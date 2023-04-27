Aburayama Fukuoka: A New Haven for Nature Lovers and City Dwellers Alike

Just a 30-minute drive from Hakata Station, Tenjin, and Fukuoka Airport, the much-loved Aburayama Ranch Mo-Mo Land and Aburayama Citizens’ Forest have undergone a major makeover to become “Aburayama Fukuoka,” with a grand reopening on April 27th.

Embracing the motto “Back to Nature,” Aburayama Fukuoka strives to create harmony between people, cities, and nature. The first phase of the project is set to launch on April 27, 2023, with about half of the entire project opening.

Aburayama Fukuoka Camp field, managed by the outdoor brand “Snow Peak,” offers 65 campsite options (starting at ¥4,400), including free sites and divided power auto sites. Campers can enjoy panoramic views of Fukuoka’s cityscape and nighttime scenery, as well as tent, tarp, and amenity rentals. For details and reservations, visit: https://www.snowpeak.co.jp/locations/aburayama/



Besides a Snow Peak store specializing in camping gear and a Starbucks, the “Cheese Stand” offers freshly-made cheese plates, Pain Stock special bread and sausages, and hot dogs smothered in melted raclette cheese, all made on-site for instant enjoyment.

Chef Hiroki Yoshitake, who earned a Michelin star at “Sola Paris” in France before opening “Restaurant Sola” in Fukuoka, is set to launch a farm-side eatery called “Sola.”

Guests can savor French regional cuisine accompanied by refreshing guava and mango beer cocktails. The restaurant plans to serve course meals featuring ingredients from Aburayama Farm in the future.

Alongside popular activities like horseback riding, milking, and BBQ, the newly-introduced “Shiji Farm” offers rental plots (shared fields) and farm experiences. Visitors can also try their hand at making stone oven pizzas with their freshly-picked vegetables.The cost of vegetable harvesting and pizza-making experiences is 2,970 yen per person.

Future plans include opening a shared office in a renovated management building this summer and a forest adventure area with zip sliders and athletic facilities in the fall. A trail adventure area for biking in the woods is also scheduled to open. In spring next year, new accommodation facilities featuring private saunas and cold baths in each room are planned.

Aburayama Fukuoka

710-2 Kashiwabara, Minami-ku, Fukuoka City

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Closed: 1st and 3rd Wednesdays (if it’s a holiday, then the following Wednesday)