Hakata Akihaku Guide 2024

Akihaku – Autumn Events and Festivals in Hakata

During autumn in Hakata, a variety of events and festivals take place under the banner of “Akihaku,” celebrating the area’s unique charm. The Hakata Old Town, within walking distance from Hakata Station, is home to historical temples, shrines, and traditional shopping streets, offering a rich cultural experience. Highlights include the “Hakata Old Town Light-up Walk,” where visitors can explore the illuminated streets, and the one-day “Hakata Tomyo Watching,” which lights up the town with thousands of lanterns. Experience the vibrant traditions of Hakata this autumn with a leisurely stroll through the area.

Event schedule

This guide is constantly being updated with more Akihaku events. Check back for more events! (last updated: Aug. 20, 2024)

August

• Oohama Nagarekanjo (8/24~26)

September

• Sumiyoshi Festival (9/1)

• Regular Performances by Hakata Geisha (9/12, 28, 10/10, 26, 11/14, 30)

• Exhibition of Large Lantern Paintings (9/13~11/4)

• Nakasu Jazz 2024 (9/14, 15)

• Fan Week (9/14~29)

• Hakata Paradise Revival: One-Night-Only Lounge (9/20)

• Bayside Festival 2024 (9/21, 22)

• Hakata Doll Exhibition – The Joy of Hakata Dolls (9/25~11/24)

• Walk Walk Hakata (9/29~11/4)

October

• Hakata Akihaku Stamp Rally 2024 (10/1~11/30)

• Hakata Old Town Festival (10/3~11/24)

• Autumn Bayside Walking! Let’s Walk in Hakata City (10/12)

• The Oriental Market (10/12, 13)

• Sumiyoshi Shrine Reitaisai (10/13)

• Fukuoka Oktober Fest 2024 (10/18~10/27)

• Hakata Toumyou Lantern Arts Festival 2024 (10/19)

• Festa do Brasil Fukuoka (10/20)

• Hakata Okunchi (10/23, 24)

• Nakasu Festival (10/25, 26)

• Create Light Art

November

• Hakata Old Town Light-up Walk 2024 (11/1~11/4)

• Live@Museum (11/1, 15, 29)

• Fukuoka History and Culture Week (11/1~12/1)

• Hakata Traditional Craft and Design Museum Thanksgiving Festival 2024 (11/2, 3)

• Otojiro Kawakami Memorial (11/11)

• Hakataori Exhibition (11/15~11/17)

• Kawabata Night Festival (11/30)

• Jotenji Temple (Enmeikaku) Special Viewing Tour (late November)

August

Oohama Nagarekanjo

The Oohama Nagarekanjo is a traditional event held annually from August 24th for three days in the former Oohama district of Hakata Ward (Taihaku-machi and part of Kamiya-machi). It began in the mid-Edo period to honor the victims of a violent storm and plague in Hakata Bay and continues to this day. During the event, large lanterns adorned with warrior paintings are displayed, historical warrior paintings are exhibited, and numerous food stalls line the streets, attracting many visitors, especially locals. Known as the “Nagarekanjo of the coast” in contrast to the “Yamakasa of the hills,” it is considered a festival marking the end of summer in Hakata.

• 8/24 (Sat.) ~ 8/26 (Mon.)

• 18:00~22:00

• Free viewing

• Around Taihaku-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://hakatanomiryoku.com/event/5822.html

September

Sumiyoshi Festival

The “Sumiyoshi Festival” was started by local volunteers as a way to bring together the diverse residents of Sumiyoshi, from those living in old houses and apartments to modern condos. The event takes place at Sumiyoshi Shrine, a historic gathering place and landmark in the area. The festival features ten food stalls offering dishes like curry, Vietnamese cuisine, and sweets, along with entertainment from artists and performers connected to Sumiyoshi. It’s a laid-back event where visitors can enjoy delicious food and relax in the community atmosphere.

• 9/1 (Sun.) *slight rain or shine, canceled in case of inclement weather

• 12:00~20:00

• Free entry

• Sumiyoshi Shrine (south side of the precincts)

• 3-1-51 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://sumiyoshimatsuri.com/2024-09

Regular Performances by Hakata Geisha

Experience the rich tradition of Hakata culture at the Hakata Traditional Performing Arts Center, conveniently located near the Kushida Shrine. Serving as both an office for Hakata Kenban and a practice venue, this center hosts bi-monthly performances by Hakata Geisha. Attendees have the opportunity to sit and appreciate the graceful dances performed by the Hakata Geisha. Following the performance, the event offers a variety of interactive experiences. Guests can partake in traditional parlor games, engage in a Q&A session with the Geisha, and even capture the moment with a commemorative photo. Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in Hakata’s traditional culture, all while enjoying the artistry and elegance of the local Geisha.

• 9/12 (Thu.), 9/28 (Sat.), 10/10 (Thu.), 10/26 (Sat.), 11/14 (Thu.), 11/30 (Sat.)

