Coronavirus: Support for Businesses

The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (“METI”) has set out a package of measures to support businesses through this period of disruption caused by the coronavirus, including interest-free loans, postponement of tax payments and subsidies for the introduction of remote work tools. The outline is available on their website in English.

Among other measures, the latest information (as posted on March 31, 2020) regarding foreigners’ status of residence might be of interest to you.

Extension of the term of validity of Certificate of Eligibility for Resident Status

The term of validity of Certificate of Eligibility for Resident Status (Zairyu Shikaku Nintei Shomei-sho), which is a necessary document for a foreigner intending to enter into Japan, was extended from 3 months to 6 months. It might be further extended if the government continues entry bans and other restrictions.

Change of status of residence for Technical Interns

Foreigners who reside in Japan with the resident status “Technical Interns” may change the status to “Designated Activities” in some instances, such as difficulty in returning to his/her home country.

The information above is available on METI’s online brochure (Japanese)

Information on compensation for absence from work is available in my previous post, Coronavirus and Absence from Work Law.

Disclaimer: While every effort has been made to ensure that the information on this article is accurate at the time of posting, it is not intended to provide legal advice as individual situations will differ. If you do require advice or wish to find out more about the information provided and related topics, please contact the author.

Text by Atty. Atsushi Miyake of Miyake Law, Apr. 2020.

