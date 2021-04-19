Fukuoka Now Azalea Guide 2021

Azalea is a shrub with red, pink, and white flowers that bloom from April to June. It is commonly used as a garden and roadside shrub in many parts of Japan since ancient times and introduced in Japan’s oldest collection of waka poems, the Manyoshu. During the Edo period (1603-1868), when horticulture became popular among the general public, many varieties of azaleas were bred from those growing wild in Kyushu.

There are now more than 2,000 varieties of azaleas. Typical azaleas with flowers and leaves that are smaller than those of the original species include the Kirishima azalea, which was bred from the yamatsutsuji native to Kirishima in Kagoshima Prefecture, and the kurume azalea, which originated in Kurume and is widely popular in Japan for its many small, brightly colored flowers.

Note: The situation regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus changes daily. Please follow local authorities’ advice by practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and following other recommended guidelines. By sharing information about events and places to go, Fukuoka Now is NOT encouraging unsafe practices. Practice safe behavior for yourself and others.

Kurume Forest Azalea Park

Photo provided by Kurume City

• Season: Mid-April ~ Early May

• Types of Azaleas: 100 kinds (Kurume Azalea, Hirado Azalea etc)

• Approx: 61,000 roots

• Free entry

• Address: 299-354 Mii-machi, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• Access: 50 min. on foot from at Mii-machi bus stop

• Parking: Free (90 spaces)

• https://bit.ly/3mNdzTv

World Azalea Center

Photo provided by World Azalea Center Instagram

• Season: mid-April ~ late April

• Types of Azaleas: 1600 kinds (Kurume Azalea, Azaleas from world, Original Azaleas etc)

• Approx: 21,000 roots

• Free entry

• Closed: Sat., Sun., hol. (open on weekends and holidays from April 10 to 25.)

• Address: 1875-1 Minou, Yamamoto-machi, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• Access: 5 min. on foot from at Yamamoto bus stop

• Parking: Free (140 spaces)

• http://www.sekai-tsutsuji.center/

Kurume Hyakunen Park

• Season: Mid-April ~ Early May

• Types of Azaleas: Kurume Azalea, Kirishima Azalea

• Approx: 120,000 roots

• Free entry

• Address:2432-1 Hyakunen-park, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• Access: On foot from at Hyakunen Koen bus stop

• Parking: Free (135 spaces, 7:00~22:00)

• https://bit.ly/3tg3zEE

Ohori Park

Photo provided by Ohori Koen Japanese Garden photo library

• Season： mid-April ~ early May

• Adult ¥250, under 15 y.o. ¥150 (Ohori Park Japanese Garden)

• 1-7 Ohorikoen, chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 10 min. on foot from subway Ohori Koen Sta.

• https://www.ohoriteien.jp/

Nokonoshima Island Park

Photo provided by Nokonoshima Island Park

• Season: mid-April ~ late April

• Types of Azaleas: Yodogawa Azalea

• Approx: 5,000 roots

• Adult ¥1,200, under JHS ¥600, over 3 y.o. ¥400

• Weekdays 9:00~17:30, weekends 9:00~18:30

• Address: Nokonoshima, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• Access: catch a ferry from Meinohama Passenger Terminal

• http://nokonoshima.com/en/

• https://twitter.com/W2Yh7w9NLzeE2qs

Ukidake Kohkajuen

Photo provided by Ukidake Kohkajuen facebook

• Season: mid-April ~ late April

• Types of Azaleas: Hon Kirishima Azalea (400 years)

• Approx: 5,000 roots

• Adult ¥600, child ¥300

• Address: Nijo-yoshii, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

• Access: 8 min by car from JR Chikuhi Line Fukuyoshi Sta.

• Parking: Free

• https://www.tsutsuji-matsuri.jp/en/

Sarayama Park

• Season: mid-April ~ late April

• Types of Azaleas

• Approx: 30,000 roots

• Free entry

• Address: 21-3, Kamisue, Sue-machi, Fukuoka

• Access: 5 min by car from JR Sue-chuo Sta.

• Parking: Free (100 spaces, 7:00~19:00)

• http://www.town.sue.fukuoka.jp/soshiki/6/sarayama.html

Chinkokuji Temple

• Season: mid-April ~ late April

• Types of Azaleas: Kurume Azalea, Hirado Azalea, Miyama Azalea, Satsuki Azalea (best time to view: May ~ June)

• Approx: 20,000 roots

• Free entry

• Address: 966 Yoshida, Munakata City, Fukuoka

• Access: 15 min. by car from Munakata Taisha Shrine

• Parking: Free (140 spaces)

• http://chinkokuji.or.jp/

Daikouzenji Temple

Photo provided by Daikouzenji Temple facebook

• Season: Mid-April ~ Early May

• Types of Azaleas

• Approx: 50,000 roots

• Chigiri Garden: Adult ¥600, under JHS ¥300

• Address: 3628 Sonobe, Kiyama-cho, Miyaki-gun, Saga

• Access: A temporary Nishitetsu bus runs from JR Motoyama Station during the season. (schedule)

• Parking: ¥300 (700 spaces)

• https://daikouzenji.com/

Mifuneyama Rakuen

• Season: early April ~ Early May

• Types of Azaleas: Kurume Azalea, Hirado Azalea etc

• Approx: 200,000 roots

• Adult ¥700, elementary school student ¥300

• 8:00~18:30

• Address: 4100 Takeo, Takeo-cho, Takeo City, Saga

• Access: 5 min. By car from JR Takeo Sta.

• https://www.mifuneyamarakuen.jp/spring/

Originally written in April 2021.

NOTE: The information presented here was gathered and summarized by the Fukuoka Now staff. While we have done our best to check for accuracy, there might be errors and details may have changed. If you notice any errors or changes, please contact us. This report was originally written in April 2021.