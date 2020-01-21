Fukuoka Strawberry Picking Guide 2020

Strawberry picking is a popular activity in Japan between December and May and Fukuoka is famous for its big, sweet strawberries. Now’s the time to go a-picking! Some farms offer more than one kind to pick and enjoy. Go with friends or family – the more, the berrier! If you have an appetite for strawberries, check our online guide for tips, locations, photos and a map to get you started on your berry good winter adventures!

Strawberry Picking Tips

• Go early! The fruit is at its freshest first thing in the morning, and nicely chilled from the cool overnight temperatures. Plus – the earlier you go, the more strawberries will be available for you to pick!

• To avoid disappointment, call ahead on the day to make sure there are berries left and check that there’s space for your group.

• Wear comfortable shoes and clothes – something that you can move in and that you don’t mind getting a little dirty.

• The temperature can get rather warm inside the greenhouses on a sunny day, so make sure to wear outer layers of clothing you can shed if it gets hot.

• Although it’s really tempting to pick the biggest strawberries you can find, don’t neglect to try the small, red berries too – they’re usually very sweet and tasty.

• Before eating a strawberry be sure to remove the calyx (green top)!

Note: The contents of this guide may be subject to change, and opening times may vary due to weather and strawberry growing conditions. Please check with each farm before visiting. The phone numbers listed may be unavailable on weekends, on holidays or outside business hours. Large groups should always call ahead in advance.

Fukuoka Area

Akasya Ichigo Farm (あかしゃのいちご畑)

Akasya has their own brand of large strawberries, developed on the farm, called the Kiyoka. These strawberries are incredibly sweet and are used by a number of high-end restaurants in Tokyo for desserts. The Amaka variety is a new addition to the farm.

• Season: 1/13/2020 (Mon., hol.) ~ Early May 2020 (check their website for details)

• Open: 10:00~16:00

• Closed: Mon. ~ Fri. (available for groups with more than 35 people)

• Reservations: Required by phone

• Varieties: Kiyoka, Amaka

• Pick and eat (50 min.): Adult ¥2,000, ES ¥1,500, 2 ~ 6 y.o. ¥1,000,

• Takeaway: ¥250/100 g (¥230 from Apr.)

• 810 Imazu, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• 090-7445-6031 / 092-806-2284

• http://akasya-ichigo.net/

Akiyama Gardening (秋山園芸)

This farm specializes in the popular Amaou variety. With elevated cultivation platforms and wide paths it’s comfortable for people of all ages to pick strawberries. Easy wheelchair access too. For those visiting by car, search for “Lawson’s Saburoumaru-ten (ローソン三郎丸店)” in the navigation system.

• Season: 12/1/2019 (Sun.) ~ Mid-May 2020

• Open: 10:00~16:00

• Closed: Never during the season

• Reservations: Required by phone.

• Varieties: Amaou

• Pick and eat (60 min.): Adult ¥2,000, ES ¥1,500 3~6 y.o. ¥1,000

• Takeaway: ¥200/100 g

• 260 Kubo, Koga City, Fukuoka

• 080-1705-3946

• http://www.akiyama-e.com/

Ike Strawberry Farm (池いちご園)

The Kaorino is a variety of strawberries which weighs a whopping 80g per fruit. Their sweetness is rated as 16~19 degree Brix (measurement of sugar content), which is very sweet! With the newly expanded strawberry house, even visitors wearing high-heels will be comfortable as the grounds are covered in concrete. No time limit, eat as many as you can!

• Season: 12/1/2019 (Sun.) ~ Early Jun. 2020

• Open: 10:00~ (until strawberries are all picked)

• Closed: Mon. to Fri. (check website for closed day)

• Reservations: Not required. Entry tickets are distributed on the day from 7:00, first-come, first served. (call in advance in case of inclement weather)

• Varieties: Kaorino

• Pick and eat (no time limit): Adult ¥2,100, ES ¥1,600, 4~6 y.o. ¥1,000, 3 y.o. ¥500, free for 2 y.o. and under

• Takeaway: ¥270/100 g, ¥2,700/1 kg, strawberry jam ¥600

• 2032 Imazu, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-806-3995

• http://www.ike-ichigoen.com/

Fukuoka Berry Farm (玄海いちご狩り農園)

Enjoy picking strawberries whether rain or shine in the vinyl greenhouses. Wheelchair and handicap friendly, too. A good place to pick strawberries for large groups! They also sell strawberry seedlings as well as strawberry jam.