• Thu., 16:00~16:50 / Sat., 13:00~13:50

• ¥3,000 (20 people, first-come-first-served basis) *registration required via the official website or phone

• Hakata Traditional Peforming Arts Center

• 2-20 Reisen-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-441-1118

• https://hakata-geinou.jp



Exhibition of Large Lantern Paintings

In the coastal regions along Hakata Bay, there is a custom of creating large lanterns using Japanese paper, measuring approximately 2 meters by 4 meters, adorned with warrior paintings and other designs. These lanterns are displayed along the streets during local shrines’ and temples’ summer festivals. This tradition, which began in the mid-Edo period to honor the victims of storms and epidemics, serves both as offerings to deities and as displays that evoke a sense of the extraordinary for visitors.

This year, after the lanterns have been displayed in various locations, around 60 large lantern paintings from across Fukuoka will be exhibited together at the Fukuoka City Museum. This exhibition provides a deep insight into the local charm and culture of the region.

• 9/13 (Fri.) ~ 11/4 (Mon., hol.)

• 9:30~17:30 (last entry 17:00)

• Closed: Mon. (open if Mon. is a hol. and closed next day)

• ¥1,200, college & HS ¥800, free for under JHS

• Fukuoka City Museum 2F Special Exhibition Room

• 3-1-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• https://museum.city.fukuoka.jp/exhibition/special/2024/otouroue/

Nakasu Jazz 2024

The sounds of jazz will envelop Nakasu, the largest entertainment district in western Japan, during the annual urban music festival, Nakasu Jazz. This event features a wide range of live performances by artists active both in Japan and abroad, taking place at various locations throughout Nakasu.

• 9/14 (Sat.), 9/15 (Sun.)

• 17:00~22:00 (approx.)

• Free entry

• Nakasu area, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• http://nakasujazz.net

Hakata Paradise Revival: One-Night-Only Lounge

Once a popular entertainment destination featuring a roller coaster, accommodations, and hot springs, “Hakata Paradise” was Kyushu’s premier amusement facility. The only remnant from that era is the Hakata Port Tower, whose observation deck will be exclusively reserved for a DJ event as part of the BAYSIDE FESTIVAL’s pre-party. Celebrating the 60th anniversary of Hakata Port Tower, this one-night-only luxury lounge will feature special DJ performances by Yasuharu Konishi, Hibiki Tokiwa, and Sohki Takeuchi. This year, alcohol will also be available.

• 9/20 (Fri.)

• 19:00~22:00

• Free entry

• Hakata Port Tower

• 14-1 Chikkohon-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.instagram.com/p/C-eTnJCCOpg/?img_index=1

Bayside Festival 2024

Bayside Place’s largest music festival returns with this year’s theme, “CREATE THE BAY CULTURE.” The event features four stages, including a main stage by the sea and a special DJ zone with top-notch sound systems, hosting live performances from 11 different artists. On the first day, attendees can enjoy a live performance on a cruise ship touring Hakata Bay, offering a uniquely open and coastal vibe. The night before the festival (Sep 20), there will be a special pre-event called “Hakata Paradise,” where the observation deck of Hakata Port Tower will be transformed into an exclusive lounge with a DJ, drinks, and stunning views.

• 9/21 (Sat.), 9/22 (Sun.)

• 13:00~20:00

• Free entry

• Bayside Place Hakata

• 13-6 Chikkohon-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.baysideplace.jp/bayfes2024

Musicians

1. Billyrrom @billyrrom

2. Summer Eye @s_e_ntm

3. Junpei Shiina @junpei417

4. Yohlu @yohlu_official

5. SetagayaGenico @setagayagenico

6. Hidefumi Ino & Hiroshi Fujiwara @ino_hidefumi

7. Yasuyuki Horigome @yasuyuki_horigome

8. Hitomitoi @hitomitoijoy

9. Lil Summer feat. Romderful @_lilsummer_ / romderful

10. Aldo Van Eyck @aldo_van_eyck

11. Momoko Iwasaki @momoko_mokomoko_

October

The Oriental Market

Sumiyoshi Shrine, long known as a protector of maritime safety, will host an open-air market with an international exchange theme. Around 50 unique stalls will line the shrine’s approach, offering goods and cuisine from over 20 countries, including South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Many of the vendors are local shops or foreign residents, making this market a popular spot for those looking to connect with the community.

• 10/12 (Sat.), 10/13 (Sun.) *in case of inclement weather, it will be postponed to 10/19 and 10/20

• 10:00~17:00

• Free entry

• Sumiyoshi Shrine

• 3-1-51 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• http://sweetrocketplus.com/dai/dai.html

Sumiyoshi Shrine Reitaisai

Sumiyoshi Shrine, the oldest among over 2,000 Sumiyoshi shrines in Japan, has long been revered as a guardian of maritime safety. This annual grand festival began as a way to thank the gods for the safe return of Empress Jingū from Korea, marked by offerings of sumo and yabusame (horseback archery). The festivities start with a night festival on the 12th at 4 PM, followed by the main shrine ceremony on the 13th at 10 AM, with yabusame around 11 AM. The final ritual, the Nōsai ceremony, takes place on the 14th at 10 AM.

