a stunning architectural marvel that embraces environmentally-conscious design with a mountain concept. The landscape seamlessly blends into the urban surroundings, leaving both Ranomi and Anthony in awe as they took a moment to breathe in the refreshing ambiance of this green space..

Within a few minutes’ walk, the famous Fukuoka street food stalls, known as “yatai,” set up shop in the evenings. As athletes during their competitive days, they rarely had the chance to enjoy sightseeing in the cities they visited. Hence, both of them were delighted to savor the local atmosphere at the yatai. They even tried the iconic Hakata-style pork bone ramen and relished every last drop of the flavorful soup.

Of course, they also experienced the local drinking culture, known as “hashigo.” In Fukuoka, it’s common to hop between several eating and drinking establishments in one night. They visited a second yatai a short walk away, where they leisurely enjoyed some drinks and conversation.

The following day, they explored the Hakata Old Town, a district where historical and traditional spots from the medieval period are found on both sides of Taihaku-dori Ave., which stretches straight from the west side of JR Hakata Station to Hakata Port, connecting Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and various parts of Kyushu by Shinkansen and trains.

They dressed in yukata (light cotton kimono) and visited the Kushida Shrine, where the famous Hakata Gion Yamakasa festival is dedicated.

Along the approach to the shrine is the Hakata Machiya Folk Museum, where they experienced the lifestyle of old Hakata during the Meiji (1868-1912) and Taisho (1912-1926) periods.

In the Hakata Old Town, there is an area called Teramachi, where temples are concentrated. It is home to notable temples and shrines like Shofukuji, the first Zen temple founded by Eisai Zenji in Japan, the Fukuoka Daibutsu, the largest wooden seated Buddha statue in Japan, and the five-story pagoda of Tōchōji.

During this visit, they attended a Zen meditation session at Myōrakuji, a Rinzai Zen temple established in 1316. Originally situated on the shore of Hakata Bay during the Kamakura period, this temple played an essential role as a diplomatic facility.

The head priest, Ryoei Watanabe, taught them the correct posture and method for practicing Zazen, a form of seated meditation. As expected of top athletes, they quickly grasped the essence of Zazen, which involves maintaining a good posture and regulating breathing to achieve mental tranquility.

After the meditation session, they engaged in a candid conversation, finding common ground in their disciplined approach to life, including the transition from their competitive careers to periods of reflection and growth.

Both Ranomi and Anthony have illustrious athletic careers, and now they are investing their efforts in nurturing the next generation through their experiences. During their active days as athletes, they seldom had the opportunity to explore and enjoy the local attractions of the places they visited. Therefore, their visit to Fukuoka as ambassadors provided them with the joy of experiencing the city’s unique charm through this guided tour. They were excited about buying souvenirs and cherished this special opportunity.

Hakata Bay Cruise

Departure: 17:00, 19:00 (approx. 45 min.)

Weekdays ¥1,500 / Fri, Sat., Sun., hol. ¥2,000

6-6 Nishi-Nakasu, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka

https://river-cruise.jp/cruise-guidance/hakatawancruise/

Yatai Tickets

Each yatai (food stalls) can be used freely, but a coupon (¥1,100) that can be used at any of the 15 recommended food stalls is also convenient. You can enjoy a set of one drink and a recommended menu at any of the stalls. Tickets are available at information centers in Hakata Station and Tenjin.

http://yatai.chikets.com/

The yatai we visited:

Hakatakko Junjo Yatai Kiryu

The lively staff welcomes you with a smile, and the restaurant is popular among locals and tourists alike.

• Yatai Tickets set menu: Sticky dumplings (half) wrapped in Umegae mochi dough and baked (half) + Tonkotsu Ramen (half), 1 alcoholic drink

Telas & mico

A stylish food stall with a standing drinking area is the landmark of this restaurant. It is run by a chef trained in England.

• Yatai Tickets set menu: half bruschetta + 1 skewer + 1 glass of wine or non-alcoholic drink

Kofu Kofu

https://www.kofukofu-enishi.com/

7-3-1 Reisen-machi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka

Rental yukata ¥4,400 (with dressing)

Hakata Machiya Folk Museum

https://www.hakatamachiya.com/static/english.php

6-10 Reisen-machi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka

Myorakuji Temple

13-6 Gokusho-machi, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka

On July 23, 2023, Anthony and Ranomi visited the Minami Civic Pool in Fukuoka City, where they conducted a special swimming clinic. The event, held in conjunction with the World Aquatics Championships, welcomed 60 local students, 30 from elementary school and 30 from junior high school. These participants were chosen by a lottery, and they received guidance and instruction from Anthony and Ranomi, taking advantage of this unique opportunity.