• Season: 1/11/2020 (Sat.) ~ May 2020 (until Golden Week)

• Open: 9:30~16:30

• Closed: Fri. (opened if hol.)

• Reservations: Required by phone

• Varieties: Sachinoka and Akihime

• Pick and eat (30 min.):

Jan. ~ Mar. : Adult ¥1,900, 2 y.o ~ ES ¥800

Apr. ~ May. : Adult ¥1,300, 2 y.o ~ ES ¥800

• Takeaway: Jan. ~ Mar. ¥220/100 g , Apr. ~ May. ¥200/100 g (¥300 entry fee applies for takeaway only)

• 54-1 Tano, Munakata City, Fukuoka

• 0940-62-8580／090-4995-1056

• http://www.fbfarm.com/

Isomoto Farm (磯本農園)

Hirohide Isomoto began berry farming seven years ago and has offered pick-and-eat for the last four seasons. After picking you can relax inside a cute hut and snack on chiffon cake with fresh creme, and of course, the berries you picked. For more strawberry desserts and drinks, stop by their full-service cafe, Ichigo Cafe Tannal, located less than five minutes away by car.

• Season: 1/3/2020 (Fri.) ~ 5/10/2020 (Sun.)

• Open: 10:00~14:00 (last entry 13:00)

• Closed: Tue.(except 5/5)

• Reservations: Required by phone (until 14:00 of previous day if Sat. Sun. or hol.)

• Varieties: Amaou

• Pick and eat (45 min.):

Jan. ~ Mar. : Adult ¥2,100, ES ¥1,800, 3 y.o. and over ¥1,200

Apr. ~ May : Adult ¥1,800, ES ¥1,500, 3 y.o. and over ¥900

• Takeaway: Jan. ~ Mar. ¥250/100 g , Apr. ~ May ¥180/100 g

• 353-1 Shima-yoshida, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

• 092-327-1646

• http://isomoto-nouen.com/

Sakura Farm (さくらファーム)

This farm prides itself on raising strawberries with organic fertilizers developed by Kyushu University. No need for reservations but make sure to call in advance to check if they’re open before you go.

• Season: 1/4/2020 (Sat.) ~ Early May 2020 (until Golden Week)

• Open: 10:00~15:00

• Closed: Irregular (check in advance)

• Reservations: Not required but advised.

• Varieties: Amaou and Sagahonoka

• Pick and eat (60 min.): Adult ¥1,800, ES ¥1,200, 3 y.o. and over ¥600

• Takeaway: ¥2,000/1 kg, ¥200/100 g

• 5966-3 Shima-sakurai, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

• 092-327-3272 (9:00~17:00)

• http://iti5.net/farm/fko-sakura.htm

Chikushino Strawberry Fields (ストロベリーフィールズ筑紫野いちご農園)

Chikushino Strawberry Fields is Kyushu’s biggest strawberry farm with 23 rows of greenhouses for picking. Available for both wheelchairs and children’s strollers. The farm also has a shop selling various sweets and cakes made with their very own strawberries as well as a rest area. You can also join a strawberry jam making class (¥2,500 for two jars, reservation required).

• Season: 11/23/2019 (Sat.) ~ 6/7/2020 (Sun.)

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Mon. (open if hol. closed the next day)

• Reservations: Required (phone or website)

• Varieties: Kaorino, Sagahonoka, Yotsuboshi, Benihoppe, Koiminori, Awayuki, Pearl White

• Pick and eat (40 mins.):

11/23 ~ 4/12 : Adult ¥2,100, ES ¥1,500, 3~6 y.o. ¥1,300

4/13 ~ 5/6 : Adult ¥2,000, ES ¥1,400, 3~6 y.o. ¥1,200

5/7 ~ 6/7 : Adult ¥1,300, ES ¥800, 3~6 y.o. ¥600

• Takeaway : Dec. ~ Feb. ¥200~240/100 g, Mar. ~ Jun. ¥140~200/200 g (For takeaway only, entry fee ¥500/30 mins. applies)

• 1278 Chikushi, Chikushino City, Fukuoka

• 092-400-3239 / 090-4516-1484

• http://1515.itigo.jp/

Chikugo Area

Kajihara Fruits (梶原フルーツ)

Located in Ukiha City, Fukuoka (close to the Oita Prefecture border) Kajihara Fruits take pride in their strawberries raised organically with herbal medicines – that might be good for your health! You can sign up for strawberry jam making (¥2,700/group) or ichigo daifuku making (¥2,400/group) experiences, too.

