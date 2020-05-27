A Neighborhood of Modern Architecture and Public Art

Completed in 1990, Momochi is Fukuoka’s newest neighborhood and it is packed with things to see and do, from beaches and hotels to shopping centers and museums. There are many parks and public spaces, and the Street of World Architects—as the name implies—features buildings designed by world-renowned architects. The tree-lined streets and ample sidewalks make Momochi a great place for a stroll.
Street of World Architects
Extending north from Momochi-dori, this street features condos and commercial facilities designed by Kisho Kurokawa, Stanley Tigerman, Junji Mikawa, Kan Izue, Yasushi Kijima and Shoei Yo. The vermilion condo designed by Michael Graves and the International School designed by Kurokawa serve as the gateway to the street.
▷ 20 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria
Nexus Momochi Bldg. M
Category: Residence
Architect: Michael Graves
Year: Nov., 1989
The bright colors and sophisticated design employed by Michael Graves, a renowned American post-modernist, are especially eye-catching. Fukuoka is home to many other works by Graves, including the seaside condo Nexus Momochi Residential Tower and the Basics Fukuoka (formerly Hyatt Regency Fukuoka) hotel near Hakata station.
Fukuoka International School
Category: School
Architect: Kisho Kurokawa
Year: 1989
The building that the Fukuoka International School now uses as its annex, which used to house a branch of the Bank of Fukuoka, was designed by Kisho Kurokawa. For the record, you can “shake hands” with an actual size bronze cast of Kurokawa’s hand at the Dante Monument on the 3rd floor of PayPay Dome, which features casts of many other famous people’s hands.
Nexus Momochi Bldg. S
Category: Residence
Architect: Stanley Tigerman
Year: Nov., 1989
Stanley Tigerman was born in Chicago. Both an architect and an educator, Tigerman’s philosophy was rooted in the futile struggle to give form to the formless.
Seaside Momochi Arti Court Bldg. A
Category: Residence
Architect: Kan Izue
Year: Nov., 1989
Seaside Momochi Arti Court Bldg. B
Category: Residence
Architect: Junji Mikawa & Toru Ayukawa
Year: Nov., 1989
Public Art
Fukuoka is home to several pieces of public art by the likes of Yayoi Kusama and Keith Haring. In particular, the spacious Momochi Seaside district features 17 pieces of public art, including a piece by Barry Flanagan, a giant pink poodle, and Indian art installed during the Yokatopia Expo.
Poodle
Artist: Shin Myeongeon
Year: 1996
Location: Fukuoka City Museum North Exit bus stop
▷ 11 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria
This piece, which looks like a giant piece of balloon art, evokes a sense of wonder from the contrast with the surrounding buildings.
Nostalgia Of Circulation
Artist: Jae Eun Choi
Year: 1996
Location: Fukuoka City Museum North Exit bus stop
▷ 11 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria
An object composed of four azure discs that seems to take on different shapes depending on your vantage point.
Grand Oiseu Amoureux
Artist: Niki De Saint Phalle
Year: 1993
Location: Jigyo Central Park
▷ 3 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria
This colorful work by a French artist combines two symbols, the falcon-like Egyptian deity Horus and Cupid, the Greek god of love.
Tree Spirit
Artist: Dhruva Mistry
Year: 1993
Location: Jigyohama Central Park
▷ 3 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria
This bronze work evokes a traditional beauty peculiar to Indian sculpture with thick yet gentle curves.
Kobayo
Artist: Kyubei Kiyomizu
Year: 1996
Location: In front of the RKB Hosokaikan
▷ 13 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria
This piece, which looks like a torii gate, represents radio and ocean waves supported by overlapping human forms.
Water-Land
Artist: Kiyoyuki Kikutake
Year: 1989
Location: Momochi Central Park
▷ 16 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria
This work by Kurume-born Kiyoyuki Kikutake was created for the Yokatopia Expo that coincided with the opening of Seaside Momochi.
Sazae-san Dori
Location: Wakiyamaguchi Crossing ~ Seaside Mochi Kaihin Park Entrance
▷ 15 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria
Machiko Hasegawa is said to have dreamed up the sea-themed names for her Sazae-san characters while walking along Momochi Beach. Sazae-san-dori runs next to the Fukuoka Art Museum, and several Sazae-san themed sculptures are dotted around Momochi.
Seahawk Galleria
Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 24 shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.
・2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka
・10:00~20:00（FamilyMart / 24h）
・http://seahawk-galleria.com/
