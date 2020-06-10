Caitac Square Garden – New Commercial Facility Opens in Tenjin

A new commercial facility located on Kokutai-dori Ave. featuring nineteen “lifestyle” shops opens tomorrow, June 11. Amongst four eateries is the first Golden Brown shop in western Japan, a burger joint selected as one of “the best 50 restaurants 2020” by the UK based Monocle magazine. Kino Cinema, a three-screen arthouse cinema, Weekend Style, a resort-style wedding hall, Pilates Japan, and Avispa Court, a multi-purpose sports facility will open alongside fashion and interior shops. The four-story building stands on an 8,000 square-meter site with ample public space. The complex hopes to become a hub for trends, information, and culture for residents and international tourists. Fukuoka Now attended the pre-open. Below are some snapshots.

Open: 2020/6/11 (Thu.) 12:00~

1-15-38, Kego, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka City

https://caitacsquaregarden.com