• Season: 1/4/2020 (Sat.) ~ 5/10/2020 (Sun.)

• Open: 9:00~17:00 (reception: ~16:00)

• Closed: Mon., Fri. (open if hol. and closed the next day)

• Reservations: Required (phone)

• Varieties: Benihoppe, Sachinoka, Sagahonoka, Toyonoka, Akihime,

• Pick and eat (40 min.):

Jan. ~ Mar. : Adult ¥1,800, ES ¥1,600, 3~6 y.o. ¥1,000, free for 2 y.o. and under

Apr. ~ May. : Adult ¥1,600, ES ¥1,300, 3~6 y.o. ¥1,000, free for 2 y.o. and under

• Takeaway: Jan. ~ Mar. ¥250/100 g, Apr. ~ ¥200/100 g (takeaway only is not allowed)

• 481-5 Ukiha-machi Miharu, Ukiha City, Fukuoka

• 080-1727-6275

• http://kajiful.hotcom-web.com/Kajiwara/

• https://www.facebook.com/梶原フルーツ-411195802269430/

Shiraki no Ichigo Shiawasemon (白木のいちご しあわせもん)

Shiraki no Ichigo has been cultivating the Fukuoka-born strawberry type Toyonoka since it was first established 33 years ago. Here you can also enjoy picking Oishi Berries, strawberries chock-full of vitamin C! After picking strawberries, farm staff can drive your group to Nishitetsu Mitsusawa Sta. (up 6 persons only).

• Season: 1/4/2020 (Sat.) ~ May 2020

• Open: 9:00〜18:00

• Closed: Irregular

• Reservations: Required (phone, email, fax, Facebook)

• Varieties: Amaou, Toyonoka, Oishi Berry

• Pick and eat (50 min.): Adult ¥2,300, HS, JHS, 65 y.o. and over ¥1,800, ES ¥1,500, 3~5 y.o. ¥1,000, free for 2 y.o. and under

• Takeaway (¥300 entry fee for adults over 3 y.o.): ¥300/100 g

• 1706-1 Yokoguma, Ogori City, Fukuoka

• Mobile: 090-8832-8391, fax: 0942-75-6810

• http://www.shiraki-ichigo.com/

• https://www.facebook.com/shiawasemon/

Nakano Kajitsuen (中野果実園)

The farm offers three kinds of all-you-can-eat strawberries. Their most popular is Benihoppe, which was named for being so delicious you’ll eat so many your cheeks (hoppe in Japanese) will be stuffed. Sample the different kinds and compare.

• Season: Late Jan. 2020 ~ Early May 2020 (check website for details)

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Never

• Reservations: Required (phone or fax)

• Varieties: Amaou, Toyonoka, Benihoppe

• Pick and eat (30 min.):

Jan. : Adult ¥2,500, 9 y.o. and under ¥2,000

Feb. : Adult ¥2,200, 9 y.o. and under ¥1,500

Mar. ~ May. : Adult ¥1,700, 9 y.o. and under ¥1,200

• 343 Tanushimaru-machi Ishikaki, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 0943-72-2967, fax: 0943-72-1328

• http://www.nakanokajitsuen.jp/

Hirai Tourist Farm (平井観光農園)

Here you can enjoy picking well-known strawberries as well as tomatoes (¥2,000 for adults and ¥1,600 for 4~12 y.o.).

