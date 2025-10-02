Autumn in Hakata: Events Just a Short Walk from Hakata Station or Tenjin

Within walking distance of both Hakata Station and Tenjin, Hakata is an area where old townscapes and welcoming local shops remain. It’s a place best enjoyed slowly on foot. This autumn, it becomes even more inviting with “Hakata Akihaku,” a citywide campaign filled with seasonal events.

The Charm of Hakata

Since medieval times, Hakata has thrived as one of Japan’s most important port towns. Step off the main boulevards lined with modern buildings, and you’ll find yourself in a quieter world that feels almost timeless. The area known as Hakata Old Town is home to historic temples and shrines, bustling shopping streets, and places where traditional crafts and performing arts can be experienced. It’s the perfect place to discover the history and culture of the city.

Another advantage is access. With both Hakata Station and Tenjin just a short walk away, it’s easy to explore on foot. And when you’re ready to rest, buses and subways make it simple to return to your hotel.

Hakata Akihaku: Perfect for Exploring on Foot

For generations, autumn in Hakata has been a season of festivals and events. Building on this tradition, Hakata Akihaku was launched as a campaign to showcase the city through a wide variety of programs. Held every year from September through November, it brings light-ups, live performances, traditional rituals, and more to locations across the district. Many events are free, making it easy to join while strolling through Hakata.

Hakata Akihaku Guide

https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/hakata-akihaku-guide/

Recommended Events

Hakata Old Town Light Up Walk 2025: Thousand-Year Illumination Nights

• https://www.hakata-light.jp/

• October 31 – November 3, 2025

• Temples, shrines, and gardens across Hakata are beautifully illuminated, creating an enchanting atmosphere that draws large crowds each year. The 2025 theme is “Forest of Light,” with each venue presenting unique displays. While many sites require tickets, some are free and include live music. Paid venues are also worth visiting, as they often open spaces that are normally closed to the public.

Sumiyoshi Shrine Annual Festival

• https://www.nihondaiichisumiyoshigu.jp/

• October 12–14, 2025

• Among the many Sumiyoshi shrines across Japan, Hakata’s is said to be the very first. With a history of more than 1,800 years, it has long been a guardian of safe sea voyages. The annual festival each autumn traces its origins to Empress Jingu, who offered sumo and horseback archery in gratitude for her safe return from Korea. On October 13, visitors can watch local schoolchildren’s sumo matches and traditional yabusame performances.

Hakata Tomyo Watching 2025

• https://hakata-toumyou.com/

• October 18, 2025

• Shrines, temples, alleys, and historic sites throughout Hakata glow with tens of thousands of handmade lanterns, creating a magical scene of flickering light. Inspired by the centuries-old “Thousand Lantern Festival,” this one-night-only event draws huge crowds each year. A highlight is the massive ground art made of lanterns—when viewed from above, the illuminated designs are breathtaking.

Hakata Okunchi at Kushida Shrine

• October 23–24, 2025

• The autumn festival of Kushida Shrine, known as Hakata Okunchi, has been celebrated for more than 1,200 years. This year is especially significant, coinciding with the shrine’s once-every-25-year shikinen sengu (renewal ceremony). Instead of the usual single mikoshi (portable shrine), three will be paraded through the streets on ox-drawn carts, accompanied by children in traditional dress. Visitors can also enjoy the harvest market selling fresh produce, along with the evening “Thousand Lanterns” ritual, where lighted lanterns form intricate designs within the shrine grounds.

Hakata-ori Exhibition and Competition

• https://hakataori.or.jp/

• November 14–16, 2025

• Hakata-ori weaving techniques were introduced from China in the 13th century, and by the Edo period the textiles were prized as gifts to the shogunate. Every autumn, the birthplace of Hakata-ori—Shotenji Temple—hosts a juried exhibition of new works, and this year marks the 123rd edition. Visitors not only see beautiful examples of this traditional craft but also gain rare access to temple grounds normally closed to the public, with autumn leaves and a tranquil Japanese garden adding to the experience.