• 10/12 (Sat.) ~ 10/14 (Mon., hol.)

• Horseback archery event: 10/13 (Sun.) 11:00~

• Sumiyoshi Shrine

• 3-1-51 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.nihondaiichisumiyoshigu.jp/rituals/

Hakata Toumyou Lantern Arts Festival 2024

For one magical night, the central area of Hakata comes alive in a radiant glow, thanks to approximately 40,000 handmade lanterns crafted by local residents. This enchanting event illuminates the city’s landmarks, historical sites, temples, shrines, and narrow alleys. Drawing over 30,000 visitors annually, attendees can leisurely stroll through the streets, enjoying the intricate ground paintings visible from above and the elegant lanterns that light up the corners of the city.

• 10/19 (Sat.) *slight rain or shine

• 18:00~21:00

• Free entry

• Naraya area (Hakata elementary school), Reisen area (Kushida Shrine), Gokusho area, Ohama area, Hakata Riverain, JR Hakata Station, Jotenji-dori Ave., Hakata Sennen-no-Mon Gate

• http://hakata-toumyou.com

Hakata Okunchi

This traditional festival, with 1,200 years of history, gives thanks to the gods for the autumn harvest. On Oct. 24, from 14:00~, watch as an ox-drawn carriage pulls an ornate mikoshi (portable shrine), as well as the parade of children wearing traditional kimono and tate-eboshi (brimless headgear worn by court nobles), starting at Kushida Shrine and weaving around the Hakata area. On Oct. 22 and 23, look forward to events including Gokokuhojo Market selling seasonal fish (10:00~17:00), free amazake (Hakata Chikko Hamanomiya: Oct. 22, 10:00~15:00, Kushida Shrine: Oct. 23 10:00~15:00), Sentomyo (sunset~21:00, Oct. 23).

• 10/23 (Wed.), 10/24 (Thu.)

• Kushida Shrine

• 1-41 Kamikawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

November

Hakata Old Town Light-up Walk 2024

Hakata’s annual nighttime event features the beautiful illumination of its historic temples, shrines, and gardens. Over four days, 14 venues—both free and paid—will open their doors, including areas usually closed to the public. This year’s lighting theme is “Dragons,” transforming the historical landscapes into artistic displays and offering a different, more enchanting side of Hakata after dark. For the first time, Eijuin Temple will be illuminated, and Fukuoka Daibutsu at Tochoji Temple will have a special nighttime opening for the first time in two years. Popular spots can get crowded, so plan to arrive early.

• 11/1 (Fri..) ~ 11/4 (Mon., hol.) *rain or shine

• 17:30~21:00 (last entry 20:45)

• Door ticket: Paper tickets ¥2,500, e-tickets ¥2,450 (¥200 discount for adv. tickets), free for JHS and under

• Fee required: Kushida Shrine, Ryuguji Temple, Jotenji Temple (Hojo, Kaizando), Tochoji Temple, Myorakuji Temple, Eijuin Temple, Engakuji Temple, Hongakuji Temple, Zendoji Temple, Myotenji Temple, Kaigenji Temple,

• Free entrance: Jotenji Temple (Buddhist Hall), Ichigyoji Temple (only Sanmon Gate), Hakata Sennen-no-Mon Gate, Katsuragi Jizo-son

• https://www.hakata-light.jp/

Hakataori Exhibition

With a history spanning over 780 years, Hakataori is a renowned woven fabric that originated from techniques learned by Hakata merchants in China and was even presented as a tribute to the Edo Shogunate. Recognized as a traditional craft of Japan, the annual Hakataori New Works Appraisal event takes place every autumn at Jotenji Temple, a location deeply connected to Hakataori. This year marks the 122nd iteration of the event, offering a rare opportunity for the public to visit the usually private Jotenji Temple. Visitors can leisurely explore the temple’s stunning Japanese rock garden alongside the showcased Hakataori pieces.

• 11/15 (Fri.) 14:00~17:00, 11/16 (Sat.) 10:00~17:00, 11/17 (Sun.) 10:00~15:00

• Free entry

• Jotenji Temple

• 1-29-9 Hakata-ekimae, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• https://hakataori.or.jp/

Kawabata Night Festival

Kawabata Shopping Street, the arcade connecting Canal City and Hakata Riverain, will host a lively event featuring a flea market and a marché selling Fukuoka-grown vegetables and fruits along its 400-meter stretch. In the evening, a special dining area and stage will be set up, where visitors can enjoy live music. It’s an event where both adults and children can relax and have a good time.

• 11/30 (Sat.) *rain or shine

• 17:00~21:00 (part of the marche begin in the morning)

• Free entry

• Kawabata Shopping Arcade

• Kamikawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

• http://www.hakata.or.jp/

Hakata Sennen-no-Mon Gate

1-29-9 Hakataeki-mae, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Just a 10-minute stroll from Hakata Station will lead you to the emblematic Hakata Sennen-no-Mon Gate

Hakata Akihaku Official Website

http://hakata-akihaku.com/