• Season: Feb. 2020 ~ Mid-May 2020

• Open: 9:30~14:00 (reception: ~14:00, *until strawberries are all picked)

• Closed: Irregular

• Reservations: Not required, but please call in advance to check if they’re open

• Varieties: Amaou, Kaorino, Oishi Berry, Benihoppe, Okimi, Sagahonoka, Yotsuboshi, Tochiotome, Hoshinokirameki, Toyonoka

• Pick and eat (60 min.):

1/2~4/5 : Adult ¥2,000, 4 y.o. ~ ES ¥1,600, free for 3 y.o. and under

4/6~4/30 : Adult ¥1,800, 4 y.o. ~ ES ¥1,400, free for 3 y.o. and under

5/1~ : Adult ¥1500, 4 y.o ~ ES ¥1,000, free for 3 y.o. and under

• Takeaway: ¥200~260/100 g

• 54 Mukaide, Yoshida, Yame City, Fukuoka

• 080-4279-7716 (reception: ~16:00)

• http://hirainouen.web.fc2.com/

• https://www.facebook.com/hirainouen/

Sato-no-eki Hirokawa Fruit Village (広川くだもの村)

Amaou sweets, handmade gelato and fresh vegetables are also sold at the marketplace.

• Season: 1/2/2020 (Thu.) ~ Mid-May 2020

• Time: 9:00~18:00 (reception: ~16:00)

• Closed: Tue.

• Reservations: Required by phone (until the day before)

• Varieties: Amaou, Benihoppe, Kaorino, Mouikko, Oishi-berry, Sagahonoka

• Pick and eat (60 min.):

Jan. ~ 4/12 : Adult ¥1,800, 4 y.o. ~ ES ¥900

4/12 ~ May : Adult ¥1,400, 4 y.o. ~ ES ¥800

• Takeaway (¥100 entry fee applies): ¥200/100 g

• 268 Yoshitsune, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• 0943-32-2413

• http://www.kash.jp/fruitmura/

Pooh’s Strawberry Farm (プーさんのいちご園)

Strawberries are grown in elevated trellises, making them easy to pick for both young and old visitors. Enjoy picking, sampling and comparing over ten kinds of strawberries.

• Season: 1/3/2020 (Fri.) ~ Mid-May 2020

• Open: 10:00~16:00 (reception: ~15:00, *until strawberries are all picked)

• Closed: Mon. (open if hol. closed the next day)

• Reservations: Required for large groups only. Please call on the day to check availability of strawberries, especially on weekends.

• Varieties: Amaou, Sagahonoka, Kaorino, Benihoppe, Sachinoka, Koiminori, Yayoihime, Mouikko, Akihime, Ichigomirai, Nyoho, Oishi Berry

• Pick and eat (60 mins.):

1/3 ~ 4/5 : Adult ¥2,000, 4 y.o. ~ ES ¥1,500

4/5~5/6 : Adult ¥1,600, 4 y.o. ~ ES ¥1,200

5/7 ~ 5/17 : Adult ¥1,300, 4 y.o. ~ ES ¥800

• Takeaway :Jan. ~ Feb. ¥250/100 g, Mar. ~ May. ¥150 ~ ¥250/100 g (takeaway only is not allowed)

• 600-3 Baba, Yame City, Fukuoka

• 0943-30-1169

• http://gennousya.com

White Berry Strawberry Picking Farm (いちご狩り農園ホワイトベリー)

If you participated in strawberry picking, you are eligible to buy a ticket to Aqus Onsen for just ¥100 (usually ¥500). Enjoy delicious Amaou berries and a relaxing hot bath – a heavenly combination!

• Season: 1/5/2020 (Sun.) ~ Mid-May 2020

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Mon. (open if hol. closed the next day)

• Reservations: Required (phone, website, or email)

• Varieties: Amaou

• Pick and eat (40 min.):

Early Jan. ~ Feb. : Adult ¥1,900, ES ¥1,700, 3~6 y.o. ¥1,500

Mar. : Adult ¥1,600, ES ¥1,500, 3~6 y.o. ¥1,400

Apr. : ~ Mid-May Adult ¥1,400, ES ¥1,300, 3~6 y.o. ¥1,200

• 425 Takahashi, Oki-machi, Mizuma, Fukuoka

• 0944-32-1200

• http://www.shiro-ichigo.com/

Yokamon Ichigo (よかもんいちご)

Here at Yokamon Ichigo, you can pick and eat eleven types of ripe, juicy strawberries including Akihime, a special type rarely sold in markets – with no time limit! For something different, try picking strawberries while they’re lit up at night (only on Saturdays and requires an additional entry fee of ¥300).

