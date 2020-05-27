A Neighborhood of Modern Architecture and Public Art

Completed in 1990, Momochi is Fukuoka’s newest neighborhood and it is packed with things to see and do, from beaches and hotels to shopping centers and museums. There are many parks and public spaces, and the Street of World Architects—as the name implies—features buildings designed by world-renowned architects. The tree-lined streets and ample sidewalks make Momochi a great place for a stroll.

The following guide to architecture and public art in the Momochihama was produced in cooperation with SEAHAWK GALLERIA, a shopping arcade located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk seaside hotel. Visit Galleria for a wide variety of unique shops and services.

Street of World Architects

Extending north from Momochi-dori, this street features condos and commercial facilities designed by Kisho Kurokawa, Stanley Tigerman, Junji Mikawa, Kan Izue, Yasushi Kijima and Shoei Yo. The vermilion condo designed by Michael Graves and the International School designed by Kurokawa serve as the gateway to the street.

▷ 20 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

Nexus Momochi Bldg. M

Category: Residence

Architect: Michael Graves

Year: Nov., 1989

Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/sZGhtFwGX3afu2T4A

The bright colors and sophisticated design employed by Michael Graves, a renowned American post-modernist, are especially eye-catching. Fukuoka is home to many other works by Graves, including the seaside condo Nexus Momochi Residential Tower and the Basics Fukuoka (formerly Hyatt Regency Fukuoka) hotel near Hakata station.

Fukuoka International School



Category: School

Architect: Kisho Kurokawa

Year: 1989

Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/w4wYspwjzwZvQ2bd9

The building that the Fukuoka International School now uses as its annex, which used to house a branch of the Bank of Fukuoka, was designed by Kisho Kurokawa. For the record, you can “shake hands” with an actual size bronze cast of Kurokawa’s hand at the Dante Monument on the 3rd floor of PayPay Dome, which features casts of many other famous people’s hands.

Nexus Momochi Bldg. S



Category: Residence

Architect: Stanley Tigerman

Year: Nov., 1989

Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/CMLkTL2YQMMxMmVz7

Stanley Tigerman was born in Chicago. Both an architect and an educator, Tigerman’s philosophy was rooted in the futile struggle to give form to the formless.

Seaside Momochi Arti Court Bldg. A



Category: Residence

Architect: Kan Izue

Year: Nov., 1989

Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/NKttbCjWEF1WSsEz6

Seaside Momochi Arti Court Bldg. B



Category: Residence

Architect: Junji Mikawa & Toru Ayukawa

Year: Nov., 1989

Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/1tfHyTaCiDiT2Y8k8

Public Art

Fukuoka is home to several pieces of public art by the likes of Yayoi Kusama and Keith Haring. In particular, the spacious Momochi Seaside district features 17 pieces of public art, including a piece by Barry Flanagan, a giant pink poodle, and Indian art installed during the Yokatopia Expo.

Poodle



Artist: Shin Myeongeon

Year: 1996

Location: Fukuoka City Museum North Exit bus stop

Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/HXbDrBER4DnPZ87Y6

▷ 11 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

This piece, which looks like a giant piece of balloon art, evokes a sense of wonder from the contrast with the surrounding buildings.

Nostalgia Of Circulation



Artist: Jae Eun Choi

Year: 1996

Location: Fukuoka City Museum North Exit bus stop

Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/HXbDrBER4DnPZ87Y6

▷ 11 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

An object composed of four azure discs that seems to take on different shapes depending on your vantage point.

Grand Oiseu Amoureux



Artist: Niki De Saint Phalle

Year: 1993

Location: Jigyo Central Park

Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/vpbGQzErfBFEQxEq6

▷ 3 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

This colorful work by a French artist combines two symbols, the falcon-like Egyptian deity Horus and Cupid, the Greek god of love.

Tree Spirit

Artist: Dhruva Mistry

Year: 1993

Location: Jigyohama Central Park

Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/vpbGQzErfBFEQxEq6

▷ 3 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

This bronze work evokes a traditional beauty peculiar to Indian sculpture with thick yet gentle curves.

Kobayo



Artist: Kyubei Kiyomizu

Year: 1996

Location: In front of the RKB Hosokaikan

Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/5ZZSoHuzvc1Mnx4C6

▷ 13 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

This piece, which looks like a torii gate, represents radio and ocean waves supported by overlapping human forms.

Water-Land



Artist: Kiyoyuki Kikutake

Year: 1989

Location: Momochi Central Park

Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/k2pk6aLV7SJ52gUi8

▷ 16 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

This work by Kurume-born Kiyoyuki Kikutake was created for the Yokatopia Expo that coincided with the opening of Seaside Momochi.

Sazae-san Dori



Location: Wakiyamaguchi Crossing ~ Seaside Mochi Kaihin Park Entrance

Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/mDUDXRKL5ULrjody8

▷ 15 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

Machiko Hasegawa is said to have dreamed up the sea-themed names for her Sazae-san characters while walking along Momochi Beach. Sazae-san-dori runs next to the Fukuoka Art Museum, and several Sazae-san themed sculptures are dotted around Momochi.

Seahawk Galleria

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 24 shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

・2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

・10:00~20:00（FamilyMart / 24h）

・http://seahawk-galleria.com/

