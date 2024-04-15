Japanese anime and manga are not only popular domestically but have a global fanbase eager for everything from hard-to-find items to the latest merchandise. In Hakata and Tenjin, there are shops ready to fulfill all kinds of requests, including sought-after second-hand items. Since each second-hand shop has a unique selection, we recommend exploring multiple stores.

Fukuoka’s Best Stops for Anime and Manga Fans

• Total Distance: About 3 km

• Required Time: About 60 minutes (excluding time spent at each spot)

• Main Spots: Hakata Station → Pokémon Center Fukuoka at Amu Plaza Hakata → (7 min) → Surugaya Hakata Marui Store → (16 min) → Canal City Hakata → (6 min) → Statues of Anpanman and Baikinman → (13 min) → Fukuoka PARCO Main Building → (4 min) → BOOKOFF SUPER BAZAAR Mina Tenjin Store → (6 min) → Quintessa Hotel Fukuoka Tenjin Comic & Books → (7 min) → Mandarake Fukuoka Store

Pokémon Center Fukuoka at Amu Plaza Hakata

This is the only place in Kyushu where you can find an official shop stocking over 2,500 types of Pokémon merchandise. From plushies and household goods to apparel and even hosting Pokémon card game tournaments, it’s a haven for fans.

• 10:00~21:00 (until 20:00 on Thu.)

• 8F Amu Plaza Hakata, 1-1 Hakataeki-chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.pokemon.co.jp/shop/pokecen/fukuoka/

Surugaya Hakata Marui Store

A compact second-hand hobby shop organized by genre, making it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for. It sells a range of second-hand and unopened figures, games, trading cards, model kits, and prize-limited products, from the latest releases to long-standing favorites. They also buy items.

• 10:00~21:00

• 6F Hakata Marui, 9-1 Hakataeki-chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.suruga-ya.jp/feature/hakata_marui/index.html

Canal City Hakata

This large shopping mall houses 11 official anime and manga merchandise shops! Not only the latest gadgets, figures, model kits, and edible toys but also life-sized figures and panels for photo ops. “Gashapon no Department Store” boasts 1,700 of the latest capsule toy machines.

B1F

• Jump Shop

• Bandai Namco Cross Store

• Ultraman World M78

• Ghibli’s Donguri Republic

• Sanrio Gallery

• Gashapon no Department Store

1F: The Gundam Base Fukuoka

2F: Disney Store

and more.

• 10:00~21:00

• 1-2 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://canalcity.co.jp/shop/shop_type/1?shopName=&genre=15%2C&search=

Statues of Anpanman and Baikinman (Anpanman Children’s Museum)

Venturing through Kawabata Shopping Arcade from Canal City to Hakata Riverain, greet statues of Anpanman and Baikinman near the entrance! Look for tiles with Anpanman and friends’ illustrations on the ground.

• 3 Shimokawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka (near Hakata Riverain Mall entrance)

• https://www.fukuoka-anpanman.jp/

Fukuoka PARCO Main Building

Fashion, cosmetics, and anime goods! A subculture hotspot in Tenjin alongside Canal City, Fukuoka Parco hosts Anime specialty store “Animate Fukuoka,” the “ONE PIECE” store, “Crayon Shin-chan,” and a shop for the popular SNS-originated anime “Chiikawa,” quietly displaying the author’s signed shikishi.

7F

• ONE PIECE Mugiwara Store

• Crayon Shin-chan Official Shop

8F

• Animate

• Chiikawa Land

and more.

• 10:00~20:30

• 2-11-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://fukuoka.parco.jp/shop/?search=category

BOOKOFF SUPER BAZAAR Mina Tenjin Store

Japan’s largest chain of second-hand buy-and-sell stores. The Mina Tenjin store boasts the largest scale in Kyushu, with 350,000 items ranging from used books and CDs to mint condition figures, trading cards, branded goods, sneakers, apparel, and precious metals.

• 10:00~21:00

• 7F Mina Tenjin, 4-3-8 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.bookoff.co.jp/shop/shop20529.html

Quintessa Hotel Fukuoka Tenjin Comic & Books

After shopping, you might want to dive into the original works! This hotel lobby offers a manga reading service, accessible to non-guests (free for overnight guests), featuring around 8,000 manga volumes. From new releases to popular titles and nostalgic classics, the collection is updated every three months. You can find popular series in English too!

• Guest use: 11:00~21:00 (last entry at 20:00)

• ¥500 / hour

• 3-2-10 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://quintessahotels.com/fukuoka-tenjin/manga/

Mandarake Fukuoka Store

Since opening in 2000, this large second-hand hobby shop under the theme “What you lost that day can be found here” handles a wide range of used goods across genres like manga, anime, toys, cels, CDs, antiques, and idols. It’s especially rich in anime and manga merchandise from the Showa and early Heisei periods, including items at premium prices. Even just browsing the rare items displayed in glass cases is enjoyable. The second floor sells used doujinshi and cosplay costumes.

• 12:00~20:00

• Irregular holidays

• 2-9-5 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• https://twitter.com/mdk_fko_sougou



