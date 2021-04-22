AGORA Fukuoka Hilltop Hotel & Spa Cool and Luxury Beer Terrace 2021

AGORA Fukuoka Hilltop Hotel & Spa boasts an excellent location with unmatched views of the city of Fukuoka, especially to the west; the perfect place to enjoy a sunset.

Enjoy all-you-can-eat and drink barbecued beef, pork, seafood, and vegetables over charcoal on your own barbeque set, as well as salads of seasonal vegetables, draft beer (Guinness Black, Heineken, Kirin Ichiban Shibori), and sparkling wine at the bar corner. This year’s buffet menu is produced by Innovative French Watahan (Furuyu Onsen ONCRI), a French restaurant in Shirogane. The menu features 12 dishes based on French cuisine but created with creative twists, including Watahan’s signature “rice croquettes off a branch,” aqua pazza, gorgonzola penne, and wood-roasted pork. This is not your typical beer garden!

The BBQ terrace is also open during lunch hours on weekends and holidays. The terrace seats are equipped with a sunshade, and you can enjoy a BBQ with a picnic feeling while feeling the fresh breeze.

Lunch BBQ Terrace

• 4/3 (Sat.) ~ 7/31 (Sat.), 9/11 (Sat.) ~ 10/31 (Sun.) only Sat., Sun., and hol.

• Open: 12:00 ~ 14:30 (all you can eat and drink for 2 hrs)

• Reservations required by 21:00 the day before

• Tel: 050-3134-5900

• Adult ¥5,500, under 20 y.o ~ JHS ¥5,000, ES ¥3,500, 6 y.o. ~ over 3 y.o. ¥1,500

Cool and Luxury Beer Terrace 2021

• 4/23 (Fri.) ~ 10/31 (Sun.)

• Open: 18:00~21:00 (last entry 19:00, available for 2 hs.) / Two sessions only on weekends and holidays from Jul. to Sep. (17:30 ~ 19:30, 20:00 ~ 22:00)

• Reservations required by 21:00 the day before

• Tel: 050-3134-5900

• Adult ¥6,500, under 20 y.o ~ JHS ¥5,500, ES ¥4,000, 6 y.o. ~ over 3 y.o. ¥1,500 *upgrade to a sofa seat for an additional ¥500.

• https://agorafukuoka-hilltop.com/restaurant-garden-k-english/

AGORA Fukuoka Hilltop Hotel & Spa

• 1-1-33 Terukuni, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka

• 092-771-2131

• https://agorafukuoka-hilltop.com/english/

From the 30 minute mark of this walking tour of Sakurazaka, we introduce the luxurious beer terrace at AGORA Fukuoka Hilltop Hotel & Spa. Enjoy the video!