• Season: Early Dec. 2020 ~ Mid-May 2020

• Open: Tue., Thu. 11:00~13:00, Sat., Sun., hol. 11:00~14:00

• Closed: Mon. Wed., and Fri.

• Reservations: Required (phone or website, email)

*Reservation slot for 10:00 to 12:00 (need call to reserve other time slot)

• Varieties: Amaou, Asuka Ruby, Benihoppe, Sachinoka, Sagahonoka, Akihime, Toyonoka, Mouikko, Oishi Berry, Hoshinokirameki, Yayoihime

• Pick and eat (no time limit):

Jan. ~ Mar. : Adult ¥2,200, ES ¥1,980, 3 y.o. and under ¥1,540

Apr. ~ Golden Week. : Adult ¥1,980, ES ¥1,870, 3 y.o. and under ¥1,430

May (excl. Golden Week) : Adult ¥1,650, ES ¥1,430, 3 y.o. and under ¥1,100

• Takeaway: Depends on the season

• 2495-2 Ukiha-machi Miharu, Ukiha City, Fukuoka

• 090-9790-0742

• http://yokamon-ichigo.com/, Mail : yokamonichigo.ukiha@gmail.com

• https://www.facebook.com/yokamnnichigo/

Strawberry Picking Lion Kajitsuen (いちご狩りらいおん果実園)

Lion Kajitsuen is one of Kyushu’s largest fruit farms boasting nine varieties and approximately 60,000 strawberry plants. Try the Amaekubo, a rare and new variety. There are 100 parking spaces and big groups are welcomed. Feel like getting creative? Join one of the jam-making classes (¥2,200) – great activity for families, too. Reservations required so don’t forget to call beforehand!

• Season: 12/1/2019 (Sun.) ~ Mid-May 2020

• Open: 10:00~16:00

• Closed: Irregular

• Reservations: Required (phone or online)

• Varieties: Amaekubo, Akihime, Benihoppe, Amaou, Lion Ichigo, Kaorino, Okini, Sagahonoka, Koiminori

• Pick and eat (60 min.):

~ 4/10 : Adult ¥1,850, 3 y.o. ~ ES ¥1,450

4/11 ~ 5/10 : Adult ¥1,650, 3 y.o. ~ ES ¥1,250

5/11 ~ end of the season : general fee ¥1,000

• Takeaway (¥200 entry fee applies): ~ 4/10: ¥230/100 g, 4/11 ~ 5/10: ¥180/100 g, 5/11 ~ end of the season: ¥150/100 g (takeaway only is not allowed)

• 1478-1 Fukida, Chikuzen-machi, Asakura, Fukuoka

• 0946-42-5556 (8:30~)

• http://www.lionkajitsuen.com/english

Chikuho Area

Buzen Fruit Land (豊前フルーツランド)

This farm offers fruit-picking year-round. One greenhouse has them at ground level, and the others are elevated for easier picking. For ¥2,800 you can enjoy picking and eating followed by yakiniku (reservation required).

• Season: Mid-Jan. 2020 ~ Apr. 2020

• Open: 9:00~16:30 (last entry: ~15:30)

• Closed: Irregular

• Reservations: Not required, but please call on the day to check availability of strawberries.

• Varieties: Amaou

• Pick and eat (30 min.): ES and over ¥1,400, 3 y.o ~ 5 y.o. ¥900

• Takeaway: ¥220/100 g

• 2024-31 Shiromaru, Buzen City, Fukuoka

• 0979-83-4622

• http://www.buzenfruitland.com

–––––

Updated in Jan. 2020.

NOTE: The contents of this guide may be subject to change, and open terms may vary due to weather and strawberry growing conditions. Please check with each farm before visiting. The phone numbers listed may be unavailable on weekends, on holidays or outside business hours. Large groups should always call ahead in advance. The information presented here was gathered and summarized by the Fukuoka Now staff. While we have done our best to check for accuracy, there might be errors and details may have changed. If you notice any errors or changes, please contact us. This report was originally written in March 2016.